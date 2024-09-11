Get Ready for the Pop-Up Roller Rink Coming to Wynwood Marketplace

For anyone who has ever wanted to live out their disco-themed, wind-in-your-hair, roller-skating dreams in the heart of Miami, those prayers are now being answered.
Wynwood Skate is rolling into the arts district starting Thursday, September 12. Talking place at Wynwood Marketplace and presented by Swarm and Bucket Listers, the open-air roller rink promises to be the ultimate hangout spot for anyone looking to glide through the area.
From Thursdays to Sundays through November 1, skaters can grab a ticket (starting at $25, which includes skate rental) and enjoy an hour on the rink. The best part? No need to be a skating pro. Whether you're a roller-derby queen or a newbie just trying to stay upright, this rink welcomes skaters of all levels.
Derek Berry, Bucket Listers' head of experiences, says the idea was conceived after opening similar skating pop-ups in California, as well as after having other successful events in Miami, including the Malibu Barbie Café in February and the Golden Girls Kitchen last year.
"Because so many people were already coming to the platform, I was hired to start creating our own experiences, knowing what people like and what was selling the most tickets," Berry explains. "We started creating our own stuff, and we found this niche of just fun things that people would enjoy — either pop-up restaurants or there's skating rinks like this."
He adds, "We launched a skating rink in Los Angeles earlier this year, and it went absolutely viral. Then, we launched another one in San Francisco, and it did the same exact thing, blowing up to the point where it had been sold out for weeks and weeks, probably even months. And we started thinking, Where can we do the next interesting skate night? We were looking for something with a really unique flair, and having done so many successful events in Wynwood in the past, we just all decided it was perfect."
For Berry, it's significant to highlight the local flavor when creating these kinds of experiences, with Wynwood Skate surrounded by the neighborhood's many murals. It's also a means for Berry to give back to his hometown in a creative and fun way.
"I've always dreamed of launching something in my hometown that my mom could enjoy, the people I graduated high school could come to, all of that," Berry explains. "Just the privilege of being able to bring something back, because I do it all over the U.S., is pretty special. And it was even more of a dream to open like a skating concept, as someone who skated quad skates, rollerblades, and skateboards in the streets of Miami."
With activations like Wynwood Skate, Berry hopes Bucket Listers stands out among the competition as it tries to tailor experiences that get to the real heart of a city like Miami.
"One thing about us is that we're not Groupon. We're not out there giving you the best deals of the week and the cheapest thing to do in your town," Berry shares. "When we feature something to do or experience in a city, we think about things like is it really a bucket-list moment? Is it really special?"
"It's also about tapping into the locals and really being integrated into the scene, not just peddling cookie-cutter versions of activations that check off all the benchmarks. Instead, we want the locals to get the first look, and we work with specialists in town to the point where we're networking people and maybe even helping them start collectives among themselves."
Skaters will be in the middle of everything because it's all going down at Wynwood Marketplace. The marketplace spans more than 75,000 square feet and features a marketplace, art installations, and food vendors. Plus, for those who want to grab a solid cocktail after skating, check out Sip & Pickle next door, which offers various sparkling packages alongside a hefty game of pickleball.
A few pro tips: Remember to bring a pair of socks — they're a requirement to skate — and food isn't included in the price of admission.
With early-access pricing available, now's the time to snag some tickets and secure a spot on the rink before prices go up.
"We're in the business of creating core memories — something you can talk about for years or at least months after that," Berry adds. "And that's exactly what we're hoping to create here. The next time you're in a public setting and someone mentions skating or anything related to the events we've done, you'll stop and say, 'Wait, I've gotta tell you about this awesome experience I had.'"
Wynwood Skate. Thursday, September 12, through Friday, November 1, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwood-marketplace.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via bucketlisters.com. Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 1 to 10 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m.