The Best Father's Day 2019 Activities in Miami

Sunday, June 16, is Father's Day, so this weekend is the perfect time to do something extra-special with your dad to show how much you love and appreciate him. Whether your pops likes to go fishing or simply wants to grab a cold one, Miami offers plenty of creative twists on the traditional celebration. Check out these activities to make this Father’s Day the best ever.

EXPAND Artechouse

Artechouse Miami. This Father’s Day, Artechouse will offer a buy-one-get-one admission special to "Xyzt: Abstract Landscapes," an exhibit by French artists and multimedia choreographers Adrien M and Claire B. A unique fusion between technology and art, the space connects viewers through immersive storytelling and interactive installations. Bond with your dad as you walk on floors that react to your footsteps or manipulate light particles within a giant digital cube. Daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miami.artechouse.com. Admission costs $24 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $17 for children aged 2 to 14 years old.

The Beachtone Jazz Festival at the Arsht Center. Spend some quality time with Dad by catching musical performances by a multicultural lineup at the Arsht Center. The Beachtone Jazz Festival will bring top jazz, Latin jazz, and Brazilian artists together for one day, including Grammy-winning bossa nova star Eliane Elias, guitar legend Yamandu Costa, and legendary percussionist Sammy Figueroa. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arsthcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $115 via arshtcenter.org.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Photo by Rachael Kangas

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. If your dad loves the outdoors and family more than anything else, a trip to Bill Baggs Florida State Park will offer plenty of activities to get everyone together for a day of fun. You can take in the great outdoors by walking through the park, fishing, swimming, rollerblading, soaking up some sun on the beach, or riding a bike on the park's flat terrain. Picnic pavilions are available for rent, and Boater's Grill, the onsite restaurant, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Daily from 8 a.m. till sundown at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-361-8779; floridastateparks.com. Admission costs $2 per pedestrian, $4 to $8 per vehicle, and $20 per boat.

EXPAND Try 'em all. Concrete Beach Brewery

Beer Tasting at Concrete Beach Brewery. Treating Dad to a beer flight might just be the perfect last-minute Father's Day gift. At Sunday's celebration at Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood, you'll both be able to unwind with Havana Lager and merch specials, along with a special release and plenty of signature and seasonal brews, as you enjoy live music from Smokin' Section. Noon to midnight at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND The Biltmore Danny Roth

Biltmore Father's Day School. Is the golf course Dad’s favorite place? Spend his special weekend with him at the Biltmore's Father Day School, where both of you can get the experience for the price of one. The two-day school will include ten hours of instruction, with a four-to-one student-to-instructor ratio, plus digital video swing and TrackMan launch-monitor analysis. You will also receive a personalized instruction video with a voice-over from your instructor and a copy of the Jim McLean workbook. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-591-6409; biltmorehotel.com. Cost is $1,595.

EXPAND Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Hotels

Father's Day Escape at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Show you appreciate your dad by treating him to a spa day the Ritz-Carlton on the paradisiacal island of Key Biscayne, where he will be able to relax his mind, body, and soul. The Father's Day Escape at the hotel's spa includes a full body massage with hot stones, a facial massage, a scalp treatment, a sugarcane pedicure, and a locally brewed ale, along with access to the spa facilities, including a hot tub, sauna, steam room, and a relaxation room with snacks. 55 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4500; ritzcarlton.com. Cost is $240 plus tax and gratuity.

EXPAND Monkey around this Father's Day. Photo by Michael Ferry / Flickr

Jungle Island. If your dad is an animal lover, introduce him to some wild friends at Jungle Island. The park is hosting Father’s Day festivities and offering free admission for dads, live music, a car and bike show by Classic Car Club Miami, and the latest attractions, Adventure Bay and Jungle Splash. Food and craft beers will be available for purchase at the Pink Flamingo Kitchen and the onsite outpost of Concrete Beach Brewery. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; jungleisland.com. Admission is free for dads. Regular park admission costs $49.49 per adult and $37.33 per child aged 3 to 10.

EXPAND JW Marriott Turnberry Tidal Cove Waterfront Park Ricardo Mejia

JW Marriott Turnberry Tidal Cove Waterfront Park. Temperatures are rising, which means now is a great time to splash around with Dad. Offering a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure, and a FlowRider triple surf simulation pool, Tidal Cove Waterfront Park is the perfect place to cool off. You and your dad can also enjoy private cabanas, food and drinks at Surf House Bar & Grill, and a retail shop. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-932-6200; jwturnberry.com. Resort day passes cost $75 per person Monday through Thursday and $105 per person Friday through Sunday.

EXPAND Miami Exotic Auto Car Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Miami Exotic Auto Racing

Miami Exotic Auto Racing. Take cruising around with your dad to a whole new level. Head to Homestead-Miami Speedway, where you and Dad can drive some of the world’s most exotic cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens, without any speed restrictions. You'll receive one-on-one instruction from professional racecar drivers. 1 Speedway Blvd., Homestead; 786-708-4183; miamiexoticautoracing.com. Driving experiences start at $249.

Frost Museum of Science. Amadeus McCaskill

Frost Museum of Science. Learning together can spark great conversation and help you and your father remember all the things he has taught you over the years. Admission to the museum includes the aquarium, a planetarium show, all of the exhibitions, including the new "Secret World Inside You," which explores human health and the inner workings of our bodies via oversize models, videos, art installations, and a live presentation. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Admission costs $27.95 per adult and $18.95 per child aged 3 to 11.