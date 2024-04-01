 De la Cruz Collection Closes Private Museum in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

De la Cruz Collection Shutters Design District Home, Art to be Auctioned Off

Artnet reports that Christie's will auction off de La Cruz's entire art collection, estimated to be worth around $30 million.
April 1, 2024
Inside the de la Cruz Collection in late 2023. The private museum's entire collection is set to be auctioned off by Christie's.
Inside the de la Cruz Collection in late 2023. The private museum's entire collection is set to be auctioned off by Christie's. Photo by Douglas Markowitz
Share this:
The end of one of Miami's most significant collections of contemporary art has arrived.

According to a report by Artnet's Katya Kazakina, the de la Cruz Collection in the Design District has closed following the death of its patron, Rosa de la Cruz, in late February. The 30,000-square-foot exhibition space hosted its last public event, a memorial gathering for Rosa, on March 2, and is set to be sold along with all the art inside.

According to Artnet, the entire de la Cruz family art collection will be sold at auction. Massive auction house Christie's, which has an office in the Design District, will handle the sale, which is expected to be staggered over several sales so as not to negatively inflate the markets of certain artists. The collection, which reportedly numbers around 1,000 pieces, is estimated to be worth a total of $30 million.

Leadership at the de la Cruz Collection and representatives from Christie's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from New Times.
click to enlarge Rosa de la Cruz seated in front of a large painting
Rosa de la Cruz died on February 25, 2024, at the age of 81.
Photo by Zachary Balber
According to Kazakina, sources close to the family have said that auctioning the artworks is part of the family's estate planning and has been in the works for at least the last decade. Rosa herself explained her and her husband's, Carlos, mentality in the New York Times in 2009, saying, "Every collector needs to realize you can't take it with you. The works will either go to an institution, which might not be able to show them; to your kids, who might not want them; or to an auction house." It seems she decided to take the third option.

While de la Cruz's death has deprived Miami of a significant patron, the family provided financial support to many local artists, students, and institutions such as the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The auction news means that Miami may also see one of its most important and valuable privately held art collections scattered to the winds. A recent visit to the museum counted significant works by Cuban-American artists such as Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Carlos Alfonzo, and Ana Mendieta, as well as pieces by Vaughn Spann, Thomas Houseago, Sterling Ruby, Wade Guyton, and other art-world stars.

The fate of the three-story building on Northeast 41st Street that was home to the private museum, which opened in 2009, also remains in flux. Some have speculated that it could be turned into an extension of the nearby Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, which opened its permanent museum building just steps away from the collection in 2017.
click to enlarge A group of works by Ana Mendieta on display
The de la Cuz Collection includes works by influential Cuban artist Ana Mendieta.
Photo by Douglas Markowitz
The museum, which did not charge admission, had under a dozen employees at the time of de la Cruz's death. It was originally conceived as a more publicly accessible extension of the family's home on Key Biscayne, where they exhibited pieces from their collection for guests. From the time Art Basel Miami Beach debuted in 2002, the de la Cruz's home was a destination for the art world during Miami Art Week.

One could say the loss of such a collection calls into question the collector-driven model of art exhibition that Miami has made its name on. Rosa de la Cruz was 81 when she died. Art titans Don and Mera Rubell are also octogenarians, and Martin Margulies is nearing 90. What will happen to their collections when they die?

At least one major collector, billionaire property developer Jorge Pérez, has taken the museum route, pledging his entire collection to PAMM upon his death. Past donations of cash and art led the institution, formerly the Miami Art Museum, to rename itself in his name. A portion of Pérez's collection is on display at El Espacio 23, a private art museum similar to the now-shuttered de la Cruz Collection. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 13: Vegas Makeovers

Drag Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 13: Vegas Makeovers

By Trae DeLellis
Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

Social Media

Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

By Naomi Feinstein
Monica Sorelle Shines a Light on Gentrification in Her Film Mountains

Miami Film Festival

Monica Sorelle Shines a Light on Gentrification in Her Film Mountains

By Carolina del Busto
World Red Eye: Anitta, Camila Cabello, Offset, and Others

Photos

World Red Eye: Anitta, Camila Cabello, Offset, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation