Eyes on Miami: Living Room Anniversary, Full Moon Celebration, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

On Wednesday, January 27, the Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami hosted an intimate preview event of the all-new 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale to kick-off Esperienza Ferrari Weekend. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s latest Series Production Supercar to feature plug-in hybrid electric vehicle architecture. The SF90 Stradale encapsulates the most advanced technologies including three electric motors and a potent V-8, combined to produce a staggering 986 horsepower. Taking into consideration COVID-19 protocols, a handful of attendees cleared a temperature check station and were provided Rosso Corsa colored face masks before being welcomed into the Temple House for this socially distanced Ferrari Experience.

Description: With locations in Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella, Ibiza, Panamà, and Colombia, Salvaje’s first U.S. location officially opened this past weekend on the rooftop of Hyde Midtown Miami and offers a high-quality gastronomic experience where every ingredient and detail count.

No boyfriend? No problem. Bâoli has the hottest Wednesday night dinner party where the ladies can let loose and party the night away — without the boyfriends

Marion is Miami’s hottest spot for a Thursday night dinner celebration featuring new American-Asian fusion cuisine and an upscale atmosphere.

On Thursday night, the Wharf Miami partied under the light of the Wolf Moon! It was one fantastic evening with mules, mojitos, and margarita specials. As the night set, guests enjoyed live entertainment and fire performers along the ionic Miami River. Customers also savored tasteful eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.

Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday night to enjoy a delicious French-Mediterranean dinner in the vibrant open-aired courtyard.

Saam Lounge at SLS Brickell hosted a pop up of Miami Beach’s iconic Living Room night club in honor of its 25th anniversary. Nineties top hits were mixed with a current twist by DJ Top Cat and DJ Ivano Bellini. This exclusive guest list allowed for an intimate evening of familiar faces who danced the night away circa 1996.

This past Friday, Andian Group led by Andres Isaias, an ultra-high-end real estate development company, hosted a cocktail party at their recently completed project on Lower North Bay Road. Guests sipped cocktails while touring the impressive home outfitted in perfectly matching stones, Apure lighting, Boffi kitchens, Rimadesio closets, and furniture by Minotti and Henge.

The well thought out waterfront space is the perfect place for family time as well as entertaining. Andian plans to ride the wave of the high-end real estate boom happening in Miami with a few new projects in the works.

This past Saturday, Fachie Market, a curated marketplace for sustainable and affordable beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, hosted a clean beauty workshop for the launch of Lunova Beauty’s natural skincare line. Guests were guided through an immersive, step by step natural facial skincare routine by clean beauty expert Lauren Fache.

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale played host to a special weekend of luxury in true Ferrari fashion. The special invitation-only fête was the U.S. driving debut of the Ferrari 812 GTS and the SF90. Guests arrived at a secret $18 million waterfront estate where they registered and were given the unique opportunity to experience these special vehicles. The exclusive guest list included Grammy award-winning, recording artist Luis Enrique, Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale owners Garrett and Patricia Hayim, and select clients that are currently awaiting the arrival of their vehicles. Post-driving experience guests were received in grand-scale sophistication, by sipping Bodvar House of Rosé and Antinori Super Tuscan wines and touring the waterfront estate.