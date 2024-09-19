 Eras Tour Photographer Opens Miami Art Exhibition | Miami New Times
Eras Tour Photographer Brings Exhibition to Miami

Jasmeet Sidhu has captured the Eras Tour not once but twice. Her photos are now on display at the Kimpton Epic Hotel.
September 19, 2024
South Florida is gearing up for the most important event of the year: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which will finally arrive in South Florida from October 18 to 20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

No one needs to be reminded about Swift's monumental influence, nor the power of swapping friendship bracelets with strangers while watching the larger-than-life production of her defining career moments. But what isn't spoken about as often are the behind-the-scenes aspects, along with the many people who capture the essence of being present for one of the most significant moments in pop culture history.

One such person is Jasmeet Sidhu, who has helped capture those moments as a photographer for various outlets, from the Toronto Star to Entertainment Tonight. After pursuing her master's degree in journalism at Columbia University, she decided she needed a career reset.

"After graduating, I wasn't entirely sure what I wanted to do, but I did get a lot of experience behind the camera in my program," Sidhu says. "What I did know is that I wanted to work in the music and entertainment area pretty early on, and I wanted to explore that more creative side. So I eventually moved to Los Angeles and picked up some jobs where I could freelance with directors locally."
After moving to the City of Angels, she found several unique opportunities, including meeting music video directors for local bands. Eventually, luck was on her side when she met the executive director of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble," ultimately leading her to take roles as a media photographer on the 1989 and Reputation tours.

"I even had the pleasure of meeting her, though it was just for a quick sec," Sidhu recounts. "But that's a moment you can never forget."

As if her experiences weren't impressive enough, Sidhu would go on to capture the widely esteemed Eras concert series not once but twice in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. She even had plans to attend the Vienna concert while she was in Europe, but it was infamously canceled due to the terror threats.

She graciously says capturing the magic of the concerts thus far has been both an eye-opening experience and an honor she'll surely never forget. She remains quite modest in discussing her impressive resume with New Times. One look at her résumé will tell you she's helped direct and produce 30 MasterClass courses with influences from Anna Wintour to Hillary Clinton while simultaneously keeping herself afloat as a consultant for Disney/ABC and additional tech startups.

But while opening an exhibit in downtown Miami's Kimpton Epic Hotel seems like an exciting opportunity, New Times had to ask, "Why Miami?"
"The Epic Hotel actually has a really vibrant residency program for local artists who want to showcase their work, and after I reached out to the coordinators, they were especially eager to host my work given that we're so close to the Eras tour dates in Miami," Sidhu explains.

In addition to Sidhu's work, the hotel is introducing fun Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, including the "Lucky Number 13" made with Tito's Vodka, lime juice, lychee, and passion fruit syrup, along with programming closer to Swift's October dates.

Now, Sidhu has the honor of being one of the 305's must-see activities to get into the "enchanted" spirit of Taylor Swift's world tour. It's an honor she says she will always cherish.

"It was honestly an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Sidhu says. "Seeing ten years of your work all laid out and being given the opportunity to see it all in one room is really amazing; there aren't really words to describe how thankful I am."

Jasmeet Sidhu Epic Art. On view through October 31 at the Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com.
