Eyes on Miami: Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, Alix Earle, and Others

New TimesLocust Projects hosted its annual benefit dinner celebrating Alberto Ibargüen's transformative impact on arts and culture in Miami and beyond during his 18 years as CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.The Bass celebrated 60 years as Miami Beach's home for contemporary art at the Bass Ball, the museum's annual black-tie benefit.Rick Ross pulled up to Kiki on the River on Sunday night to enjoy the good time offered by one of Miami's favorite hotspots. The place was buzzing with excitement and good energy all night long.Life Time's pickleball activation at the Finish Line Festival inside Bayfront Park featured a pro exhibition, demonstrations, a kids' clinic, and fun competition among the mascots of South Florida sports teams. Life Time offers more pickleball courts than any other operator, with 700 courts nationwide, including at its South Florida clubs at the Falls, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens.Faena Theater proudly unveils "Ascension," the reimagined and elevated journey of Allura Cabaret. Guests nestled into the plush embrace of Faena's lavish Miami Beach theater, embarking on a mesmerizing voyage through a musical multiverse of sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, cirque nouveau, topped with soul-stirring vocal performances and hypnotic choreography.It was another Friday night ritual at the one and only ZeyZey. Partygoers were sipping on handcrafted cocktails while grooving to epic tunes by Nidia Gongora.Tiësto and Heidi Klum hit up LIV Miami to celebrate the release of their collaborative track, "Sunglasses at Night," dancing the night away with Karolina Kurkova.Internationally acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle takes center stage in Visu Gallery's new exhibition, "David LaChapelle: Happy Together." Curated by gallery owners Bruce Halpryn and Blake Pearson, the collection showcases over 30 significant photographs spanning LaChapelle's career from 1985 to the present, including a premiere of his latest work.It was a "Miami famous" night at Life Time Coral Gables as Life Time kicked off its Miami Marathon weekend on January 26. The exclusive VIP event for race participants from all over the world, along with sponsors, media, and influencers, enjoyed live poolside music, handcrafted cocktails, culinary creations, and maître d' service.A night at the museum, exclusively for adults 21 and over. During nightLAB, you'll expand your senses, engage with new sounds in the Frost Planetarium, and unleash your curiosity with hands-on science interactions. Connect with friends and get ready to enjoy science socially.The Collection Aston Martin welcomed guests to an exclusive track driving experience at The Concours Club Miami.Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, known for its fast-casual taqueria and lively bar scene, opened its Coral Gables location at 317 Miracle Mile.Bad Bunny, Alix Earle, Noah Tepperberg, and Laurie Lynn Stark joined David Grutman on the stage for week three of the David Grutman Experience at FIU Hospitality.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Partygoers made their way to Joia Beach for an epic Sunday night celebration. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing.