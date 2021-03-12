Eyes on Miami: David Beckham, N.O.R.E., Kat Cunning, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

On Friday night, Villa Azur celebrated nine years with an evening of socially-distanced dining under the stars enhanced by live entertainment. Consistently offering patrons a unique experience that combines dining, entertainment, music, and art all in one distinct space, Villa Azur’s ninth-anniversary white soirée transformed the restaurant into a whimsical escape, bathed in shades of white, and featured live entertainment including tunes by resident DJ Stephan M, a live saxophonist, bubbles poured by Perrier-Jouët, and so much more.

The club was on fire Saturday night as guests headed to the 1990 Club pop-up to celebrate the weekend Miami style.

What’s better than one Dave? How about three! David Beckham stopped by Miami Beach hotspot Papi Steak to enjoy a glass from his whisky brand, Haig Club, with Miami’s own David Grutman and Papi himself, David Einhorn.

Eat Me Guilt Free Founder and CEO Cristie Besu celebrated the launch of the “You Glow Girl” Grant Program, in support of women entrepreneurs. The socially distanced event took place at the Museum of Graffiti on Thursday, March 4, during Women’s History Month. The evening began with welcome remarks by Besu, who shared the Eat Me Guilt Free story and her vision behind the “You Glow Girl” grant. Miami boss babes then participated in a graffiti workshop led by Miami’s very own artist Miss Reds, where they recreated the “You Glow Girl” campaign artwork. To celebrate women everywhere, Eat Me Guilt Free unveiled its first-ever “You Glow Girl” Grant Program The “You Glow Girl” grant winner will receive $10,000 to help their business flourish; a one-year supply of Eat Me Guilt Free products to stay fueled; a Peloton bike to maintain fitness goals; and a one-year mentorship with Besu. The application deadline is Sunday, August 1, and the grant winner will be announced on Monday, August 23. For more information, visit eatmeguiltfree.com

Families gathered on the stage of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House on Saturday, March 6 to watch The Amazing Max dazzle with a high-energy, interactive magic show for all ages. The show signaled the return of the Center’s Family Fest series after more than a year.

It was all about the 90s vibes at Living Room at W South Beach on Tuesday night, as guests celebrated Davina Bennett‘s birthday with a grunge-themed bash and early 90s grunge tunes.

Rácket was poppin’ on Thursday night when N.O.R.E. and Curren$y took over the club and popped bottles all night.

305 Day in the 305! Homecookin’ Hospitality Group celebrated the yearly hometown holiday at Casa Tiki with none other than Miami legend DJ Laz.

Guests at Living Room at W South Beach got a headstart to the weekend with delicious drinks and good music at the outdoor bar.

MDC’s 38th-annual Miami Film Festival kicked off on Friday, March 5th with the in-theater World Premiere screening of Ludi at host venue Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami. The film is directed by Edson Jean, a Haitian-American actor/writer/director and an IFP Narrative Labs alumnus. Ludi follows a private care service worker in Miami as she desperately finagles multiple angles when a half-truth pressures her to send money to family in Haiti. MDC’s Miami Film Festival is taking place March 5 – 14, 2021 in a hybrid format, with both in-theater and virtual presentations.

Everybody dropped it low on Friday night at Rácket, as partygoers celebrated 305 Day in true Miami style.

Bottles, sparklers, and endless partying are what you can expect every week at Marion‘s epic Thursday night soirée!

Faena Live’s new original production, Tryst – A Lovers’ Rendezvous, launched its debut at Faena Theater this weekend where guests were taken on a risqué journey into suggestive tales of love and seduction as the new cabaret teased guests with sensual burlesque, riveting cirque nouveau and spell-binding music by emcee Kat Cunning.