4
Thr Alfred P. DuPont BuildingEXPAND
Thr Alfred P. DuPont Building
Alan Phillip

The Ten Best Wedding Venues in Miami

Minhae Shim Roth | April 18, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Maybe you're the one who proposed a lifetime of wedded bliss to your partner. Maybe you simply said yes. Either way, now you need an answer when people ask, “Where are you having the wedding?”

Finding the perfect venue to suit your big day is the key to a fun affair for all. Whether you’re looking for a special place for your ceremony or a cool location to throw a reception after you say your “I do’s,” this list features the most unique, grand, and beautiful wedding venues in Miami.

The Alfred P. DuPont Building


169 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-777-1637
thedupontbuilding.com


This historic art deco skyscraper in the heart of downtown Miami is the perfect place for a couple who loves the decadence of the 1920s. Here, you can pose for wedding photos with the DuPont’s intricate architectural details as stunning backdrops. Maybe you'll walk down hundreds of feet of Tennessee marble to recite your vows, then dance the night away under the hand-painted ceilings. Guests can even pop into the DuPont’s famed original bank vault to mingle before heading to the hand-wrought bank teller windows for a vintage mixed drink from the open bar.

The Fairchild Tropical Botanic GardenEXPAND
The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Minhae Shim Roth

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden


10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-667-1651
fairchildgarden.org


The Fairchild’s lush oasis is a tranquil wedding setting for nature lovers. Say “I do” amongst thriving flora and fauna across 83 acres of land. Surrounded by orchids, you can kiss for the first time as a married couple as the sun sets in the background. Guests can head to the indoor reception areas for dancing and refreshments. They can even receive a private tram tour of the sprawling estate.

VizcayaEXPAND
Vizcaya
Bill Sumner

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens


3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-860-8448
vizcaya.org


This romantic Miami artifact is a unique venue for history buffs. Built in the early 1900s by industrialist James Deering, the national historic landmark is over 100 years old. Plan a nighttime wedding with all of your family and friends accommodated in the intricately designed Main House, the East terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay, or the exquisite gardens. If you’re more of a morning person, you can plan an intimate daytime garden ceremony. Yes, events here can be pricey, but your guests will never forget a wedding at one of Miami’s most famed landmarks.

The Faena ForumEXPAND
The Faena Forum
Nik Koenig

Faena Forum


3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.com


Looking for something modern? The Faena Forum in Miami Beach is architectural eye candy for the design-savvy duo. Designed by Rem Koolhaas’s OMA architecture firm, this venue is a one-stop shop for your contemporary wedding. The two-story venue can accommodate up to 1,000 people and has on-site catering staffed by Faena’s acclaimed culinary team. Guests will be mesmerized by the 40-foot dome with a glazed oculus and the spiral walkway that leads them from street level to the top of the dome. The Forum is directly across from the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, where your out of town guests can stay during the festivities.

Miami Beach Botanical GardenEXPAND
Miami Beach Botanical Garden
Michael Todd

Miami Beach Botanical Garden


2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-7526, ext 202
mbgarden.org


The couple obsessed with everything floral is destined to have their wedding at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, where the scent of jasmine, ylang-ylang, and frangipani perfumes the air. Your guests will be surrounded by native plants, a koi pond, and a monumental fountain designed by renowned architect Morris Lapidus. By day, the garden functions as a serene getaway from the frenzied pace of Miami Beach. By night, lit with thousands of tiny string lights, the garden transforms into a fairytale wedding setting.

Monty's Raw BarEXPAND
Monty's Raw Bar
Miguelocque Photography

Monty’s Raw Bar


2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com


Any true Miamian has made countless memories at the iconic Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove. In addition to casual get-togethers, the restaurant and bar can be transformed into a cozy and elegant wedding venue. Looking out at Biscayne Bay and adjacent to Prime Marina, Monty’s can be the perfect place for weddings ranging from  Key West casual to black tie affairs. You can say your vows at the dockside marina for a waterfront ceremony and then dance on over to the tiki area for a tropical reception.

The Frost Science MuseumEXPAND
The Frost Science Museum
Patty Nash

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science


1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-434-9600
frostscience.org


Science-lovers can dream of immersive nuptials at the Frost Museum of Science. Imagine saying “I do” as the cosmos swirls behind you in a planetarium filled with your friends and family. How about walking down the aisle to a 31-foot oculus lens of its massive aquarium, with stingrays and hammerhead sharks gliding above? After your ceremony, you can dance all night on the responsive LED dance floor.

Jungle IslandEXPAND
Jungle Island
Jonathan Scott Studio

Jungle Island


1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami
305-400-7230
jungleisland.com


So you want a wedding that's literally wild? Jungle Island is the perfect venue for the couple who loves adventure. For your ceremony, you have your pick of outdoor locations like the Lakeside Terrace, a spot where guests can watch flamingos lounge, or Lover’s Perch Waterfalls, where you can recite your vows while hearing the tranquil rush of water. Afterward, come on inside to their Bloom Ballroom for an extravagant reception.

The Ten Best Wedding Venues in Miami (10)EXPAND
Gloria Francis Photography

Pérez Art Museum Miami


1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-345-5612
pamm.org/weddings


You've probably already spent some time on the PAMM's scenic patio, dining at Verde or partying at its monthly events. But there's more to weddings here than the view. During your special day, guests can peruse the current exhibition or marvel at the spectacular architectural elements of the Herzog and de Meuron building and its hanging gardens. You’ll need to buy out the entire museum for five hours for the wedding rental, so be prepared to spend. But hey, if you're going to break the bank anyway, let your creativity run wild and use all of the event spaces and galleries to plan the artistic wedding day of your dreams.

The Biltmore HotelEXPAND
The Biltmore Hotel
Danny Roth

The Biltmore Hotel


1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables
305-445-8066, ext. 4301
biltmorehotel.com/weddings


This historic site is the ultimate classic Miami venue. The five-star hotel was built by architects Schultz and Weaver in the 1920s when it was the choice getaway for socialites escaping from the cold winters up north. You can choose to have your event underneath the stars or indoors, surrounded by architectural marvels like gothic arches and hand-painted ceilings. From hosting the ceremony to the reception to planning an entire wedding weekend, the Biltmore does it all.

