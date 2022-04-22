Support Us

Bad Bunny May Have Revealed His New Album Title Through a Classified Ad

April 22, 2022 2:40PM

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Photo by Stillz
From outfit choices to incorporating rock into his reggaeton music, Bad Bunny constantly surprises his fans. But his latest stunt revealed a clip of one new song, the name of his new album, and what fans are speculating to be code for the next album release date in a unique, creative, and funny way.

Benito has continuously thought outside the box when marketing his music, projects, and personal brand to fans. First of all, Bad Bunny unexpectedly dropped three albums in 2020 — a time when many artists (and regular people) stayed home and made TikToks.

On the most recent of those albums, the El Último Tour del Mundo, he hinted that something with Adidas was in the works. On the track "Yo Visto Así," Bad Bunny raps the line, "Boté todas las Nike, firmé con Adidas,” which translates to “I threw away all of my Nikes, I signed with Adidas.”

About four months after the album dropped, in March 2021, he launched his Adidas “The First Cafe” shoe.

And after finishing the tour in support of that album in Miami earlier this month, he opened up his big-rig tour truck as an Airbnb for fans to book.

But the latest creative marketing ploy to tease the release of his next album, for which he has already sold out venues around the world, is something else altogether.

Yesterday an ad was quietly posted on the website ClasificadosOnline listing Bad Bunny’s Bugatti for sale for $3.5 million.

The listing description translates from the Spanish to:

Selling a Bugatti Chiron 110 anniversary ready for transfer. It’s in my name, 0 tickets, it has a tag and is up to date with maintenance. 16 cylinder engine, 4 turbines with 1,479 horsepower. Totally immaculate, it only has 486 miles and 9 hours of flying. I’m giving it away for $3.5 million.

It includes a phone number with a San Juan area code that notes ¡SOLO LLAMADAS! (calls only). Dialing +1 787-417-8605 leads to a low-quality clip of a new song and after 45 seconds it abruptly cuts off.
Some callers received text messages after the call revealing that Benito's new album is called Un Verano Sin Ti.
Though fans are touting the creativity of Bad Bunny and his publicity team, neither he nor his people have confirmed the authenticity of the listing.
