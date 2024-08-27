Beckham, Brady, and Messi Celebrate as Inter Miami Clinches Playoff Spot

In an Instagram post shared by Beckham that has since garnered 1.3 million likes, the three superstars are captured standing side by side, smiling for the camera. Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to the Magic City — a move that has turned the South Florida club into a focal point of international sports attention.
"THE GREATEST 🐐 🐐 doesn't get any better @leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs @intermiamicf 🇦🇷 & 🇺🇸 xx," Beckham captioned his post, expressing his excitement for the club's playoff push and celebrating the convergence of greatness on the field.
Brady's appearance as part of the trio likewise spotlights Miami's place as a hot spot for sports and entertainment. As the city continues to attract attention, Inter Miami games are becoming must-see events, further solidifying the city as a nexus where sports — and sports legends — converge.
Adding to the excitement, Inter Miami CF shared a reel on Instagram, capturing a special moment from the field. The video shows Brady holding up a personalized Inter Miami jersey with his name and "12" emblazoned on it, posing alongside Beckham.
"Pink always suits 🐐 🏈," Inter Miami CF captioned the reel, to which Brady replied in the comments with heart emojis.
The reel, which quickly notched more than 100,000 likes, reflects the growing sense of pride among Miami's soccer fans as the team heads into the playoffs. It also captures part of what makes Miami special: a city where cultures collide, legends meet, and sports history is made.