Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, and Others

July 3



Lil Pump, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Michael Bay and Daymond John at LIV: David Grutman celebrated his birthday the only way he knows how to: at LIV.

First Beach Party at Foxhole World Red Eye

First Beach Party at Foxhole: Foxhole kicked off its 4th of July celebrations as guests gathered for its Beach Party, which promises to become an annual event.

Spectacular 4th of July Celebration at Eden Roc Miami Beach World Red Eye

July 4



Spectacular 4th of July Celebration at Eden Roc Miami Beach: Guests celebrated the BeCo way at Eden Roc Miami Beach‘s carnival-themed 4th of July spectacular.

Moët & Chandon’s 4th of July Activation World Red Eye

Moët & Chandon’s 4th of July Activation at Mondrian Hotel South Beach: Moët & Chandon hosted an epic 4th of July bash at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach.

David Grutman and Ashley Graham World Red Eye

July 5



Ashley Graham at Swan Fridays: Supermodel Ashley Graham was spotted dining at Swan Friday night alongside her best friend Rachel and restaurant owner David Grutman.

DJ Khaled World Red Eye

July 6



DJ Khaled, Dillon Danis, and Le’Veon Bell at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled was welcomed back to Story on Saturday night for “anotha” epic performance.

T.I. World Red Eye

T.I. at E11even Saturdays: T.I. took center stage at E11even Saturday night as the crowd went wild.

EXPAND 50 Cent and Adrien Broner World Red Eye

July 7



50 Cent, Smokepurpp, Mr. Brainwash, Adrien Broner, Tyson Beckford, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: You could find 50 Cent “In Da Club” to celebrate his birthday.

50 Cent World Red Eye

July 8



50 Cent at Rockwell Mondays: Everybody in the club was getting tipsy because 50 Cent was in the house at Rockwell on Monday night.

Seth Browarnik World Red Eye

July 9



Say Hello to Nu Wave Swim: Miami Swim Week is back, but this year there’s a new player on the beach. Nu Wave Swim is transforming Swim Week by offering an experiential multi-day platform and hub from established brands to young designers to showcase their latest swim collections taking place at Miami Beach Botanical Garden July 11 through 14.