Bad Bunny Will Close Out His Most Wanted Tour in Miami

On the heels of the release of his new album,, Bad Bunny has announced he'll hit the road next year, touring across North America.The Most Wanted Tour features 47 dates in 31 cities, kicking off on February 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. It wraps up at the Kaseya Center in Miami with three consecutive shows May 24-26. The other Florida dates: a two-night stint at the Amway Center in Orlando (May 17-18) and a show at Tampa's Amalie Arena (May 21).This is the Puerto Rican superstar's first massive tour since 2022's World's Hottest Tour, which saw Bad Bunny perform in stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America. ( Benito performed two sold-out shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.)The 29-year-old released, his fifth album on October 13. Kicking off with the Jersey club-influenced lead single "Where She Goes," the 22-track behemoth includes collaborations with Fied, Young Miko, Eladio Carrión, Bryant Myers, Arcángel, and Yovngchimi. The album has received positive reviews from critics, though nowhere near the adoration inspired by his previous albums,and. In her review, Pitchfork's Isabelia Herrera noted , "At 22 tracks and 81 minutes,] is the type of overlong streaming-era album that could use a meticulous edit to help its treasures sparkle."If recent tours by Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are any indication, tickets for the Most Wanted Tour will sell fast. Ticketmaster is encouraging fans to register ahead for access at registration.ticketmaster.com/badbunny2024 . Those selected to purchase tickets will be alerted via email on Tuesday, October 24, and tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis the following morning at 11 a.m. local time. (If you are waitlisted, you may have the chance to buy tickets if tickets remain after the sale.)Registration is open and will remain live until Sunday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. In contrast to most tours, no presale has been announced.Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour:Wed., February 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta CenterFri., February 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile ArenaSat., February 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile ArenaTue., February 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterWed., February 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterFri., March 1 San Francisco, CA Chase CenterSat., March 2 San Francisco, CA Chase CenterTue., March 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 CenterThu., March 7 Portland, OR Moda CenterSat., March 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaWed., March 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com ArenaThu., March 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com ArenaFri., March 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com ArenaWed., March 20 Denver, CO Ball ArenaSat., March 23 Minneapolis, MN Target CenterTue., March 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile CenterThu., March 28 Chicago, IL United CenterFri., March 29 Chicago, IL United CenterSat., March 30 Chicago, IL United CenterThu., April 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaSat., April 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaTue., April 9 Washington, DC Capital One ArenaThu., April 11 New York, NY Barclays CenterFri., April 12 New York, NY Barclays CenterSat., April 13 New York, NY Barclays CenterWed., April 17 Boston, MA TD GardenFri., April 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterSat., April 20 Hartford, CT XL CenterMon., April 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! CenterWed., April 24 Tulsa, OK BOK CenterFri., April 26 Austin, TX Moody CenterSat., April 27 Austin, TX Moody CenterTue., April 30 Houston, TX Toyota CenterWed., May 1 Houston, TX Toyota CenterFri., May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterSat., May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterTue., May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King CenterFri., May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum CenterSat., May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaTue., May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaWed., May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaFri., May 17 Orlando, FL Amway CenterSat., May 18 Orlando, FL Amway CenterTue., May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie ArenaFri., May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya CenterSat., May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya CenterSun., May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center