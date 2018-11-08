 


Norman Braman
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Lenny Kravitz, Trevor Noah, Miguel, and Others

World Red Eye | November 8, 2018 | 9:05am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 30

Miami Beach Vigil Honors Victims in Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a community-wide solidarity vigil on Tuesday night in honor of the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting earlier this week.

World Red Eye

November 1

Antidote X Funkshion: The Future Powered by Mini Media Dinner: Antidote is committed to working with conscious creators, so collaborating with Funkshion: The Future powered by Mini was simply synergistic.

Anitta, Trevor Noah, Lenny Kravitz, & David Grutman
World Red Eye

Swan Private Tasting: David Grutman‘s newest restaurant, Swan, hosted an exclusive tasting dinner prior to its official opening on Tuesday, November 6.

World Red Eye

PAMM Free Community Night Hosts Creative Time Summit Opening Drag en la Frontera: Guests celebrated the opening of the Creative Time Summit with Drag en la Frontera at PAMM.

Nelly
World Red Eye

November 2

Nelly’s Official Birthday Celebration at E11even: It’s gettin’ hot in here. Nelly celebrated his 44th birthday in downtown Miami.

Boyz II Men
World Red Eye

November 3

Boyz II Men at BleauLive at LIV: BleauLive guests were serenaded by the nostalgic sounds of Boyz II Men.

Miguel
World Red Eye

Miguel at Rockwell Saturdays: Miguel had the crowd at Rockwell falling in love on Saturday night.

Wyclef Jean
World Red Eye

24th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball: The 24th annual Intercontinental® MiamiMake-A-Wish Ball raised $2.25 million for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, hosting more than 800 guests at the “Summer of Love”-themed ball inspired by freedom, love, dreams, and music.

Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at Story Saturdays: Everything was Gucci on Saturday night when rapper Gucci Mane strolled up at Story. Mane was spotted out with his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis.

World Red Eye

November 6

Sam Edelman & Style Saves Hosts Botanical Passion Brunch at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach: On Tuesday afternoon, Sam Edelman and Style Saves hosted Botanical Passion Brunch at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach.

