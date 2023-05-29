Eyes on Miami: Myke Towers, Ximena Kavalekas, 50 Cent, and Others

click to enlarge DJ Irie, Ryan Hilley, and Simon Kim World Red Eye

click to enlarge Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and DJ Sam Sneak World Red Eye

click to enlarge Myke Towers World Red Eye

Rachael Russell Saiger, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Valeria Lipovetsky, Kim Perell, Martha Graeff, and Danie Gomez Ortigoza World Red Eye

click to enlarge Melissa Nunez and Johnathan Schultz World Red Eye

Ximena Kavalekas and Claudia Vergara World Red Eye

click to enlarge 50 Cent World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Madison Sus and Bianca Catalan World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Jackie Rodriguez and Kelly Saks World Red Eye

New TimesThe Cote Miami team cranked up the heat to celebrate some of the hardest-working people in the hospitality biz. The Design District restaurant had the honor of hosting the 2023 Michelin Guide Florida Awards after-party. Michelin Guide represents and honors the highest level of excellence, service, and hospitality in the food and beverage industry.LIVONSUNDAY is a ritual for Miami's nightlife participants. This week, Rick Ross performed some of his top hits for the crowd while enjoying some rounds of his own Luc Belaire Brut.Puerto Rican sensation Myke Towers took the stage at Daer Day Club Sunday afternoon to help bring the weekend to a close. Partygoers enjoyed rounds of top-shelf tequila and good vibes as the crowd grew and ignited amazing energy until the sunset.The Bazaar for Good and nonprofit Style Saves collaborated for an annual Miami Design District event featuring a silent auction and a fantastic shopping experience. Clothing, accessories, and makeup were all for sale, creating a stylish extravaganza for a great cause.The Ordinal Foundry showcase at the Johnathan Schultz Gallery brought together some of the most noteworthy figures in the Web3 space to discuss and learn about the emerging Bitcoin Ordinals technology.Mila's private members' club MM host a party to celebrate Ximena Kavalekas.It was a memorable Miami night at E11even on Friday as top players in the rap game came out to bless the crowd. 50 Cent, A Boogie with a Hoodie, and Wiz Khalifa performed some of their biggest hits and enjoyed the evening at this iconic Miami club scene.Mayami was on fire Friday night as partygoers gathered for a dinner celebration followed by an evening full of dancing, mingling, and incredible live performances.Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house as guests walked into an ambiance full of colorful lights and enjoyed exotic live performers, house music, and endless drinks.Villa Azur Thursdays are always the best way to begin the weekend early. Guests enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine, followed by incredible live entertainment and a DJ set.A local affair featuring Pietro, Charlie Chill, and Kristina Korobova. Every Thursday at M2, enter thru the back door.The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed the ambiance and cuisine as they made their way into the later hours of the evening with sick beats, hand-crafted cocktails, and a dining room full of amazing energy as the weekend approached.Bal Harbour Shops and Bal Harbour Village hosted the fifth-annual "Ice Cream We Love" weekend on May 20 and 21, benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center.Miami-based jewelry company Taudrey partnered with influencer Kelly Saks to create the fourth season of the Playa Collection.