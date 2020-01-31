Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, David Grutman, Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



Wednesday, January 22



Hypersensitive Romantic Opening Reception at Oolite Arts

Curated by Amy Galpin, Diego Gutierrez‘s first solo show is an immersive and playful exhibition that explores the function of painting in today’s world, with works focused on Gutierrez’s self-described tendency to over-romanticize experiences both real and imagined at Oolite Arts.

2020 Art Fort Lauderdale VIP Opening Reception & Annual Fundraiser at The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

This memorable evening included live music and a performance by producer/vocalist duo Vossae, Fushu Daiko, performance art by Kikimora, art installation/lounge furniture by Adam Dolle, and our annual Art Fort Lauderdale VIP Presentations by City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman and Co-Founders Evan Snow and Andrew Martineau.

Thursday, January 23

Mitte Projects Hosts Exhibition Viewing of PLAY ME in Wynwood

MITTE Projects hosted an intimate viewing showcasing their latest multidisciplinary exhibition, PLAY ME, in Wynwood.

Sugarcane’s Tenth Birthday Celebration at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill Miami

Sugarcane raw bar grill opened its doors in Miami ten years ago catapulting a national brand! Ten years of globally inspired dishes, a superior rum influenced trend setting cocktail menu, and expanding to open three locations nationwide.

Hip-Hop Thursdays at Wall

DJ Don Hot brought the vibes to Wall on Thursday night where guests were partying all night long.

Friday, January 24

Alex Rodriguez, David Grutman, Jennifer Lopez, & Benny Medina World Red Eye

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Steve Aoki, & Alec Monopoly at Benny Medina’s Birthday at Papi Steak On Friday evening, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dined at David Grutman’s newest restaurant, Papi Steak, to celebrate Benny Medina’s birthday.

Steve Aoki & Vin Diesel World Red Eye

Vin Diesel, Steve Aoki, & GeeGun at Story Fridays

On Friday night Vin Diesel took over Story alongside Steve Aoki. Of course, Aoki threw his infamous cake out and made the crowd go wild.

The Collection Porsche Unveiled The All-New Electric Porsche Taycan

The Collection Porsche unveiled the all-new electric Porsche Taycan inside their showroom.

Saturday, January 25

Nelly & Fat Joe World Red Eye

Fat Joe & Nelly at E11even Saturdays

Fat Joe had the crowd at E11EVEN vibing all night when he took over the mic on Saturday. Nelly hopped on stage too for a surprise performance and the crowd went wild.

Vin Diesel & Jennifer Lopez World Red Eye

2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series Presented by Runhappy

The 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series took place at Gulfstream Park where spectators enjoyed a full day of Thoroughbred horse racing, fashion, celebrity and entertainment.

Shane Battier World Red Eye

Heidi & Shane Battier Host First Cabernet with Battier Benefitting the Battier Take Charge Foundation at Byblos Miami

Heidi and Shane Battier hosted Cabernet with Battier, a new philanthropic event, which took place at acclaimed Mediterranean hotspot Byblos Miami.

Sunday, January 26

Mirta Ojito & Isabel Allende World Red Eye

An Evening with Isabel Allende at Adrienne Arsht Center

Legendary author and National Book Award winner Isabel Allende discussed her newest book to an adoring crowd at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

Monday, January 27

Nicole Williams English World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine’s Big Game & January Cover Release Celebration with Nicole Williams English Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its January issue release and the Big Game week with cover star Nicole Williams English at the Garden Rooftop in Miami Design District in partnership with MSC Cruises.

SOBEWFF Kick Off Dinner at DUNE Restaurant at Auberge Beach Fort Lauderdale

Visit Lauderdale hosted a kick-off dinner for the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival at DUNE restaurant at Auberge Beach Fort Lauderdale.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The ribbon was officially cut to celebrate the grand re-opening of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

Tuesday, January 28

LBV Spring 2020 Collection Trunk Show at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

Joss Sackler showcased the LBV Spring 2020 Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour Shops where shoppers enjoyed light bites and champagne while browsing the latest pieces designed by Creative Director Elizabeth Kennedy.

Martin Garrix & David Grutman World Red Eye

NYC’s Iconic Rao’s Restaurant Takes Over W South Beach: Friends & Family Opening

Swatch Pop-Up at Virgin Miami Central

Swatch guests kicked off the big game festivities in Miami last night with a toast worthy event at their latest pop-up shop in the heart of the action at Virgin Miami Central.

Wednesday, January 29

Snoop Dogg World Red Eye

Big Game Weekend Kickoff Featuring Snoop Dogg at LIV

Big Game Weekend kicked off to a crazy start on Wednesday night when Snoop Dogg returned to LIV for another legendary performance. Ball Greezy hopped on stage for a surprise performance as well, while Dallas Cowboy’s player Jaylon Smith and Donovan Carter were also spotted getting in on the celebrations.

EXPAND Derek Jeter & Dino Gatto World Red Eye

NYC’s Iconic Rao’s Restaurant Takes Over W South Beach: Night 2

Led by acclaimed chef Dino Gatto, the notoriously strict “regulars-only” New York institution, Rao’s, takes over Restaurant W South Beach (RWSB) in partnership with Wheels Up during the big game week.

Khalid World Red Eye

Levi’s XX Chino Launch with Khalid at Levi’s Haus Miami

Levi’s hosted a party at the Levi’s Haus Miami in celebration of the Levi’s XX Chino launch featuring Khalid along with a live performance by Khalid and DJ sets by Gianni Lee, Kitty Cash, and SIMIHAZE.