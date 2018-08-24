The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

You can never have too many croquetas in Miami. It's one of the many perks of living in a melting pot like our Magic City. Fill up on the delicious bites at Croquetapalooza this Saturday, take a nap, and head back out to Wynwood Marketplace for a concert by Calle 13's Residente later that night. For local Trekkies and Vulcans, there's Star Trek night at Marlins Park, and you can also nerd out at Frost Science during their last Overnight Adventures night of the season.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday



Spending a day at the Frost Museum of Science is entertaining enough, but the real fun happens afterhours at Overnight Adventures, where children and guardians can explore the museum's exhibits at a science-themed slumber party. This weekend's theme is all about dinosaurs. Kids will make their own fossils, partake in rooftop stargazing if weather permits, and enjoy a late-night viewing of Asteroid: Mission Extreme inside the Frost Planetarium. Dinner and breakfast are included with admission as well. 6 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $80.

Here's a great end-of-summer read for you: Frances de Pontes Peebles' The Air You Breathe. The story follows the friendship of Doris and Gra, two girls from completely different worlds in Brazil, who bond over their incredible musical talents. But only one is destined to be a star, resulting in an emotional relationship roller coaster. The author, who will visit Books & Books this Friday for a chat about the book, also inked the celebrated novel The Seamstress, which won the Elle Grand Prix for fiction and was translated into nine languages. 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Hasan Minhaj Photo by Gavin Bond

Hasan Minhaj is closing the door on his Daily Show correspondent stint this summer after four awesome years. Now he's about to become a household name in a new way. This October, his new weekly Netflix show, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, will debut and is already inked in for 32 episodes. Before he hits your screen (yet again), see his act on the big stage at the Olympia Theater. 8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $75.



Right up there on the list of rap's rising stars is Gunna. His critically acclaimed mixtape, Drip Season 3, hit number 55 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. He has also appeared on tracks with the likes of Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Gucci Mane. The last time he was in Miami, he performed at Rolling Loud. Now he'll headline a big-time show of his own alongside Bass Santana, Beam, YG Marley, and others. 6 p.m. Friday, August 24, at LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Ter., Miami; universe.com. Tickets cost $45.

EXPAND Marlins Park welcomes Miami's Trekkies on Saturday. Courtesy of Miami Marlins

Saturday

The Miami Marlins and one of the most popular TV shows in history are coming together for a fantastic night at the ballpark. It's time for another Star Trek Night at Marlins Park. Come dressed as your favorite Star Trek character, and you'll surely be in good company. There's also a special package that includes a ticket to the game versus the Atlanta Braves and a collector's edition Marlins/Star Trek Starfleet Command Badge hat. 7:10 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets start at $35.

Pérez Art Museum Miami's Inside|Out program displays works from PAMM's permanent collection in various spots throughout Miami-Dade County. Its latest event will hit the Laundromat Art Space in Little Haiti with tunes, beer, and artsy activities. Artist Emilio Sanchez's work is currently installed in the vibrant space. In addition to Sanchez's art, 13 resident artists' work is also on view. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Laundromat Art Space, 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami; pamm.org. Free with RSVP.

Croquetas are so damn good, with their fried exteriors and fillings with the flavors of dozens of delicious ingredients. So let's celebrate them at Croquetapalooza. Enjoy tasty morsels from more than 20 competitors vying to be named tops. You can also compete in the fifth-annual Islas Canarias Croqueta Eating Contest. In addition to the croqueta- thon , there will also be a flan competition. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40.

Residente Courtesy photo

If you love Latin music, you're already familiar with Residente . You might also be familiar with the Puerto Rican musician, producer, and founder of the alt-rap group Calle 13 because he's an advocate for indigenous rights and has appeared in campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International. He recently released an eponymous album in which he explored the musical heritage of places that came up in his DNA test results. He's also known for winning more Latin Grammys and Grammys than any Latin artist and has even directed his own videos. This powerhouse will bring his good vibes and righteous politics to Miami Saturday night when he performs at the outdoor venue Wynwood Marketplace. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; swarminc.com. Tickets costs $45 to $85.



EDM nights abound in Miami, but have you been missing some funk in your life? Las Rosas seems to think so, and that's why it's launching Honey, a monthly funk and soul party added to the Allapattah bar's growing list of music-themed parties such as Tigermilk, a monthly brit-pop dance party. At this week's installment of Honey, you'll groove to sounds by the Black Dove and the Beholders, Brother Dan, and Fusik. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Feeling stuck? It happens sometimes in Miami during the summer. For some relief, check out Disrupting the Order of Things: How to Get Involved and Get Things Done! — a presentation by Street Plans Collaborative's Tony García. The Miami- and New York-based urban planning, design, research, and advocacy firm works to create more advanced public spaces. They use sustainable, long-term changes on a small scale to make big shifts in communities. García is a leader in the Tactical Urbanism movement, which is all about providing cool pop-up spots that are perfect for making new friends and meeting old ones. 4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at MDC's Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org; Admission is free.



EXPAND Cani and Jenouise of Zombies in Miami. Courtesy photo

Zombies are finally coming to Miami. No, it's not the '60s band or the Walking Dead pub crawl. It's an electronic duo from Mexico that goes by the name Zombies in Miami. They bring techno to some dark places and weave it with genres such as rock, using synths, drum pads, and their own voices to get crowds bouncing to the beat. They have toured the world but are now headed to their namesake city to play Floyd. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission starts at $11.25.

Miami yogis are always finding new ways to take their practice to the next level. The Yoga Scavenger Hunt — hosted by the media outlet the New Tropic and the yoga clothing company Athleta — is their latest innovation. The goal is for you and your partner to perform different yoga poses on or near certain spots on Lincoln Road. Teams can score swag from Athleta if they win big. The event celebrates the store's 20th anniversary. Simply bring your mat, phone, partner, and best yoga moves. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Athleta, 1003 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; athleta.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Celebrate National Dog Day at the Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami this Sunday. Courtesy of Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami

Sunday

National Best Friends Day is in June and National Friendship Day took place at the beginning of August, but this Sunday, celebrate the friends you love most on National Dog Day. A special Wooftop Brunch awaits at the Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami, with a complimentary round of mimosas, free reiki sessions for puppers, and pop-inspired cocktails for their two-legged companions. 11 a.m. Sunday, August 26, at Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami, 1600 Collins Ave., Miami; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com. Admission is free.



After years of fostering the local music scene by providing an event space and home for Miami artists' recordings, Sweat Records is finally launching its own label. To celebrate, the folks at the Little Haiti staple are throwing a community bash with performances by Dracula and Las Nubes. 222 Taco and Deep Eddy Vodka will be onsite with bites and drinks, and limited-edition merch will also be available for purchase. Party like it's Record Store Day. 3 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.