Eyes on Miami: Murda Beatz, Marysol Patton, John Summit, and Others

Brett and Elise Chetek

Daniel Solomon and Murda Beatz

T.I.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton

Sandy Evangelista and Erlien Luciano

Don Rubell, Mera Rubell, Henry Zarb, and Marie Elena Angulo

David Grutman, John Summit, and Purple

Flo Rida and Flava Flav

Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden

New TimesThe Nicklaus Children's Young Ambassadors (NCYA) hosted its tenth annual Fashion Gives Back event, an evening of fun, philanthropy, and glamour, all in support of pediatric surgical care for the patients and families of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.Friends and family came together for an intimate party to celebrate the opening of Row, a new shop in the heart of Sunset Harbour filled with a curated collection of curious objects. Row, created by Elise Chetek, is a local luxury homeware and accessory retailer bringing together an edited selection of items from emerging and established brands.Introducing CasaHiFi, the stereo, home theater, and automation store. Elevating luxury audio store of sound and design at Coconut Grove's newest luxury hi-fi destination.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's dinner parties. Where guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away, like the weekend never had to end.The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. Partygoers ordered endless bottles parades and sipped on Champagne by the pool.Murda Beatz threw down a sick set at E11even. The producer had the party going till the early morning, along with parades of tequila and Champagne.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Villa Azur's Thursday night dinner parties are a must. Partygoers dined and danced the night away as they listened to great music and ate delicious food.Goldman Global Arts debuted the solo exhibition "Into the Mist" by Spanish street artist Deih inside the GGA Gallery in the Wynwood Walls.It was a night of high energy and glamour surrounding the grand opening of Argentinian designer Gustavo Cadile's new store, Altar by Gustavo Cadile, Aventura Mall's first bridal salon. Cadile celebrated his new 50-piece "Orchid" collection of ethereal bridal couture and extravagant red-carpet gowns with a runway show attended by Miami VIPs.A night to remember with a performance by three-time Grammy award-winning artist T.I., hosted byLisa Hochstein and Denise Richards and actress/film producer Brande Roderick.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted the Art of Fashion, along with TV personalities and podcast hosts Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, Ximena Kavalekas is a sanctuary of luxury. It tapped guest hosts Byron Cordero of Cordero Consulting and stylist Natalie Ayers to lead a fall kick-off event to announce its latest collection showcasing Ximena Kavalekas' exquisite handbags and accessories, meticulously crafted in Italy, for the Miami vibrant shopper.Earlier this week, the Adrienne Arsht Center presented Kitty Hawk, the center's Learning Through the Arts initiative that brings to life the story of Wilbur and Orville Wright's historic first flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.Oolite's fall Talks program started with independent curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi talking about the art that has impacted her career. The event is a partnership with Locust Projects and Oolite Arts.Starting the week off with a bang, Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan was in full swing. Guests, including artist John Summit, enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with Boosie, Flava Flav, Flo Rida, and Ball Greezy. Boosie performed, and the crowd went wild for Flo Rida's birthday bash. Partygoers ordered bottles on bottles under confetti showers and danced the night away.Vizcaya's Annual Donor Appreciation Evening celebrates our generous donors who allow Vizcaya to continue serving the South Florida community through the preservation of history, art, and unique community programs. During this night of festivity, we recognize our many loyal friends, supporters, and advocates.Atwave will welcome esteemed guests to celebrate its Grand Opening on Ocean Drive. Atwave was founded in 2015 by CEO Amanda Coleman Fisher with a vision to revolutionize email marketing. From bootstrapped beginnings with a handful of clients, the agency now partners with hundreds of top brands and publishers in the email advertising space.In an evening of glamour and innovation, Aroma360 celebrated the official launch of the Aroma360 Wireless Pro diffuser at Miami's the Moon on Wednesday, September 14. Benzion Aboud, Aroma360's founder and CEO, took center stage to introduce the world to the Aroma360 Wireless Pro, promising to redefine ambiance and luxury.