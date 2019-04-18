The Ten Best Wedding Venues in Miami

Maybe you're the one who proposed a lifetime of wedded bliss to your partner. Maybe you simply said yes. Either way, now you need an answer when people ask, “Where are you having the wedding?”

Finding the perfect venue to suit your big day is the key to a fun affair for all. Whether you’re looking for a special place for your ceremony or a cool location to throw a reception after you say your “I do’s,” this list features the most unique, grand, and beautiful wedding venues in Miami.

The Alfred P. DuPont Building

169 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-777-1637

thedupontbuilding.com 169 E. Flagler St., Miami305-777-1637



This historic art deco skyscraper in the heart of downtown Miami is the perfect place for a couple who loves the decadence of the 1920s. Here, you can pose for wedding photos with the DuPont’s intricate architectural details as stunning backdrops. Maybe you'll walk down hundreds of feet of Tennessee marble to recite your vows, then dance the night away under the hand-painted ceilings. Guests can even pop into the DuPont’s famed original bank vault to mingle before heading to the hand-wrought bank teller windows for a vintage mixed drink from the open bar.

Related Stories The Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami

EXPAND The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Minhae Shim Roth

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

305-667-1651

fairchildgarden.org 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables305-667-1651



The Fairchild’s lush oasis is a tranquil wedding setting for nature lovers. Say “I do” amongst thriving flora and fauna across 83 acres of land. Surrounded by orchids, you can kiss for the first time as a married couple as the sun sets in the background. Guests can head to the indoor reception areas for dancing and refreshments. They can even receive a private tram tour of the sprawling estate.

EXPAND Vizcaya Bill Sumner

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-860-8448

vizcaya.org 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami305-860-8448



This romantic Miami artifact is a unique venue for history buffs. Built in the early 1900s by industrialist James Deering, the national historic landmark is over 100 years old. Plan a nighttime wedding with all of your family and friends accommodated in the intricately designed Main House, the East terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay, or the exquisite gardens. If you’re more of a morning person, you can plan an intimate daytime garden ceremony. Yes, events here can be pricey, but your guests will never forget a wedding at one of Miami’s most famed landmarks.

EXPAND The Faena Forum Nik Koenig

Faena Forum

3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-8800

faena.com 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-534-8800



Looking for something modern? The Faena Forum in Miami Beach is architectural eye candy for the design-savvy duo. Designed by Rem Koolhaas’s OMA architecture firm, this venue is a one-stop shop for your contemporary wedding. The two-story venue can accommodate up to 1,000 people and has on-site catering staffed by Faena’s acclaimed culinary team. Guests will be mesmerized by the 40-foot dome with a glazed oculus and the spiral walkway that leads them from street level to the top of the dome. The Forum is directly across from the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, where your out of town guests can stay during the festivities.

EXPAND Miami Beach Botanical Garden Michael Todd

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach

305-673-7526, ext 202

mbgarden.org 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach305-673-7526, ext 202



The couple obsessed with everything floral is destined to have their wedding at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, where the scent of jasmine, ylang-ylang, and frangipani perfumes the air. Your guests will be surrounded by native plants, a koi pond, and a monumental fountain designed by renowned architect Morris Lapidus. By day, the garden functions as a serene getaway from the frenzied pace of Miami Beach. By night, lit with thousands of tiny string lights, the garden transforms into a fairytale wedding setting.

EXPAND Monty's Raw Bar Miguelocque Photography

Monty’s Raw Bar

2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-856-3992

montysrawbar.com 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami305-856-3992



Any true Miamian has made countless memories at the iconic Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove. In addition to casual get-togethers, the restaurant and bar can be transformed into a cozy and elegant wedding venue. Looking out at Biscayne Bay and adjacent to Prime Marina, Monty’s can be the perfect place for weddings ranging from Key West casual to black tie affairs. You can say your vows at the dockside marina for a waterfront ceremony and then dance on over to the tiki area for a tropical reception.

EXPAND The Frost Science Museum Patty Nash

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-434-9600

frostscience.org 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-434-9600



Science-lovers can dream of immersive nuptials at the Frost Museum of Science. Imagine saying “I do” as the cosmos swirls behind you in a planetarium filled with your friends and family. How about walking down the aisle to a 31-foot oculus lens of its massive aquarium, with stingrays and hammerhead sharks gliding above? After your ceremony, you can dance all night on the responsive LED dance floor.

EXPAND Jungle Island Jonathan Scott Studio

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

305-400-7230

jungleisland.com 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami305-400-7230



So you want a wedding that's literally wild? Jungle Island is the perfect venue for the couple who loves adventure. For your ceremony, you have your pick of outdoor locations like the Lakeside Terrace, a spot where guests can watch flamingos lounge, or Lover’s Perch Waterfalls, where you can recite your vows while hearing the tranquil rush of water. Afterward, come on inside to their Bloom Ballroom for an extravagant reception.

EXPAND Gloria Francis Photography

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-345-5612

pamm.org/weddings 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-345-5612



You've probably already spent some time on the PAMM's scenic patio, dining at Verde or partying at its monthly events. But there's more to weddings here than the view. During your special day, guests can peruse the current exhibition or marvel at the spectacular architectural elements of the Herzog and de Meuron building and its hanging gardens. You’ll need to buy out the entire museum for five hours for the wedding rental, so be prepared to spend. But hey, if you're going to break the bank anyway, let your creativity run wild and use all of the event spaces and galleries to plan the artistic wedding day of your dreams.

EXPAND The Biltmore Hotel Danny Roth

The Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

305-445-8066, ext. 4301

biltmorehotel.com/weddings 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables305-445-8066, ext. 4301



This historic site is the ultimate classic Miami venue. The five-star hotel was built by architects Schultz and Weaver in the 1920s when it was the choice getaway for socialites escaping from the cold winters up north. You can choose to have your event underneath the stars or indoors, surrounded by architectural marvels like gothic arches and hand-painted ceilings. From hosting the ceremony to the reception to planning an entire wedding weekend, the Biltmore does it all.