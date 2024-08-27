 Inter Miami's Playoff Spot Celebrated by Messi, Beckham, Brady | Miami New Times
Beckham, Brady, and Messi Celebrate as Inter Miami Clinches Playoff Spot

David Beckham, Tom Brady, and Lionel Messi posed together after Inter Miami secured a playoff spot on a historic night.
August 27, 2024
Tom Brady and David Beckham meet at Chase Field before the August 24, 2024, game in which Inter Miami clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs.
Tom Brady and David Beckham meet at Chase Field before the August 24, 2024, game in which Inter Miami clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Inter Miami CF continues to make headlines not just for its gameplay, but for the high-profile names it attracts. During a recent game at DRV PNK Chase Stadium, soccer icon David Beckham and NFL legend Tom Brady posed with Lionel Messi after Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati to clinch a playoff spot (making Miami the third-fastest team in MLS history to achieve that milestone).

In an Instagram post shared by Beckham that has since garnered 1.3 million likes, the three superstars are captured standing side by side, smiling for the camera. Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to the Magic City — a move that has turned the South Florida club into a focal point of international sports attention.

"THE GREATEST 🐐 🐐 doesn't get any better 🩷🩷 @leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs  @intermiamicf 🇦🇷 & 🇺🇸 xx," Beckham captioned his post, expressing his excitement for the club's playoff push and celebrating the convergence of greatness on the field.
Brady's appearance as part of the trio likewise spotlights Miami's place as a hot spot for sports and entertainment. As the city continues to attract attention, Inter Miami games are becoming must-see events, further solidifying the city as a nexus where sports — and sports legends — converge.

Adding to the excitement, Inter Miami CF shared a reel on Instagram, capturing a special moment from the field. The video shows Brady holding up a personalized Inter Miami jersey with his name and "12" emblazoned on it, posing alongside Beckham.

"Pink always suits 🐐 🏈," Inter Miami CF captioned the reel, to which Brady replied in the comments with heart emojis.
The reel, which quickly notched more than 100,000 likes, reflects the growing sense of pride among Miami's soccer fans as the team heads into the playoffs. It also captures part of what makes Miami special: a city where cultures collide, legends meet, and sports history is made.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
