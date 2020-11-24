 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Music News

Club Space Launches Scholarship Fund for BIPOC Arts and Hospitality Students

Cata Balzano | November 24, 2020 | 9:04am
Club Space wants to help you with school.
Photo by Adinayev
AA

As Miami’s hospitality industry felt the coronavirus' toll, and political and social tensions boiled over nationwide, Club Space owners Coloma Kaboomsky, David Sinopoli, and Davide Danese began looking for ways to support the community at large. The 11th Street venue had been closed throughout the summer, but the partners still wanted to take part in the conversations surrounding systemic racism in the U.S.

The partners quickly shifted into finding ways of giving back and decided they could help by empowering the BIPOC community through access to higher education.

On November 16, Club Space announced the Space Scholarship Fund, an initiative looking to raise $12,000 to grant $4,000 awards to three students in Miami-Dade's underrepresented and systemically oppressed communities.

“My business partners and I were trying to really see where we fit in and where we could make an actual difference for our community, for our city, and the people who don’t have the same opportunities you can find in this country,” says Kaboomsky, who moved to the United States from Ecuador with his parents as a child and recalled the difficulty in seeking access to educational grants and scholarships.

The Space Scholarship Fund is aimed at students looking to pursue careers in the arts or hospitality industries. Applicants must self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a person of color — including Latino, Asian, and mixed-race people — or they must have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), temporary protection status (TPS), or be undocumented. They must also be a high school senior or undergraduate college freshman, sophomore, or junior. Eligible students have until December 31 to submit their applications.

Students must submit a recent photograph, transcripts, and a list of any volunteering or community service they've completed, as well as any at-home responsibilities. There's also a required essay, which should include a self-introduction, a description of challenging personal or family circumstances, a statement with education and career goals, and an explanation of how the applicant plans to make a positive impact in the community — all important points for the selection committee.

“We believe that we needed to have some form of action that could also be a thing that could go on and not just be a one-time thing," Sinopoli says. "It’s a scholarship that we are hoping could continue to build upon itself and have many people over the years engage with it.”

The scholarships will be funded through a line of merchandise available on Club Space’s website, with 100 percent of the profits going toward the awards, and via the team’s GoFundMe page, where anyone can make a donation.

If more money than the initial $12,000 goal is raised, an additional scholarship will be given to a fourth student. However, if the goal is not met or the amount raised falls short, Club Space says it will match the remaining quantity.

Winners will be announced by January 30, 2021.

“We strongly believe that education is one of the basic tools that are available for the advancement of the community, which is why we elected the Space Scholarship Fund as our answer to really make a difference in someone’s life and, as a return, that person will also make a difference in the community,” Kaboomsky adds.

To apply or donate to the Space Scholarship Fund, visit clubspace.com/space-scholarship-fund.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

