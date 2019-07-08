The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Congratulations: you've survived the first half of 2019. But if you partied too hard during Independence Day weekend, your budget might not have been so lucky. Good for you, then, that there's another wealth of free ways to have fun in the 305 this week.

Kick off this week with a scavenger hunt in downtown Miami and an art exhibit for bookworms at the Frost Art Museum. Then spend your Saturday at Overtown's annual festival of music and arts. You can do it all without spending a penny. Not that anyone uses pennies anymore.

Start your Eye Spy scavenger hunt at Bayside. Photo by Stefano Giudici / Flickr

Monday

Who's ready for an adventure? The kind peeps at Key2Mia have put together an urban escapade, known as Eye Spy: Downtown Scavenger Hunt. Starting and ending at Bayside Marketplace, it's a two-hour scavenger hunt that takes you through downtown, where you'll have to solve puzzles, visit hidden gems, and figure stuff out. You might even learn a thing or two along the way. 7 p.m. Monday starting at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Tuesday

"Spheres of Meaning: An Exhibition of Artists' Books" is a visual spectacle at the Patricia & Philip Frost Art Museum, displaying Miami-bred artists' books in a wildly creative and engaging way. The exhibit includes everything from sculptures to new narrative forms. Chief curator Amy Galpin will take guests on a special tour of the exhibit Tuesday, dishing on some fun facts about the compelling pieces. 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum — FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Free.

EXPAND How much Game of Thrones trivia do you know? Helen Sloane/HBO

Wednesday

You may still be upset about the last season of Game of Thrones. But regardless how much you're still whining, it's time to put your series knowledge to the test. Growler USA Wynwood will host a Game of Thrones Trivia Night Wednesday, with questions focused on all seven seasons of the hit show. To miss out on this evening would be nearly as mad as Daenerys on that dragon in King's Landing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

EXPAND Las Rosas will host the second annual Black Market Fest. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday



Last year’s Black Market Fest was so damn awesome, it’s back for another whirl. Black Market Fest 2 is a two-day affair this year, going down Friday and Saturday at Las Rosas. In addition to hip vendors galore, this year’s event boasts quite the curated musical lineup. On Friday, enjoy sets from the likes of Orlando’s the Grizzly Atoms, Douse (Philadelphia), and locals the Hoy Polloy. On Sunday, jam to Nashville’s AAGAAZtheband, Baby FuzZ out of Brooklyn, and Baltimore’s Thrillkiller. 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.



Ready to move your ass all night long? The Ground is your place Friday evening. For Bound x Internet Friends, DJs and artsy peeps are coming together to create quite the musical and visual spectacle. DJs slated to perform include curator and Brooklynite Katie Rex, Discosexo, Zei, and Bunny. The show is for party people 18 and over. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

EXPAND Last year's Overtown Music & Arts Festival. David Cowart

Saturday



The Overtown Music & Arts Festival has attracted some seriously big-time performers in years past: Ginuwine, Estelle, Vivian Green, Monica, and CeeLo Green, to name a few. This year’s lineup keeps the momentum going with Canadian-bred Melanie Fiona, “Let’s Get Married” R&B group Jagged Edge, Ne-Yo, and Mario headlining. In addition to stellar tunes, there will be arts, crafts, and cuisine vendors onsite with cultural awesomeness available for purchase. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at NW Second and Third Avenues between NW Eighth and Tenth Streets, Miami; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Free.

