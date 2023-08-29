 Celia Cruz Exhibition Opens at Tower Theater in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Tower Theater Exhibit Celebrates Music Legend Celia Cruz

"Celia Cruz: Por Siempre" highlights the Cuban singer's life through personal objects and fashion.
August 29, 2023
Celia Cruz's famous lime green Cuba dress is on display at the Tower Theater.
Celia Cruz's famous lime green Cuba dress is on display at the Tower Theater. Omer Pardillo-Cid photo
Share this:
A montage of images featuring a toothy Celia Cruz greets guests as they walk into the Tower Theater on Calle Ocho. Once a beacon for indie films — and local film festivals — the theater has been transformed into a mini museum.

The latest programming includes an exhibition dedicated to the Queen of Salsa herself. Aptly titled "Celia Cruz: Por Siempre," it was curated by Omer Pardillo-Cid, former manager and executor of Celia Cruz's estate. In partnership with the City of Miami, the tribute to the beloved songstress will remain on view until summer 2024.

On an unassuming Wednesday afternoon, two tourists from New York stumble into the Tower Theater and immediately start snapping pictures of every item on display. Raquel and Gabriel, an Ecuadorian couple, are on vacation and heard about the exhibit. Raquel kept her sunglasses on as she walked around, mouth agape and getting up close to every item she could. Her husband dutifully took pictures.

The pair walked in at the perfect time and were treated to an exclusive tour by Pardillo-Cid, featuring guest appearances by Tico Torres and Alexis Rodriguez-Duarte, the duo that styled and photographed Cruz for many years.
click to enlarge
"Celia Cruz: Por Siempre" celebrates the life of the Cuban singer.
Omer Pardillo-Cid photo
Torres walks over to a large display case that houses a lime green dress once worn by Cruz. In the background is a famous photo of the Cuban with her arms stretched out wide and a contagious grin. Torres fondly remembers styling the singer and explains how his husband, Rodriguez-Duarte, took the photograph.

"Not many people know this," says Torres, leaning in as if divulging a tasty secret, "but right before the picture was taken, Celia just broke out into song. It looks like she's smiling, but she's actually singing. She's singing a cappella."

Among the areas featured on the first floor of the exhibition is a space dedicated to the singer's iconic wigs and heels.

Pardillo-Cid points out a pair of shoes on display. "Her shoes were very unique," he says. Cruz had about 50 pairs of shoes designed by Miguel Nieto and made in Mexico. Get closer, and you'll notice the wear on the fabric and what appears to be another color underneath the primary shade. She would redo one shoe like eight or ten times and change the color of the fabric or paint them."

The rest of the first floor features a wall of the singer's famous friends, a case with special awards and distinctions, and plenty of dazzling outfits. A 20-minute documentary about the singer's life plays on a loop in the intimate theater.
click to enlarge
"Por Siempre" displays personal objects and ephemera relating to Cruz.
Omer Pardillo-Cid photo
The pièce de résistance of the exhibit is on the second floor.

Cruz's former manager and executor of her estate, Pardillo-Cid, stands in front of the replica of the late singer's dressing room. He looks off and smiles proudly at the display.

Pardillo-Cid first met Cruz when he was 14-years-old living in New York City. Years later, he started working with her at RMM Records. Eventually, the singer gave Pardillo-Cid the opportunity of a lifetime and asked him to manage her.

"When I was 23, she asked me to manage her, and I went, 'Celia, there are two paths here: Either I do great for you, or I will mess up your career.' Gracias a Dios, it worked beautifully," he remembers.

The dressing room resembles the exact setup the "Azúcar" singer had while on tour. As he points to different parts of the display, Pardillo-Cid gets excited when his eyes land on a rack of clothes tucked away in a corner.

Mira, esto primero que ves aquí y piensas que es un vestido. It’s not, es una bata de casa,” he says, excitedly.
click to enlarge
Items from Celia Cruz's personal wardrobe
Omer Pardillo-Cid photo
The singer was so outrageous that even her lounging outfit was full of sparkles and feathers.

Pardillo-Cid points to a corner where a collection of El Corte Inglés shopping bags are piled up with miscellaneous items stuffed inside. "A lot of people ask me why we have those Corte Inglés bags. Celia would roll them up and have them in her purse. If we were somewhere and she needed to put something away, she'd take out a Corte Inglés bag. I used to joke with her and say, 'Tu le hace promoción de gratis,' ('You are giving them free promotion.')" says Pardillo-Cid with a laugh.

Pardillo-Cid takes a moment to observe the dressing room. His face softens, and he dons a prideful grin as he says, "Celia was a friend. Celia was a friend for everybody. If she was your friend, anything you needed at any time, she was there. Loyalty was very key to her."

"Celia Cruz: Por Siempre." On view through summer 2024, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $15. Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
Contact: Carolina del Busto

Trending

The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Eyes on Miami: Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes, and Others

Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes, and Others

By World Red Eye
The 10 Best Art Museums in Miami

Lists

The 10 Best Art Museums in Miami

By Douglas Markowitz
Coral Gables Museum Displays the Vibration and Color of Soto and Cruz-Diez's Work

Visual Art

Coral Gables Museum Displays the Vibration and Color of Soto and Cruz-Diez's Work

By Artburst Miami
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation