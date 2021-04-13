Florida Supercon Returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center in September

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's tough out here for a cosplayer.

During the lockdown, geeky pastimes like streaming your gameplay on Twitch took off, but other activities like attending events where cosplay is encouraged suffered. Cosplaying still flourishes on social media, but there's nothing like seeing the detailed costuming in person.

Normally, in South Florida, several cosplay events happen year-round, but the peak comes every summer in the form of Florida Supercon. The mega-size event featuring all things nerdy brings gaming, fandoms, anime, comic books, and, of course, cosplay to the Miami Beach Convention Center every year.

Last year's event was scrapped, but yesterday Supercon announced it would be returning September 10-12.

Supercon veterans will immediately notice that the event has been scheduled toward the very end of summer, as opposed to its usual July dates. But this should give everyone enough time to get vaccinated, ensuring safe fun for all.

So far, Supercon hasn't announced guest appearances or when ticket sales will go on sale.

Organizers have, however, promised the event will take measures to ensure health and safety. Facemasks will be required, even if you're cosplaying — making it the perfect time to dress as a character that wears a mask, like Street Fighter's Ibuki or Sister Night from HBO's reimagining of The Watchmen. (Costume masks that obscure approved facial coverings will not be permitted.) Hand sanitizer, directional markings, and social distancing will be in place.

Florida Supercon was launched by Mike Broder in 2006 at the Ramada Hollywood Beach Resort, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all things nerdy became part of the general pop culture. The event, which took place at the Miami Airport Convention Center for several years, grew quickly before moving to Miami Beach in 2014. (Supercon decamped to the Broward County Convention Center in 2017 and 2018 while the Miami Beach Convention Center underwent a renovation.)

In March 2019, ReedPop, a division of Reed Exhibitions and one of the largest producers of pop-culture events globally, acquired Florida Supercon. The company is also behind events like New York Comic Con and MCM London Comic Con. (Broder continues to hold conventions under the name GalaxyCon in cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia.)

Florida Supercon. Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; floridasupercon.com.