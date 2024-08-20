Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

In city after city, Swift has been greeted by thousands of fans without tickets singing along outside stadiums, and thousands more watching livestreams of the concerts via TikTok each night. Swifties view the shows as pilgrimages rather than run-of-the-mill concerts, and travel and hospitality companies are meeting the demand with personalized Swift-themed experiences. Last month, Southwest Airlines announced it will add flights to accommodate fans traveling to Miami for the Eras Tour, while Brightline will partner with iHeartRadio for sing-along train rides from Orlando to Miami. Hotels are also getting in on the action with elaborate Swiftie packages and events, with perks ranging from Swift-themed welcome amenities to friendship bracelet-making activities and even private car transfers to the shows.
Ready for it? Check into one of these hotels when Swift returns to "Florida!!!" for the Eras Tour this fall.