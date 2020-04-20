The Ten Best Things to Do at Home This Week

Monday, April 20

Gami Mami and Keanu Orange, of the now poignantly named collective Internet Friends, have gotten extra-creative to keep the 420 festivities going. The DJs and party throwers have whipped together @highonthelive — an Instagram and Zoom party dedicated to Mary Jane — beginning Monday at 4:20 p.m. and running till 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Tune in to the virtual party to catch an impressive lineup of more than 18 DJs, including Coffintexts and Poorgrrrl. Also expect drag performances by the likes of Jupiter Velvet and Queef Latina. Check @highonthelive's Instagram page an hour before the party starts to learn the Zoom meeting ID and password. (Performers in the lineup will also host the event on their respective Instagram pages.) Cannabis author and weed-rave producer Michelle Lhooq will hold a Q&A at 9 p.m. to educate viewers on the history of weed parties. 4:20 p.m. Monday on instagram.com/highonthelive; tip the performers through Cash App, PayPal, or Venmo.

Tuesday, April 21

Now more than ever, we all need a good laugh. How fortunate, then, that the Little Haiti-based improv and sketch-comedy incubator Villain Theater keeps the laughs coming by taking its live-performance calendar online. Hosted by Anastasia Pavlinskaya, the community theater streams Virtual Comedy Open Mic every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. If you've always wanted to try your hand at standup but stage fright got the better of you, this is your chance to cross it off your bucket list. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m., organizers will add a slotted.co signup page on the theater's social media channels. Sign up, confirm your email, and receive a Zoom login code. Log in at 9:10 p.m. and wait to perform. If you'd prefer to observe, check out the livestream on Villain's YouTube page. 9:30 p.m. Tuesday via youtube.com/villaintheater.

EXPAND Take a Perreo Masterclass. Photo courtesy of Adriana Zabarain

Wednesday, April 22

If you have yet to attend Miami's legendary El Perreo — chosen New Times' Best Party in 2019 — thrown by event organizer Out of Service, are you really a Miamian? Refusing to abandon its perreo-hungry following in our time of need, the folks behind the reggaeton-only event have taken to the digital realm to get the masses twerking. This Wednesday, former Miami Heat dancer Adriana Zabarain (AKA @bbydri) will lead the second iteration of her Perreo Masterclass, in which she aims to provide participants with a "nonjudgmental, liberating, and playful space to learn how to perrear." Streamed on Zoom, the class costs $5. All proceeds go to the Immigrant Worker COVID-19 Fund. 8 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.us.

A silver lining to COVID-19 is the positive impact mass quarantine has had on our planet: Greenhouse-gas emissions are down and air quality has improved significantly. What better time to take stock of our impact on Mother Earth than Earth Day. This Wednesday, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will celebrate the annual event with 24 hours of Earth Stories. From sunrise till well into the night, the garden will broadcast live on its Instagram page. (The organizers say they have some incredible surprises planned.) Tune in to learn. 6 a.m. Wednesday via instagram.com/fairchildgarden.

EXPAND Join Dr. Jason Chatfield and his furry, feathery, and scaly friends. Photo courtesy of Jungle Island

Thursday, April 23

Calling animal enthusiasts of all ages! Join Jungle Island veterinarian Dr. Jason Chatfield for the eco-adventure park's new weekly Facebook Live chats at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. The livestreamed chats will feature a special (nonhuman) guest and will inform viewers about each animal's unique behavior, habitat, and conservation. Chatfield will share updates on the health and specialized care of favorite animal ambassadors and fill viewers in on what the park is doing differently during the pandemic. Videos will be broadcast in English and Spanish. This Thursday, Chatfield will be joined by Leia, a two-toed sloth. 3:30 p.m. Thursday via facebook.com/jungleisland.

The Adrienne Arsht Center has gone virtual with its new digital program, Arsht@Home. The cultural center has something for everyone with its extensive itinerary of free hyperlocal content. Every Thursday, the series delivers a fresh dose of culture to residents stuck at home — with concert videos, digital museum tours, educational opportunities, and "Arsht Tunes" curated by a special guest. Head to the center's website Thursday at noon for a rundown of offerings, which include the latest edition of the Art of Making Series, in which teaching artist Adelin Alexanian shows participants how to improvise and jam to their favorite songs in ten easy steps, and a conversation about the state of the arts between Arsht Center president and CEO Johann Zietsman and Alberto Ibuargen, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Subscribe to its newsletter and be the first to hear when new videos and playlists are uploaded. Noon Thursday via arshtcenter.org/arshtathome.

Celebrate happy hour while supporting out-of-work hospitality workers. Photo by @thelouiscollection

Friday, April 24

To support out-of-work bar and restaurant employees and bring a slightly cockeyed smile to the faces of cocktail enthusiasts stuck at home, Save Miami Hospitality and the All Day Foundation have teamed up for a weekday Virtual Happy Hour. Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., live on Save Miami Hospitality's Facebook page and @alldayfoundation's Instagram page, the organizers will feature local bars and restaurants in support of out-of-work employees. Learn how to make syrups and tinctures, mix your favorite cocktails, and pick up at-home bar tips. In the future, the organizers plan to incorporate at-home tutorials from local chefs. On Friday, cap off thr week the right way by joining Mike and Jackie Pirolo of Macchialina for an at-home tutorial. Viewers can tip the venue through the Miami Restaurant Employee Relief Fund set up by Felix Bendersky; daily sponsors will match donations. All proceeds benefit food and beverage workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 7 p.m. Friday via Facebook and instagram.com/alldayfoundation.

Michael Salzhauer is Dr. Miami. Photo courtesy of Miami Film Festival

Saturday, April 25

First there was Tiger King; now there's the Snapchat King. The pandemic has forced the cancellation of Miami Dade College's acclaimed Miami Film Festival, but for 48 hours beginning this Saturday, the festival's VimeoVOD channel will air the long-awaited premiere of the documentary They Call Me Dr. Miami, a profile of the Magic City's most visible penis-enhancing plastic surgeon. Catch the fascinating exploration of the man, the myth, the social media self-promoter, and then tune in to @miamifilm at 6 p.m. Sunday for an Instagram live Q&A with Miami Film Festival programmer Lauren Cohen and the media-savvy scalpel-wielder himself. Tickets to the online premiere are available on the festival's website and cost $13 for the general public and $10 for members. Midnight Saturday via vimeo.com/ondemand/theycallmedrmiamimff.

Sunday, April 26

The latest edition of O, Miami's series Under the Influence returns Sunday, when the literary initiative continues local writer Campbell McGrath's event series under newly imposed quarantine conditions. Join contemporary poets Major Jackson, a Pushcart Prize-winning author of five works of poetry; Pulitzer Prize finalist A.E Stallings; and McGrath, the event's creator, a Florida International University professor, and author of 11 poetry collections, as they read new works alongside poems that have inspired them. The poets will also discuss their work, influences, and other topics. 1 p.m. Sunday via zoom.us.