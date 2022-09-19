Eyes on Miami: Mike Tyson, Brad Goreski, Lil Jon, and Others

click to enlarge Heike Dempster, Zac Hacmon, Leo Castañeda, and Lauren Monzon World Red Eye

New TimesMore than 300 guests joined Locust Projects in celebrating the opening of the three new commissioned exhibitions featuring a new immersive gaming installation by Miami-based artist Leo Castañeda with Otro Inventario; a sound and light sculptural installation by Brooklyn-based artist Zac Hacmon; and a video series guest-curated by art writer, administrator, curator and collaborator Heike Dempster, featuring videos by Ania Freer, Ambrose Rhapsody Murray, and Helina Metaferia.Joia Beach's Riviera Sunday brunch is a luxurious daytime experience unlike any other in the magic city. Here, delicious brunch fare, unforgettable entertainment, craft cocktails, and an exuberant atmosphere set the stage for champagne-soaked afternoons and good times around the table.Culinary creator Dana Rozansky of @Miami_FoodPorn and beachside venue Palm House came together to host a Sunset Soiree on September 10, inviting guests to enjoy Miami's best views, bites, and booze. Attendees enjoyed special Miami-themed menus from Bodega, Gogo Fresh, My Cuban Spot, Luna Rossa, Sweetgreen, and Blakery.The McLaren FWD Tour made its way to the Collection McLaren from September 9-10 for an exclusive opportunity to pilot McLaren supercar technology inside the McLaren Artura, the next-generation hybrid supercar.It was a special day in the Miami Design District as guests mingled with cocktails during an exclusive viewing of Lalana's rugs inspired by iconic Argentine artworks. The soirée was followed by an intimate tea ceremony amidst the special textile pieces.The Selfie Room is a new interactive art experience in South Beach. The studio features more than 25 interactive art exhibits with South Florida themes.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Elias Synalovski, vice president and general manager, welcomed TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski for a fabulous fashion event to kick off the fall season.It was a night like no other at LIV, where Sech took over the stage and DJ Adoni took over the decks and put on an iconic performance that had the crowd perreando all night long. Mike Tyson and Lil Jon enjoyed their Thursday night with endless bottle parades and great vibes.Lil Jon took over the decks at Story and got everybody to "Get Low" all night long. Where the confetti was flying, and the partygoers were dancing, as the neon lights shined and the vibes stayed at an all-time high until the early morning.On Monday, guests headed to Swan for their iconic dinner party! Where sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard, and partygoers dined and made their way to the trendy upstairs lounge to dance the night away.The Wharf Miami hosted the ultimate full moon party on Saturday, September 10. The night was full of live entertainment, including incredible fire performers and live fortune-telling along the iconic Miami River.It was a night for the books as guests celebrated their Friday night with an iconic dinner party at Bagatelle, where partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine while dancing on chairs and enjoying epic live entertainment!Guests headed to Bottled Blonde on Sunday, wearing their favorite team jerseys, where they enjoyed a Sunday Funday filled with football and delicious tap beer.The sun was shining bright on the Strawberry Moon pool, where partygoers took a dip and sipped on endless champagne! Bottles were popping, and the crowd was dancing as they enjoyed their Saturday afternoon the right way.BOHO House was popping off on Saturday, where guests mingled in the enchanting outdoor courtyard and enjoyed small bites and hand-crafted cocktails until the early morning.