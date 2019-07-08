 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Get free this week.
Get free this week.
Karli Evans

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Ciara LaVelle | July 8, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Congratulations: you've survived the first half of 2019. But if you partied too hard during Independence Day weekend, your budget might not have been so lucky. Good for you, then, that there's another wealth of free ways to have fun in the 305 this week.

Kick off this week with a scavenger hunt in downtown Miami and an art exhibit for bookworms at the Frost Art Museum. Then spend your Saturday at Overtown's annual festival of music and arts. You can do it all without spending a penny. Not that anyone uses pennies anymore.

Start your Eye Spy scavenger hunt at Bayside.
Start your Eye Spy scavenger hunt at Bayside.
Photo by Stefano Giudici / Flickr

Monday

Who's ready for an adventure? The kind peeps at Key2Mia have put together an urban escapade, known as Eye Spy: Downtown Scavenger Hunt. Starting and ending at Bayside Marketplace, it's a two-hour scavenger hunt that takes you through downtown, where you'll have to solve puzzles, visit hidden gems, and figure stuff out. You might even learn a thing or two along the way. 7 p.m. Monday starting at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Tuesday

"Spheres of Meaning: An Exhibition of Artists' Books" is a visual spectacle at the Patricia & Philip Frost Art Museum, displaying Miami-bred artists' books in a wildly creative and engaging way. The exhibit includes everything from sculptures to new narrative forms. Chief curator Amy Galpin will take guests on a special tour of the exhibit Tuesday, dishing on some fun facts about the compelling pieces. 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum — FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Free.

How much Game of Thrones trivia do you know?EXPAND
How much Game of Thrones trivia do you know?
Helen Sloane/HBO

Wednesday

You may still be upset about the last season of Game of Thrones. But regardless how much you're still whining, it's time to put your series knowledge to the test. Growler USA Wynwood will host a Game of Thrones Trivia Night Wednesday, with questions focused on all seven seasons of the hit show. To miss out on this evening would be nearly as mad as Daenerys on that dragon in King's Landing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Las Rosas will host the second annual Black Market Fest.EXPAND
Las Rosas will host the second annual Black Market Fest.
Photo by Karli Evans

Friday

Last year’s Black Market Fest was so damn awesome, it’s back for another whirl. Black Market Fest 2 is a two-day affair this year, going down Friday and Saturday at Las Rosas. In addition to hip vendors galore, this year’s event boasts quite the curated musical lineup. On Friday, enjoy sets from the likes of Orlando’s the Grizzly Atoms, Douse (Philadelphia), and locals the Hoy Polloy. On Sunday, jam to Nashville’s AAGAAZtheband, Baby FuzZ out of Brooklyn, and Baltimore’s Thrillkiller. 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Ready to move your ass all night long? The Ground is your place Friday evening. For Bound x Internet Friends, DJs and artsy peeps are coming together to create quite the musical and visual spectacle. DJs slated to perform include curator and Brooklynite Katie Rex, Discosexo, Zei, and Bunny. The show is for party people 18 and over. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Last year's Overtown Music & Arts Festival.EXPAND
Last year's Overtown Music & Arts Festival.
David Cowart

Saturday

The Overtown Music & Arts Festival has attracted some seriously big-time performers in years past: Ginuwine, Estelle, Vivian Green, Monica, and CeeLo Green, to name a few. This year’s lineup keeps the momentum going with Canadian-bred Melanie Fiona, “Let’s Get Married” R&B group Jagged Edge, Ne-Yo, and Mario headlining. In addition to stellar tunes, there will be arts, crafts, and cuisine vendors onsite with cultural awesomeness available for purchase. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at NW Second and Third Avenues between NW Eighth and Tenth Streets, Miami; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Free.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >