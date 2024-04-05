Here Are the Must-See Miami Art Exhibits in April 2024

It's a shame to lose such a space and see its art, including excellent work from influential Cuban-American artists, potentially leave the city altogether. It also raises concerns about the efficacy of the collector-museum model on which Miami has staked its reputation. For instance, when the Rubells are gone, what happens to their namesake museum? Will it remain, or will all those important, valuable artworks also go to the auction block? Many works amassed by private collectors are never seen by the public again.
For now, let's be thankful for what we have. Two more private art collections have excellent shows up now, and both are well worth seeing.
In Wynwood, the Margulies Collection at the Warehouse is showing some really extraordinary stuff. There's a triple-artist show juxtaposing stark abstract paintings from Frank Stella and Robert Motherwell with the mournful sculpture of George Segal. A stately arrangement of work from Italian artist Mimmo Paladino is even more impressive. It features weathered, recently made statues of human and equine figures that look timeless and ancient, along with rich canvases featuring nondescript head shapes and golden circles against boldly colored backdrops.
Photography fans will be excited by a show featuring Helen Levitt's gritty shots of mid-20th century New York. There's also a whole room of photos by Danny Lyon, including shots from his series "The Bikeriders" that's been adapted into a film of the same name, which will be released this summer. Meanwhile, the museum's primary attraction, a group of monumental installations by Anselm Kiefer, remains on display, along with works by Isamu Noguchi, Olafur Eliasson, and Richard Serra. Several of these shows are closing on April 27, so check them out before it's too late.
one of the best of 2023. Textile art was long overlooked due to sexist and racist attitudes associating the medium with feminine domesticity and outdated, infantilizing views toward indigenous communities. Now it's becoming big news, with major shows in New York, at the Met and MoMA PS1, and at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., this spring.
"To Weave the Sky" competes with these shows due to its ambitious conceptual framework. Showing canvas paintings and even light sculptures alongside woven and fiber art, the show asks us to stretch our definitions of what might be considered fabric art — canvas is woven, too, after all. Across five sections, the show explores various ways of making abstract art through textiles. "Chromatic Structures" looks at color with Frank Stella's stripey geometric canvases and a Nick Cave Soundsuit. "Spiritual Constellations" shows interpretations of indigenous religion through fabric, from a knotted painting that recalls Andean quipu by Jorge Eielson to geometric canvases based on woven patterns from various cultures.
Perhaps the most thrilling part of the show is that we're also watching the city's art collection being built. According to museum staff, everything at El Espacio will eventually be donated to the Pérez Art Museum Miami. That hopefully includes Iva (1973), a massive Helen Frankenthaler triptych that forms the blockbuster centerpiece of the show. "To Weave the Sky" is on display through late 2024.
Here are even more art shows you should check out in Miami this month.
