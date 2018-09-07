Burt Reynolds Was a South Florida Movie Machine

When Burt Reynolds passed away yesterday, much was made of his Florida connections. The star of classics such as Deliverance and Boogie Nights graduated from Palm Beach High School and played football at Florida State University. With the star power to be crowned box office champ every year from 1978 to 1982, Reynolds had the dough to invest in a multitude of local businesses. He opened the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre, was a co-owner of the USFL team the Tampa Bay Bandits, and opened the Burt Reynolds & Friends Museum in Jupiter, near — where else? — Burt Reynolds Park.

Beyond putting his name on any slice of real estate he could find, Reynolds made a lasting connection to South Florida through the sheer number of movies he filmed here. One could program a multiday film festival with the movies he shot in the area (and let's hope someone will). To get them started, here's a list of Burt Reynolds' movies filmed in South Florida.

Angel Baby. Before growing his trademark mustache, Reynolds made his film debut in this 1961 black-and-white drama. Shot in Coral Gables, the movie starts Reynolds as a crooked promoter who does his worst to exploit a mute woman who suddenly gains the ability to speak.