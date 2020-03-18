 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
American Airlines Arena is the Miami Heat's home turf.EXPAND
American Airlines Arena is the Miami Heat's home turf.
Photo by Guillaume Capron / Flickr

Miami Heat and Marlins Pledge to Take Care of Employees Amid Work Outages

Ryan Yousefi | March 18, 2020 | 5:57pm
AA

Now that the dust is settling and everyone is beginning to adjust to our new social-distancing normal, the national conversation around the novel coronavirus has in some ways moved on to discuss how regular workers can survive economically. Politicians are working on bills to help provide a safety net for Americans who will undoubtedly be affected by lost wages because of work stoppages or, worse, terminations. Those bills, however, won't pay the current bills of people such as game-day stadium workers, who often live paycheck-to-paycheck and can't afford to wait for a magical lifeline.

The Miami Heat, thankfully, recently announced it won't make its employees wait. Not only will the franchise take care of its own workers, but it will also pay the staffs of partner companies, including Levy Restaurants (the arena's food and beverage concessionaire), Contemporary Services Corporation (which provides security), and Pritchard Sports & Entertainment (the arena's housekeeping provider). Heat owner Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine have also pledged $1 million toward community needs, because there's sure to be collateral damage from the worst pandemic this generation has ever seen.

In a statement, Heat business operations president Eric Woolworth said the 1,000-plus employees within the Heat organization "are the backbone of our business."

"Night in and night out, every single one of these employees works tirelessly to provide our guests and our community with the best experience in sports and entertainment," Woolworth said. "They deserve our help as we all navigate this unpredictable situation together."

The Heat's declaration to make everyone associated with the franchise financially whole during the COVID-19 crisis comes on the heels of the Miami Marlins' pledge of $1 million to ballpark employees, a move all 30 Major League Baseball teams promised to make at their respective ballparks. The Marlins made it clear that although their season hasn't yet begun, employees will not miss paychecks even though the season will be delayed.

Marlins owner Derek Jeter released a statement addressing the matter and asking everyone to continue doing their best to fight the spread of the virus.

"This is an unprecedented time and this is certainly an unprecedented decision that was made in the best interest of the players, fans and communities across the country," Jeter said. "We urge everyone to continue to exercise the preventive measures set forth by the CDC and stay informed regarding the latest developments on this virus."

Good on South Florida's professional sports teams for lifting up the people who keep fans safe and happy and who help provide a carefree place of entertainment in more normal times. When this crisis is over and normalcy returns, these gestures by the Heat and Marlins will not be forgotten. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >