Eyes on Miami: Adriana Lima, Cedric Gervais, Shemar Moore and Others

June 4



Fashion & Feast at Tropical Chinese Restaurant: Guests gathered at Tropical Chinese Restaurant for an evening celebrating friendship with an amazing crowd of it ladies of Miami.

June 7



Adriana Lima and BlocBoy JB at LIV: Supermodel Adriana Lima celebrated her 38th birthday early on Friday night at LIV.

Gryph & Ivy Rose Launch at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour: Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour Shops hosted the launch of children’s wellness brand Gryph & Ivy Rose with its founders, supermodel Karolína Kurková, beauty expert Rachel Finger and herbalist Orion Nevel.

Shemar Moore at Rockwell Fridays: Shemar Moore spent the weekend partying in Miami, including a visit to Rockwell Fridays.

June 8



Playboi Carti at Story Saturdays: Playboi Carti showed Story how to party. Carti strolled up the club and took over the stage, making the crowd go insane when he performed his hit “Magnolia.”

Cedric Gervais at Komodo Saturdays: It was a packed house at Komodo Saturdays, where people enjoyed lush Southeast Asian cuisine as they danced upstairs at Komodo Lounge.

Maggie May and Lizzie Loo Book Launch Benefitting Kristi House at Books & Books Coral Gables: Maggie Cordish and Lizzie Schaul celebrated the launch of their first children’s book, Maggie May and Lizzie Loo, at Books & Books Coral Gables on Saturday, sponsored by Power Plus Tutoring.

John Cameron Mitchell’s The Origin of Love at Adrienne Arsht Center: Two-time Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell brought the songs and stories of Hedwig & the Angry Inch to life at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

June 12



Isabella Summers and Problem Kids at Rácket: Isabella Summers from Florence & The Machine and Problem Kids performed a live set at Rácket.