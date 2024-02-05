 Miami Nightlife Photos: Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, Alix Earle | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, Alix Earle, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, Alix Earle, and others partying around town last week.
February 5, 2024
Heidi Klum, Tiësto, and Karolina Kurkova
Heidi Klum, Tiësto, and Karolina Kurkova World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Annual Benefit Dinner Honoring Alberto Ibargüen at Locust Projects

Locust Projects hosted its annual benefit dinner celebrating Alberto Ibargüen's transformative impact on arts and culture in Miami and beyond during his 18 years as CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Bass Ball: 60th Anniversary

The Bass celebrated 60 years as Miami Beach's home for contemporary art at the Bass Ball, the museum's annual black-tie benefit.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross and Aris Nano
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Rick Ross pulled up to Kiki on the River on Sunday night to enjoy the good time offered by one of Miami's favorite hotspots. The place was buzzing with excitement and good energy all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Life Time Miami Marathon 2024 – Pickleball

Life Time's pickleball activation at the Finish Line Festival inside Bayfront Park featured a pro exhibition, demonstrations, a kids' clinic, and fun competition among the mascots of South Florida sports teams. Life Time offers more pickleball courts than any other operator, with 700 courts nationwide, including at its South Florida clubs at the Falls, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Allura Cabaret at Faena Theater

Faena Theater proudly unveils "Ascension," the reimagined and elevated journey of Allura Cabaret. Guests nestled into the plush embrace of Faena's lavish Miami Beach theater, embarking on a mesmerizing voyage through a musical multiverse of sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, cirque nouveau, topped with soul-stirring vocal performances and hypnotic choreography.
click to enlarge
Nidia Gongora
World Red Eye

Nidia Gongora at ZeyZey

It was another Friday night ritual at the one and only ZeyZey. Partygoers were sipping on handcrafted cocktails while grooving to epic tunes by Nidia Gongora.
click to enlarge
Heidi Klum, Tiësto, and Karolina Kurkova
World Red Eye

Tiësto, Heidi Klum, and Karolina Kurkova at LIV

Tiësto and Heidi Klum hit up LIV Miami to celebrate the release of their collaborative track, "Sunglasses at Night," dancing the night away with Karolina Kurkova.
click to enlarge
David LaChapelle and Adriana de Moura
World Red Eye

"David LaChapelle: Happy Together" Presented by Visu Contemporary

Internationally acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle takes center stage in Visu Gallery's new exhibition, "David LaChapelle: Happy Together." Curated by gallery owners Bruce Halpryn and Blake Pearson, the collection showcases over 30 significant photographs spanning LaChapelle's career from 1985 to the present, including a premiere of his latest work.
click to enlarge
Daniela Duran and Cindy Prado
World Red Eye

Miami Marathon Love Your Life Pre-Race Party at Life Time

It was a "Miami famous" night at Life Time Coral Gables as Life Time kicked off its Miami Marathon weekend on January 26. The exclusive VIP event for race participants from all over the world, along with sponsors, media, and influencers, enjoyed live poolside music, handcrafted cocktails, culinary creations, and maître d' service.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

nightLAB at Frost

A night at the museum, exclusively for adults 21 and over. During nightLAB, you'll expand your senses, engage with new sounds in the Frost Planetarium, and unleash your curiosity with hands-on science interactions. Connect with friends and get ready to enjoy science socially.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Aston Martin On Track Test Drive Experience

The Collection Aston Martin welcomed guests to an exclusive track driving experience at The Concours Club Miami.
click to enlarge
Jared Galbut
World Red Eye

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Opens Eighth Location in Coral Gables

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, known for its fast-casual taqueria and lively bar scene, opened its Coral Gables location at 317 Miracle Mile.
click to enlarge
Alix Earle and Bad Bunny
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny and Alix Earle Join Week Three of the David Grutman Experience at FIU

Bad Bunny, Alix Earle, Noah Tepperberg, and Laurie Lynn Stark joined David Grutman on the stage for week three of the David Grutman Experience at FIU Hospitality.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sunday Nights at Joia Beach

Partygoers made their way to Joia Beach for an epic Sunday night celebration. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

