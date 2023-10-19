Bad Bunny Will Close Out His Most Wanted Tour in Miami

On the heels of the release of his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny has announced he'll hit the road next year, touring across North America.
The Most Wanted Tour features 47 dates in 31 cities, kicking off on February 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. It wraps up at the Kaseya Center in Miami with three consecutive shows May 24-26. The other Florida dates: a two-night stint at the Amway Center in Orlando (May 17-18) and a show at Tampa's Amalie Arena (May 21).
This is the Puerto Rican superstar's first massive tour since 2022's World's Hottest Tour, which saw Bad Bunny perform in stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America. (Benito performed two sold-out shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.)
The 29-year-old released Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, his fifth album on October 13. Kicking off with the Jersey club-influenced lead single "Where She Goes," the 22-track behemoth includes collaborations with Fied, Young Miko, Eladio Carrión, Bryant Myers, Arcángel, and Yovngchimi. The album has received positive reviews from critics, though nowhere near the adoration inspired by his previous albums, YHLQMDLG and Un Verano Sin Ti. In her review, Pitchfork's Isabelia Herrera noted, "At 22 tracks and 81 minutes, nadie sabe [sic] is the type of overlong streaming-era album that could use a meticulous edit to help its treasures sparkle."
If recent tours by Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are any indication, tickets for the Most Wanted Tour will sell fast. Ticketmaster is encouraging fans to register ahead for access at registration.ticketmaster.com/badbunny2024. Those selected to purchase tickets will be alerted via email on Tuesday, October 24, and tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis the following morning at 11 a.m. local time. (If you are waitlisted, you may have the chance to buy tickets if tickets remain after the sale.)
Registration is open and will remain live until Sunday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. In contrast to most tours, no presale has been announced.
Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour:
Wed., February 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Fri., February 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sat., February 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tue., February 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Wed., February 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri., March 1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat., March 2 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Tue., March 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu., March 7 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sat., March 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wed., March 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Thu., March 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Fri., March 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Wed., March 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat., March 23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Tue., March 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Thu., March 28 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri., March 29 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat., March 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu., April 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sat., April 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tue., April 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Thu., April 11 New York, NY Barclays Center
Fri., April 12 New York, NY Barclays Center
Sat., April 13 New York, NY Barclays Center
Wed., April 17 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri., April 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat., April 20 Hartford, CT XL Center
Mon., April 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wed., April 24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Fri., April 26 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sat., April 27 Austin, TX Moody Center
Tue., April 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wed., May 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri., May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sat., May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tue., May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Fri., May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sat., May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tue., May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wed., May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri., May 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sat., May 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Tue., May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Fri., May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Sat., May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Sun., May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
