  MVN

A Documentary Film About Dwyane Wade Is Coming
Photo by Keith Allison / Flickr

A Documentary Film About Dwyane Wade Is Coming

Ciara LaVelle | February 7, 2019 | 8:43am
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has been one of South Florida's most beloved sports figures for over a decade. He's also in the middle of his final season in the NBA, with plans to retire later this year.

But don't be too sad when he's gone, Wade County. You'll see him on the big screen soon.

A documentary film about the life of Dwyane Wade is in the works, according to Deadline Hollywood. Produced by Imagine Documentaries, a division of the Imagine Entertainment company founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the film will offer an intimate look into Wade's life on and off the court.

That intimacy will come from a homegrown talent: Brian Metelus, a photographer and cinematographer with a studio in Miami Gardens who's served as Wade's personal cinematographer for years. As the director of Wade's forthcoming documentary, he'll blend his own footage with home videos and video diaries, tracing the path of Wade's success from his years playing at Marquette University, to leading Miami's "Big Three" to back-to-back championships, to completing his final season this spring.

In a statement to Deadline, Metelus said he has "witnessed and captured incredibly raw and powerful moments over the years. It’s been a privilege and honor to chronicle his special journey on and off the court.”

Wade's personal life will likely also provide some compelling stories. After a lengthy court battle, Wade divorced his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches, in 2010, and gained custody of the couple's two sons. He married actor Gabrielle Union in 2014, and in November, Wade and Union welcomed the birth of their daughter after a difficult struggle with infertility, which Union detailed in her 2017 memoir We're Going to Need More Wine.

No release date has been set for the film.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

