Eyes on Miami: Trina, Amara La Negra, Phil Collins and Others

September 26
Jazzmeia Horn Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed Grammy nominee and powerhouse jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn for an incredible performance.
September 27
Raw Pop Up/Lab at Brickell City Centre: Raw Pop-Up brought the latest version of their Interactive Art Movement (IAM) to Brickell City Centre for a four-day run, Thursday, September 27 through Sunday, September 30th.
Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Guests gathered for Soho Beach House’s Fashion for Breakfast series at Cecconi’s.
September 28
Jazz at MOCA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Grammy Award-winning Artist Nestor Torres: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by Grammy Award-winning Artist Nestor Torres as part of its monthly Jazz at MOCA series.
Ocean Drive Magazine and Amara La Negra Celebrate September Issue at Sugar Factory: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated Afro-Latina superstar Amara La Negra and her feature in the September issue at Sugar Factory.
Jermaine Dupri at LIV: Jermaine Dupri took over the DJ booth at LIV on Friday where he had the whole club raging all night.
September 29
Matthias Tanzmann at House Saturdays at Wall: Matthias Tanzmann was welcomed back to Wall Saturday night.
September 30
Hyde Beach Sundays: Partygoers spent their Sunday parting it up poolside at Hyde Beach.
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her Birthday at Komodo: Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods closed out her 21st birthday celebration at Komodo on Sunday night.
Oct. 1
Trina at Studio 23 Mondays: Trina was decked out in blue from head to toe at Studio 23 on Monday night.
Oct. 2
Dreaming on the Beach Press Conference with Phil and Orianne Collins at The Setai: Guests gathered at the Setai for a press conference with Phil Collins and his wife Orianne Collins.
