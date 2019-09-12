The Ten Best Extended Miami Spa Month Deals

There's good news for those who want to escape the stress of the Magic City for a few hours: Miami Spa Month, the two-month promotion curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is officially over, but some of the program's participating spas are extending their discounted offers through September 30.
Skip the beach and enjoy some TLC-time at some of the region's most exclusive local spas including the Seven Seas Spa & Salon in Sunny Isles, the Spa at the Miami Beach Edition, and the Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne Spa. Treatments start at $109 and range from facials and massages to acupuncture and drainage therapy.
Need some extra relaxation after Miami Spa Month? Here's a look at the ten best spa deals that are being extended through the end of September.
Ame Spa & Wellness Collective19999 W. Country Club Dr., Miami
305-933-6930
marriott.com
Enjoy
Eména Spa4100 NE Second Ave. #301, Miami
305-363-7358
emenaspa.com
Head to this intimate urban spa in the Miami Design District to experience a curated eco-luxury product line and rejuvenating treatments in a space filled with positive vibes, refreshing aromas, and soothing music. During the month of September, Eména is featuring two facials on its $139 promotional menu to revive and improve your complexion: an Oxygen option with a custom cocktail of organic skincare products and the Hydrobrasion, a decadent blend of exfoliating, custom serum, and oxygen ($139). You can also reset by treating yourself to two body therapies: Lahdi with healing oils ($109) or the deep-tissue Valhi ($139). As a bonus, ramp up for a night out on the town with single process hair color and blowdry ($109).
GuyandGirl Spa
100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1950
guyandgirlspa.com
Start the day with a welcoming glass of champagne at this modern spa housed inside the Mondrian South Beach. From there, head to the thermal suites with dry sauna and steam rooms or book an all-day pass to the bayfront pool area. Discounted 50-minute treatments include the European-inspired Cool For the Summer facial with rose quartz, which is infused with botanical ingredients to detoxify and soothe the skin ($109). Or try the East Meets West Swe-Thai massage, where soft tissue therapies are combined with passive yoga-style stretching to relieve pain, increase flexibility, and induce a deep sense of relaxation ($109). The spa also offers an indulgent restorative ritual including a massage, exfoliating foot scrub, and mind-melting scalp therapy ($139).
The Palms Hotel & Spa3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-0505
thepalmshotel.com
Your body, mind, and soul will thank you when you visit this Aveda spa this month. For a fraction of the regular cost, enjoy customized 75-minute treatments such as the Journey For Two, an aroma massage complete with a paraffin hand treatment, private shower for two, and a glass of bubbly ($139 per person) or the Body &
The Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne Spa
455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4197
ritzcarlton.com
In Key Biscayne, the Ritz-Carlton features a state-of-the-art facility that evokes the luxury of the island. Flickering candles and posh amenities complement the revitalizing signature treatments offered here: personal training sessions ($75), manicures and pedicures ($85), ageless lifting facials ($109), relaxing summer massages ($109), tropical island body scrubs ($109), and a tropical body scrub with full-body exfoliation and moisturizer ($109). You won't regret splurging a little bit more on the 80-minute Path of the Rising Moon ritual with orange salt exfoliation, hot stone massage, and scalp massage ($199) or the 100-minute Summer facial and relaxing massage day package ($218). Make time for a relaxing soak in the jacuzzi after your treatments.
Seven Seas Spa & Salon
16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-749-2100
newportbeachsideresort.com
You won't have a tense bone in your body after you unwind with a Calming Elemental Nature massage or facial ($105). Or try the Escape package with a massage, facial, and a poolside lunch ($149). For $169, enjoy a Couples Indulgence option, a combination of massage techniques including reflexology, acupressure, and stretching ($169) or the 100-minute Escape Package with aromatherapy, nature massage, and facial. Sip on a complimentary glass of bubbly at the dimly-lit relaxation lounge, then head outside to enjoy your access to the pool and private beach with a lounge chair.
The Spa at Carillon Miami
6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
866-276-2226
carillonhotel.com
Set in a 70,000-square-foot oceanfront multi-story integrated wellness space, the spa at Carillon Miami is offering its entire list of treatments for a discounted rate through the end of the month. Indulge in
The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4539
editionhotels.com
A signature scent and dreamy candle-lit relaxation lounge with white flowing drapery and lush day beds set the tone for serenity at this South Beach spa. Restore balance with the Edition house massage with light pressure and personalized technique ($109) or the detox massage with a deep cleansing experience involving a seaweed, French green clay, and peppermint body mask, massage, and body butter ($139). If you need to prolong the pampering, opt for the 150-minute CBD triple therapy with massage, pedicure, and 30-minute healing waves,
The Spa by
Themae at the Setai
2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-520-6900
thesetaihotel.com
The charms of Asia and Miami's extraordinary water views blend at this standout spa in the chic Setai hotel. Take advantage of this month's promotion to book intimate treatments for two including the Bali Fusion Massage, which relieves the body with agile, graceful strokes and gentle, comforting movements ($139 per person) and the Setai signature massage with palming, effleurage, and pressure point techniques ($139). Or opt for the fan-favorite Fresh Skin Ritual with exfoliation ($109) or the Brilliance facial to revitalize tired, dull skin ($139). Another great deal is the Aura balance package with a pedicure and a green tea facial ($139). Get to the hotel early to secure your spot by the pool.
Tierra Santa at the Faena Hotel3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.comIt’s hard to decide which is the most pampering element at this luxe spa: at over 22,000 square feet, the oceanfront Tierra Santa at the Faena combines timeless South American healing techniques and treatments with state-of-the-art technology. You will emerge from this wellness temple looking and feeling your best with services like the customized facial with meditation ($139) and the intense moisturizing hair treatment and blow-dry ($109). The spa's signature Sacred Warrior therapy and meditation calls upon Swedish and Pranic Healing techniques for its deeply nourishing and relaxing massage with virgin coconut oil ($199). In addition to a meditation session and beach pass with a chair and umbrella, perks include the use of the wet spa's Hamman, eucalyptus aromatherapy herbal steam, tepidarium of heated stone beds, and ice parlor.
