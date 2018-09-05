Commissioner Lets Novice Art Collectors Own a Piece of Typoe's Work

Much has changed in Miami's arts scene in recent history, as local artists are finding more funding and larger audiences for their work. But one aspect of the arts in Miami has remained stubbornly unchanged: local buyers' lagging interest and lack of ability to purchase art for their own collections.

Commissioner, a new program by Carrington Projects launching today, sets out to close that gap. Blending elements of subscription boxes, crowdfunding campaigns, and VIP memberships, Commissioner reimagines art buying for the average Miamian.

"A lot of people are already contributing to Miami's creative economy," explains Dejha Carrington, who dreamed up the Commissioner concept with partner Rebecca Monson, "but there are all these perceived barriers of what you have to be to become an arts patron .... We're hoping to create a more connected city by giving more people an opportunity to be an active part."