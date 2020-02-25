Bikini Kill, '90s Riot Grrrl Icons, Announce Back-to-Back Miami Shows

Grrrls, prepare to riot: Bikini Kill is coming to Miami this fall for a pair of shows at the Ground.

The seminal band of the '90s feminist punk movement known as Riot Grrrl (the three R's are mandatory), the fearsome foursome of singer Kathleen Hanna, bassist Kathi Wilcox, drummer Tobi Vail, and guitarist Billy Karren led the charge against the ingrown sexism of punk and D.I.Y. culture, first in their hometown of Olympia, Washington, then around the world. Songs like "Rebel Girl" and "I Like Fucking" displayed their militant, angry feminism for all to see, but backlash from the media and the co-oping of their radical message by the likes of the Spice Girls and others led to the members calling it quits and moving on to bands like Le Tigre and the Julie Ruin.

Fortunately, Bikini Kill's message of female political power has resonated into our current era. The band itself reunited last year for a series of sellout shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, and a headline set at Chicago's Riot Fest (Billy Karren was replaced by Erica Dawn Lyle on guitar, while Hanna, Wilcox, and Vail remain).

Now, thanks to the fine folks at Sweat Records — a proudly female-owned record shop, by the way — Bikini Kill will come to Miami for two back-to-back performances in September. The concerts are scheduled to place on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13. Tickets for both shows will be available Eventbrite starting at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, February 28. According to Bikini Kill's official tour itinerary, a fan presale will be available beginning at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27.

Check out the excellent poster by artist Brian Butler below, and prepare for Revolution Girl Style... in a few months.

EXPAND Bikini Kill performing in Miami as interpreted by Brian Butler. Artwork by Brian Butler

Here are Bikini Kill's recently announced fall 2020 tour dates:

September 12 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

September 13 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

September 15 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

September 16 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

September 18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

September 19 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

September 20 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

September 22 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

September 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

September 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

October 21 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bikini Kill. Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, at The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets are available via eventbrite.com.