Meet Robert Cortes, Your Neighborhood Furniture Bae

In a warehouse lot in Fort Lauderdale, where each pale pink door looks the same as its neighbor, one space stands out among the others. Its garage door is wide open to expose an intimate studio perfectly arranged for a woodworker. Inside, you'll find Robert Cortes, the founder, owner, and sole employee of Grove and Anchor: handcrafted furniture, who's earned an impressive local following, particularly on social media.

Think of him as South Florida's furniture bae.

For three years now, Cortes has been crafting magnificent pieces of wooden furniture from his petite studio space. It’s hard to believe Grove and Anchor originated in his bathroom. No, really. Before moving into a proper studio space, Cortes used the extra bathroom in his apartment as his home office to store, cut, and finish pieces of furniture.

The 31-year-old furniture maker first moved to Miami in 2006. Fresh out of high school with a handful of cash in his pocket and not a care in the world, Cortes bid adieu to his home in Brooklyn, New York and made his way south. After four years of living the South Beach lifestyle, he sat down to reevaluate the direction his life was heading. While in his living room, he fixed his gaze on a coffee table his dad had made for him. The next thought that came across his mind was effortless. “I want to make that,” he said to himself.

EXPAND A recent design waiting to be polished. Courtesy of Robert Cortes

In 2010, he enrolled in a trade school in Brooklyn. After completing the 18 month course, he had a brief two year stint in Kansas City, Missouri, working as an apprentice. Cortes moved back to Miami in the spring of 2015, and within a few months he opened Grove and Anchor.

When it came time to select the name for his own shop, Cortes admits with a sly grin that he just wanted something that sounded cool. “I stumbled upon Grove and Anchor and ended up giving it a special meaning. ‘Grove’ for trees and wood, which is what I use in my shop. And then ‘anchor,’ because for me it symbolizes staying grounded and staying true to the craft by doing everything by hand.”

As he lifts his arms to touch the brim of his black baseball cap, he exposes a tattoo of an anchor on his left forearm. The same image is stamped onto his leather and cloth apron that hangs in the corner.

EXPAND The wood-maker hard at work. Courtesy of Robert Cortes

In the far back of the room, next to a shadow box displaying photos of his wife and newborn son, Cortes keeps a sepia-toned newspaper clipping from a 1981 edition of the New York Daily News. The headline reads “Cortes carves a niche.” He takes the framed article off the wall, wipes off the dust from the glass, and recites aloud his favorite line from the piece. It’s a quote from his father. “I am convinced that anyone who wants to succeed in the United States can do it. All it takes is some determination and good old hard work.” Cortes looks up and smiles. It’s a smile full of both pride and sadness.

“He hasn’t been able to experience any of this with me and it was very tough at the beginning,” says Cortes, admitting it’s a bit of a touchy subject.

His father was a sought-after craftsman in New York, so a young Cortes grew up around the smell of sawdust and the sound of a wood cutter. Becoming a carpenter himself, he says, is in a way a form of honoring his dad. Due to Cortes Sr.'s health, he has not been able to leave New York and visit his son’s shop.

Despite the separation from his family in New York, Cortes says he decided to work harder and do his work with much more pride, “so even though my dad can’t physically see what I’m doing, he knows that the reason I started doing all of this was in favor of him and it’s something that fuels me at this point.”

A Grove & Anchor conference table sitting pretty. Courtesy of Robert Cortes

When Cortes first branched out on his own three years ago, he explains that the majority of his business was coming from his Etsy page. In order to better showcase his work, he decided to start an Instagram page (@groveandanchor) that quickly proved to increase his demand.

“I don’t have a catalog of pieces for people to choose from,” he says, twisting his wedding band as he rocks back and forth on a metal chair in the forefront of his workspace. “So I use Instagram as a platform to showcase my work and invite people into my day-to-day.” He also uses the social media platform as a tool to build a relationship with consumers and his 10,500 followers.

His popularity on Instagram has given Cortes the ability to focus solely on local custom orders and build larger-scale pieces. In addition to the occasional nightstand and coffee table, the furniture maker is creating awe-inspiring conference room and dining tables as well as modern bookcases and entertainment centers. If it involves wood, he can create it.

“At the end of the day," he says, "everything I make is personal.”

Visit groveandanchor.com and @GroveandAnchor on Instagram. Shoppers can also find some of Cortes’ work at three West Elm stores in South Florida — Gulfstream Park, Midtown, and Dadeland — as part of the furniture store’s local spotlight.