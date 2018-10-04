 


Jazzmeia Horn
Jazzmeia Horn
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Trina, Amara La Negra, Phil Collins and Others

World Red Eye | October 4, 2018 | 11:23am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 26

Jazzmeia Horn Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed Grammy nominee and powerhouse jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn for an incredible performance.

DJ Booth by Raw Pop Up and Installation by Amanda Madrigal
DJ Booth by Raw Pop Up and Installation by Amanda Madrigal
World Red Eye

September 27

Raw Pop Up/Lab at Brickell City Centre: Raw Pop-Up brought the latest version of their Interactive Art Movement (IAM) to Brickell City Centre for a four-day run, Thursday, September 27 through Sunday, September 30th.

Michael Saiger, Jilian Sanz, and Nathan Romano
Michael Saiger, Jilian Sanz, and Nathan Romano
World Red Eye

Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Guests gathered for Soho Beach House’s Fashion for Breakfast series at Cecconi’s.

Nestor Torres
Nestor Torres
World Red Eye

September 28

Jazz at MOCA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Grammy Award-winning Artist Nestor Torres: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by Grammy Award-winning Artist Nestor Torres as part of its monthly Jazz at MOCA series.

Amara La Negra and Prince
Amara La Negra and Prince
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine and Amara La Negra Celebrate September Issue at Sugar Factory: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated Afro-Latina superstar Amara La Negra and her feature in the September issue at Sugar Factory.

Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri
World Red Eye

Jermaine Dupri at LIV: Jermaine Dupri took over the DJ booth at LIV on Friday where he had the whole club raging all night.

Eyes on Miami: Trina, Amara La Negra, Phil Collins and Others
World Red Eye

September 29

Matthias Tanzmann at House Saturdays at Wall: Matthias Tanzmann was welcomed back to Wall Saturday night.

Eyes on Miami: Trina, Amara La Negra, Phil Collins and Others (9)
World Red Eye

September 30

Hyde Beach Sundays: Partygoers spent their Sunday parting it up poolside at Hyde Beach.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods
World Red Eye

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her Birthday at Komodo: Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods closed out her 21st birthday celebration at Komodo on Sunday night.

Trina
Trina
World Red Eye

Oct. 1

Trina at Studio 23 Mondays: Trina was decked out in blue from head to toe at Studio 23 on Monday night.

Orianne and Phil Collins
Orianne and Phil Collins
World Red Eye

Oct. 2

Dreaming on the Beach Press Conference with Phil and Orianne Collins at The Setai: Guests gathered at the Setai for a press conference with Phil Collins and his wife Orianne Collins.

