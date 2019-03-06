Miami's Top Five Kid-Friendly Bars

Let’s be real: Parenting can be stressful and exhausting. Sometimes the only thing that soothes a hard day (and night) is an alcoholic beverage. Because going out for drinks solo or with friends without worry is a thing of the past, you’ll need a few spots where it’s OK to take the kids along. These five Miami bars won't judge. They understand that every parent deserves to imbibe (responsibly) from time to time.

1. 1-800-Lucky. If you’re the cool hipster parent who fondly remembers your child-free Wynwood rage days, 1-800-Lucky is your ultimate one-stop shop. At this Asian-themed food hall with a bar and cool beats, you can sip a strong cocktail and munch on bành mí while spoon-feeding your little one Taiyaki’s unicorn ice cream. If your kid (or you) still has the munchies, stop by the convenience store for some green tea Kit Kat bars. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 768-9826; 1800lucky.com.