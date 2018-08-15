Minding the Gap Charts Three Rust Belt Youths Struggling to Skate Through Life

Minding the Gap is a documentary that follows the lives of three skaters in the depressed Rust Belt town of Rockford, Illinois, who are also close friends (from left): Keire Johnson, the film's director Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan.

A filmmaker being one of the subjects of his or her own documentary is certainly nothing new. But in Minding the Gap, director Bing Liu uses his participation to question his own role in the culture he’s documenting. He does it subtly at first, then allows the movie to transform before our eyes into something poignant, damning, even terrifying.

Longitudinal in its ambitions, Liu’s film follows the lives of three close friends, all skaters in the depressed Rust Belt town of Rockford, Illinois. The trio have known each other since they were little kids. We see their early years in rough glimpses: attempting skate tricks, goofing around, breaking their boards in both playfulness and rage. They’re a surprisingly diverse trio: Zack is the floppy-haired, charming pothead anarchist; Keire is African-American, with a bubbly, boyish personality; Bing himself is a quiet, Chinese-American introvert. None of them have good relationships with their families; indeed, they say early on that they formed their own family together — “to look out for each other, because no one else was looking out for us.”

Though it’s been assembled from all types of footage over many years, Minding the Gap is visually mesmerizing, and the fact that the director belongs to this subculture turns the film’s style into a kind of philosophical stance. Bing privileges expressive moments and emotional movements over narrative arcs and clear through lines. The film is filled with lengthy, sensuous skateboarding scenes, which feel meditative, therapeutic; we sense that these kids skated not because it was fun, but because it helped them to survive. The movie’s focus seems at times to drift from character to character, theme to theme. Ideas and problems only glancingly mentioned early on grow to become crises later. That may feel like a lack of precision on the filmmaker’s part, but it gives the film the unsettling cadence of reality — of lives routed into troubling detours and dead ends.