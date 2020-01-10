Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, Gloria Estefan, Rick Ross, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



Friday, January 3



Rick Ross at LIV

Rick Ross was trapping out at LIV on Friday night, as the boss himself took over the mic and performed for a sold-out crowd.

Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series Presents MISO Featuring Joana Martinez & José Manuel Melo

The final concert of Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series took place last Friday, January 3 with a stellar performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO).

Faena Rose Hosts “The World in 2020” with the Economist’s Daniel Franklin

The Executive Editor of The Economist and Editor of The World in 2020, Daniel Franklin, joined Faena Rose members for an insightful conversation that forecasted global themes for the year ahead.

Mynt Fridays

Guests at Mynt partied until the early morning hours on Friday, celebrating the first weekend of 2020 the right way.

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Art and music came together on Friday night at Hyde Beach to celebrate the first weekend of the year.

Saturday, January 4

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Guests at Hyde Beach started 2020 off with a splash, enjoying their Saturday afternoon with drinks by the pool.

The Anderson Saturdays

Saturday night at The Anderson was the perfect way to celebrate the first weekend of 2020.

E11even Saturdays

E11even brought the noise on Saturday night as partygoers celebrated the first Saturday of the year.

Gucci Mane at Story Saturdays

Gucci Mane got the bag and brought it all the way to Story on Saturday night to kick off 2020.

Monday, January 6

Rockstar Mondays at Mokai

Just because its Monday doesn’t mean you can’t party like a rockstar at one of Miami Beach’s hottest nightclubs, Mokai.