Although the art world flies into Miami en masse every December, locals can partake in the city's excellent museums year-round. Huge collections at larger institutions display the growing canon of contemporary art, while smaller museums focus on single subjects like design, graffiti, and even erotica. For whatever your interests are, here are the ten best art museums in Miami.

The Bass Photo by Zachary Balber

Though the Bass, housed in the former Miami Beach public library, occasionally showcases classical art — they displayed a Botticelli just last year — their primary focus is contemporary work, and usually, it's a bit challenging. For instance, as soon as the museum completed a 2017 renovation that expanded its exhibition space by 50 percent, artist Ugo Rondinone filled a gallery with incredibly lifelike sad clowns. Since then the Bass' curators have continually displayed an affinity for cutting edge, conceptual art that can also be quite alienating and confusing, from group shows to solo exhibitions by little-known artists like Laure Prouvost and Haegue Yang. Art snobs will love it, but the rest of us have a 50 percent chance of understanding anything in the room at a Bass show. At least there's always Dial-a-Poem. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission costs $15 for adults, $8 for students, youth ages seven to 18, and seniors ages 65 and older.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Photo by Iwan Baan

It's hard to name a better place to look at incredible art for free. Since it moved into its current digs in the Design District, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami has put on one blockbuster exhibition after another, celebrating contemporary masters such as Judy Chicago, Larry Bell, and Ettore Sottsass alongside underappreciated black and Latin artists like Paulo Nazareth and Purvis Young. Thanks to its great taste and nonexistent cost, the ICA is the Miami museum we keep coming back to above all others. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday. Admission is free.

EXPAND Lowe Art Museum Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Miami's reputation on the international art scene tends to focus on the new. This is the place where, once a year, collectors from around the world come to scope out the cutting edge of contemporary art. But what about the old? This small museum on the University of Miami campus is one of the best (well, one of the only) places to see historical art from around the world, boasting impressive collections of traditional African and Asian art, as well as Renaissance European and Native American works. They also put on interesting exhibitions of contemporary artists, most recently featuring Afro-Cuban painter and sculptor Juan Roberto Diago. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday. Admission costs $12.50 for adults; $8 for children age 12 and older, non-UM students, and seniors age 65 and older; free for children under age 12, military personnel, and UM students, faculty, and staff.

EXPAND Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU Photo by Mira Lehr / Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Just because it's a popular Hebrew school field trip destination doesn't mean it's can't be a major art destination too. Housed in a former synagogue in Miami's SoFi neighborhood, the Jewish Museum gives extra dimensions to Jewish art and culture. Going beyond bland historical displays, past exhibitions have focused on topics including Jewish cinema, photos of Miami Beach's elderly Jewish community in the 1970s, and the last synagogues of the Caribbean. Recently, curators have shifted to putting on solo exhibitions of artists. Miami Beach native Mira Lehr has exhibited environmentally-conscious paintings and a site-specific installation, while Zack Balber recently showed his provocative photos of tattooed Jewish men. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday. Admission costs $12 for adults; $8 for students and seniors; $24 for families; free on Saturday (Shabbat).

EXPAND An installation by artists Ghost and Giz at the Museum of Graffiti. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

We're not exactly crazy about their side practice of selling fine art for profit out of a gallery space on its premises, but the Museum of Graffiti, which opened last year during Art Basel, is still one of Miami's most exciting new art attractions. As its name implies, the Wynwood spot focuses on street art and artists, delving into the history of graffiti, its practitioners, and the subculture that grew up around it. It's a serious, eye-opening consideration of a long-maligned and frequently-outlawed art form that deserves much more respect than it gets. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Monday; closed Tuesday. Admission costs $16; free for children under 13.

Pérez Art Museum Miami Photo by Angel Valentin

Many city-run art museums in the U.S. tend to exhibit work from throughout history. You've got an Old Master painting here, a Rothko there, maybe some impressionists in this room and a Picasso in that one. PAMM, however, focuses on contemporary art, and in a city as trendy as Miami, that might be more appropriate than stuffing a room full of Renaissance baubles and calling it a day. The permanent collection includes the likes of Gerhard Richter, Sam Gilliam, and Jenny Holzer, and the PAMM has showcased video artists like Dara Friedman and Arthur Jafa. Moreover, many of their exhibitions — and even the Stiltsville-referencing Herzog & de Meuron building on Biscayne Bay — are very keen on appealing to the city and showcasing its culture, from a blockbuster exhibition on Christo and Jeanne-Claude's landmark Surrounded Islands to a 2018 World Cup-inspired show fusing art and soccer. Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Tuesday; closed Wednesday. Admission costs $16 for adults; $12 for youth ages seven to 18, students, and seniors age 62 and older; Free for children under six and active U.S. Military.

EXPAND Rubell Museum Photo by Douglas Markowitz

It was the talk of the town during Art Basel 2020, and not without reason. The Rubell family's new museum in Allapattah is by far the best permanent collection of art in South Florida, showcasing their vast collection of contemporary artworks from the '60s onward. Inside you'll find works by Jeff Koons, Sterling Ruby, Kehinde Wiley, and a shrine-like gallery for Keith Haring. All-star Japanese artists such as Takeshi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara are well-represented, and upon opening, there were two Yayoi Kusama mirror rooms to take in. The excellent library and other amenities add to the museum's bona-fides, though it remains a privately-owned institution. Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission costs $15 for adults; $12 for seniors ages 65 and older; $10 for youth ages seven to 18 and students.

EXPAND Wilzig Erotic Art Museum Photo courtesy of Wilzig Erotic Art Museum

This entry is not a joke, just as this museum is not a sideshow or a novelty attraction. Founded by art collector Naomi Wilzig, this small museum on Washington Ave. happens to house a truly incredible collection of art from around the world, all of which just so happens to be of a sexual nature. Inside are ancient Roman antiquities, pre-Colombian artifacts, and Japanese shunga illustrations. Canonical artists like Salvador Dali, Robert Mapplethorpe, and even Rembrandt are included, as are props from films like A Clockwork Orange. Basically, walk into this curious museum surrounded by South Beach nightclubs, and you'll see more penises and pictures of people fucking than you ever thought you'd see (at least, outside of the internet). But you'll leave impressed, guaranteed. Open 11 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday to Sunday. Admission costs $15.

The Wolfsonian-FIU Photo courtesy of the Wolfsonian

At the Wolfsonian on Washington Ave. in Miami Beach, the art on the walls isn't just meant to be looked at. Founded by collector Mickey Wolfson, this FIU-affiliated institution focuses on functional art and design, from furniture and industrial products to graphic design and advertising. Past exhibitions have put on everything from Soviet propaganda posters to tobacco advertisements, and there's a particular focus on early 20th century art moments like Art Nouveau, the Works Progress Administration art of the Depression, and, of course, Art Deco. The museum building, a palatial Art Deco warehouse dating from the 1920s, is a work of art unto itself. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed on Wednesday. Admission costs $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, students, and children ages six to 18.

EXPAND Jen Clay's "Welcome to You & Me" at Young at Art Museum. Photo by Karli Evans/All Seeing Media

Who says art museums are only for grown-ups? Founded to give Broward County kids more access to art education, Young at Art is much more than just a children's museum. Since moving into its current home — a custom-built, LEED-certified building in Davie with its own Broward County Library branch — YAA has been able to attract serious, professional artists to exhibit there by challenging them to design with kids in mind. That means, unlike other museums, you have to be able to touch the art. The likes of Kenny Scharf, Edouard Duval-Carrie, Jen Clay, and Nice'n Easy have created imaginative, interactive art at YAA, and their excellent educational programs have left a meaningful impression on at least one New Times writer. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission costs $15 for ages one and older, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $12 for military families.