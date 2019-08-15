The Five Best Thrift Stores in Miami

From Alton Road to Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade offers no shortage of clothing stores for fashion-forward residents and visitors. Outside of these massive plazas and shopping complexes, though, an abundance of thrift and consignment stores sell high-quality threads at monumental discounts. Often these stores are tucked into unassuming corners throughout the county, making them hard to find unless you're in the know.
Looking to buy on a budget? Here the five best thrift shops in town.
Dragonfly Thrift Boutique
3141 SW Eighth St., Miami
833-757-5327
dragonflythrift.org
Nestled among Calle Ocho's many attractions, Dragonfly is an essential stop for serious scavengers. Proceeds from this treasure trove benefit LEAP (Ladies Empowerment and Action Program), an organization that provides education, housing, and employment to women transitioning from prison. The women, along with volunteers, curate and organize Dragonfly's impressive collection of new and gently used merchandise. The boutique is stacked from floor to ceiling with all sorts of finds, including designer clothing, jewelry, hats, scarves, books, furniture, sports equipment, and musical instruments.
Lotus House Thrift Chic Boutique
2040 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
305-576-4112
lotushouse.org
If you’re the kind of thrifter who likes to know exactly where your money is going once you buy that fashionable pair of shorts, look no further than Lotus House. Proceeds go toward paying shopkeepers, many of whom are transitioning out of homelessness and receiving on-the-job training with the help of the nearby Lotus House Women's Shelter. Whether you’re donating gently used clothes or looking for a new outfit, your patronage directly supports the organization's efforts.
Out of the Closet
2900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-764-3773
outofthecloset.org
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation owns this national chain of thrift stores, and proceeds go to support its initiatives. At the Miami outpost on Biscayne Boulevard, sorting patiently through the eclectic inventory can really pay off. You'll walk away with hidden treasures such as fashionable clothing and shoes, records, books, and electronics without the hefty price tag. Be sure you're swift in your selection process — it's no secret this spot is one of the best in town for cheap finds, and the gems you spot will surely go quickly. Aside from its ever-rotating array of offerings, Out of the Closet also stands out for offering free and confidential HIV and STD testing.
Salvation Army Thrift Store
90 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-573-4200
salvationarmy.org
A classic thrift store smack in the middle of bustling Wynwood, this Salvation Army outpost is a great stop for anyone hoping to stock up on staple items for as little money as possible. With tank tops, T-shirts, and a seemingly endless supply of suit jackets and jeans, this store is a great spot if you’re looking to do a massive wardrobe overhaul but don’t want to spend your life savings.
Swish Boutique
6500 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-482-8780
swishboutiquemiami.com
Swish Boutique is the go-to shop for women hoping to snag a stylish new outfit for a fraction of what they’d pay at the mall. Filled with on-trend jumpsuits, flowing blouses and skirts, and saucy party dresses, Swish prides itself on stocking unique secondhand options that are appealing beyond their low sticker price. The boutique consistently offers
