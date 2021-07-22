From Bauhaus to Space Age: Vintage Furniture and Design Store Opens Showroom in Little Haiti

Previously open by appointment only, the showroom is newly accessible to the public, with hours of operation running Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p,m.
Miami-raised Jonathan Sanchez-Obias decided to take his hobby of collecting furniture to full-time status once he saw the increasing demand for rare vintage home goods. Last year's pandemic shutdowns kept the world shuttered at home, giving homeowners and renters a rush to curate and furnish their spaces. It was the perfect opportunity for Sanchez-Obias to launch his business.
"The vintage furniture market was booming, especially on Instagram, so I created Primaried," says Sanchez-Obias, who launched the store about ten months ago by first selling some pieces of his own rare collection, then out of a storage unit, to finally opening a permanent showroom.
The small business rapidly gained followers once the 29-year-old began posting photos of the available furniture and goods on Instagram, creating an aesthetically mesmerizing grid of primary colors, eccentric furniture, and wonderful designs.
The showroom, displaying designs from Memphis style to postmodern, offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience whether you're looking to furnish your home or just window-shop. Collectors will recognize many of the rare designer names that have sold in the store: Giotto Stoppino, Lella and Massimo Vignelli, Vico Magistretti, Herman Miller, Ettore Sottsass, and Mario Bellini.
"I look hard. Somedays I won't sleep," the business owner admits of his dedication to meticulously tracking down the rare pieces he offers at the store, often sourcing from dealers and contacts from far away states and countries.
The hard work pays off — considering the rare furniture at Primaried Studio tends to sell out as soon as it's posted.
"Most of it is from the '70s Italian design that incorporates ABS [acrylonitrile butadiene styrene] plastic when designers started using injectible molded plastic in furniture design, so there's a lot of those pieces here like vintage Kartell and Cassina," he shares.
ABS plastic is commonly known to be used in Lego bricks, which share many of the same bold colors as the home goods available at Primaried.
The minimal, three-legged '60s Dot stool by Arne Jacobsen for Gitz Hansen is the first piece that Sanchez-Obias thrifted, sending him into a rabbit hole of vintage interior design over four years ago.
"My knowledge and experience of [the furniture] have grown significantly since I'm dealing it now," he says.
Through books and practice, Sanchez-Obias has a newfound talent differentiating designer-made pieces versus dupes.
Often having trouble letting go of some of the rare pieces, Sanchez-Obias is grateful the store allows him to see and experience the collectibles in person. Creatives are welcome to utilize the interior design curation and can book the showroom for a photoshoot or small activation space.
Taking advantage of Miami's seaport, Primaried sells and ships many pieces to loyal international clients. However, Sanchez-Obias hopes the new Miami showroom will garner more locals to shop as well.
"There wasn't a space like this in Miami yet. Most of the best vintage sellers are in New York and L.A.," he shares.
When the warehouse space opened up next to Sweatan d Churchill's, Sanchez-Obias jumped to sign the lease, knowing it was the right place for Primaried Studios to plant its roots.
Primaried Studio. 204 NE 55th Ter., Miami; primariedstudio.com.