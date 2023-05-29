Eyes on Miami: Myke Towers, Ximena Kavalekas, 50 Cent, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
DJ Irie, Ryan Hilley, and Simon Kim
World Red Eye
The Cote Miami team cranked up the heat to celebrate some of the hardest-working people in the hospitality biz. The Design District restaurant had the honor of hosting the 2023 Michelin Guide Florida Awards after-party. Michelin Guide represents and honors the highest level of excellence, service, and hospitality in the food and beverage industry.
click to enlarge
Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and DJ Sam Sneak
World Red Eye
LIVONSUNDAY is a ritual for Miami's nightlife participants. This week, Rick Ross performed some of his top hits for the crowd while enjoying some rounds of his own Luc Belaire Brut.
click to enlarge
Myke Towers
World Red Eye
Puerto Rican sensation Myke Towers took the stage at Daer Day Club Sunday afternoon to help bring the weekend to a close. Partygoers enjoyed rounds of top-shelf tequila and good vibes as the crowd grew and ignited amazing energy until the sunset.
Rachael Russell Saiger, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Valeria Lipovetsky, Kim Perell, Martha Graeff, and Danie Gomez Ortigoza
World Red Eye
The Bazaar for Good and nonprofit Style Saves collaborated for an annual Miami Design District event featuring a silent auction and a fantastic shopping experience. Clothing, accessories, and makeup were all for sale, creating a stylish extravaganza for a great cause.
click to enlarge
Melissa Nunez and Johnathan Schultz
World Red Eye
The Ordinal Foundry showcase at the Johnathan Schultz Gallery brought together some of the most noteworthy figures in the Web3 space to discuss and learn about the emerging Bitcoin Ordinals technology.
Ximena Kavalekas and Claudia Vergara
World Red Eye
Mila's private members' club MM host a party to celebrate Ximena Kavalekas.
It was a memorable Miami night at E11even on Friday as top players in the rap game came out to bless the crowd. 50 Cent, A Boogie with a Hoodie, and Wiz Khalifa performed some of their biggest hits and enjoyed the evening at this iconic Miami club scene.
Mayami was on fire Friday night as partygoers gathered for a dinner celebration followed by an evening full of dancing, mingling, and incredible live performances.
Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house as guests walked into an ambiance full of colorful lights and enjoyed exotic live performers, house music, and endless drinks.
Villa Azur Thursdays are always the best way to begin the weekend early. Guests enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine, followed by incredible live entertainment and a DJ set.
Madison Sus and Bianca Catalan
World Red Eye
A local affair featuring Pietro, Charlie Chill, and Kristina Korobova. Every Thursday at M2, enter thru the back door.
The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed the ambiance and cuisine as they made their way into the later hours of the evening with sick beats, hand-crafted cocktails, and a dining room full of amazing energy as the weekend approached.
Bal Harbour Shops and Bal Harbour Village hosted the fifth-annual "Ice Cream We Love" weekend on May 20 and 21, benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center.
Jackie Rodriguez and Kelly Saks
World Red Eye
Miami-based jewelry company Taudrey partnered with influencer Kelly Saks to create the fourth season of the Playa Collection.