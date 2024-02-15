At 60, Coconut Grove Arts Festival Continues to Champion the Arts

The first week in December has become synonymous with Miami's art scene. But way before a certain Swiss art fair blew into town, Miami's bohemian enclave was championing art every Presidents' Day weekend.
It all started in 1963 when media maven Charlie Cinnamon decided to create a Parisian-style clothesline art exhibition in Coconut Grove as a publicity stunt to promote the Coconut Grove Playhouse's production of Irma la Douce.
And now, 60 years later (minus 2021 — thanks, pandemic!), the legacy of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) lives on through its artists, its sponsors, and the community, which never stopped supporting it.
One such supporter, Monty Trainer, formerly of the famed Monty's restaurant in the Grove, has stood as the head of the festival for the last 12 years. But he started his involvement in the '60s as a sponsor. "I took a couple of page ads in the programs, and I gave them money and participated that way [at first]," Trainer says. "And then I used to walk up into the festival and watch them set the festival up. Then, on the following Monday, I would go there and watch them tear it down. I certainly had an appreciation for the artists at that particular juncture," he remembers.
Trainer's participation only grew from there. He held various positions in the organization through the years before taking over as president.
Now known as the "Grove Father," Trainer does more than his title might simply imply. He handles everything as it relates to the community, and while he used to work with the artists, now that falls under the purview of Camille Marchese, the festival's executive director. That frees up Trainer to work on garnering sponsorships and donations for the festival.
Trainer can be credited with fostering the festival's relationship with Tony Albelo, CEO of EngageLive and now the producer of CGAF. A Miami native, Albelo went to Coral Gables High School and grew up going to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival since college. He produces some of the biggest events in Miami, including the New Year's Eve bash at Bayfront Park, the SoFlo Boat Show, and House of Horror, among others. "I saw a change before the pandemic to where it really started getting a little bit out of control," Albelo remembers. "Like there were too many people and a lot of art that wasn't being bought. And that's one of the decisions the board made during that time: to make the festival a little bit more serious."
There are almost a dozen activations this year that target all demographics, from the Young Collectors Club, where kids ages 5-12 can buy artwork for just $5, to the S3 Sensory Support Space, for individuals facing sensory challenges, such as those with autism, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and PTSD, and even history buffs, who can explore the festival's history in the lounge, immersed with archival posters and festival buffs — including Trainer — there to answer questions.
While art is the star of the show, with 285 total artists participating across 15 mediums, it was not an easy application process to participate. There were more than 1,100 applications for 285 spots this year. From there, applicants were voted on by a blind jury and judged based solely on the art, no names.
Still, CGAF isn't just for seasoned artists. The festival encourages budding artists through various programs, among them the Emerging Artists Program, which pairs the young with veterans to see, hear, and learn from their experience and trains those who have never been to a festival. They're taught how to set up for a festival, hang pictures, and present to the public, among other things.
For career artists, there are various scholarships for high school and college students, which have raised hundreds of thousands since its start. The latest initiative, the Florida International University scholarship program, is a testament to the festival's investment in arts education. It will award $30,000 annually, split among ten winners through 2026, amounting to $90,000 over three years.
One of this year's artists that those emerging in the arts can learn from is sculptor Gail Markiewicz. One of the first art festivals she participated in was the Coconut Grove Arts Festival in 1983.
"I was graduating college and got my graduate degree," Markiewicz says. "I was stepping out, and I was pretty poor at the time. Then I made $17,000 at the show, and it was like the most fantastic thing. I'd never seen so much money in my life."
Markiewicz's biggest buyers that year? Emilio and Gloria Estefan. "I wasn't really sure who they were at the time, but the people I brought with me assured me that the check would go through," she says with a laugh.
Based in Woodbridge, Connecticut, Markiewicz has participated in the Coconut Grove Arts Festival at least 15 times. "It's one of the best shows in the country," she says. "It's just a very joyful place to be."
For Markiewicz, the biggest draw of the festival is the camaraderie. "Nobody there is cutthroat," she says. "Everybody likes each other and is trying to help each other."
Coconut Grove Arts Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, February 19, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Tickets cost $25 to $169 via showclix.com.