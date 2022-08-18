The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, August 19Pérez Art Museum Miami was recently gifted a collection of drawings by Christo, and on Friday, the museum is sharing it with the public as part of the exhibition "Christo Drawings: A Gift from the Maria Bechily and Scott Hodes Collection." Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, are known for their impact on the contemporary art scene, thanks to their large-scale environmental installations. In 1983, the pair surrounded several islands in Biscayne Bay with bright-pink fabric for the installation "Surrounded Islands." PAMM's recently acquired collection includes drawings from the project, among other important Christo works. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through June 11, 2023, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tanya Saracho's Fade is a witty dramatic comedy about class, integrity, and culture. Nervous on her first day on the job, Lucia feels like she's the "diversity hire" at her TV writing gig. She bonds with the other Latino employee at her job, the janitor Abel. The play ultimately explores class and race within the Latin community. Teo Castellanos directs GableStage's production of Saracho's work, with a preview performance on Friday and a regular run kicking off Saturday through September 18. 8 p.m. Friday, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $70. Jose D. Duran
On Friday, Coral Gables Art Cinema gives audiences a chance to catch a screening of the director's cut of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago. During the 2020 shutdown, star and director Sylvester Stallone completed the long-planned recut to match his original vision for the 1985 film. "So is Stallone's new version, dubbed Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, an improvement? In several cases, absolutely," wrote Polygon's Jeremy Smith in his review. Friday's viewing includes a prerecorded Q&A with Stallone. 9:30 p.m. Friday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, August 20On Saturday, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum opens "A Body in Transit," a solo exhibition of the work of Peruvian artist Rafael Soldi. Through his work, Soldi often examines how queerness and masculinity intersect with immigration, memory, and loss. "As is often for queer people, I felt my identity existed in a slightly different dimension than everyone else's. Growing up in Peru, I knew that whatever society expected of me as a man, I was destined to disappoint," the artist said in a statement. What doesn't disappoint is Soldi's work. His photography feels both intimate and powerful, reflecting the artist's deep retrospection. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through December 4, at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
Premier Boxing Champions takes over Hard Rock Live when Adriene "The Problem" Broner and Omar "Panterita" Figueroa don their gloves and face off in a lightweight showdown. Broner is making his long-awaited return when he faces off with Figueroa, the all-action former world champion. Both men are known for their contrasting styles in the ring, with Broner opting for flashy technical skills and Figueroa choosing a bruising, volume attack. 5:10 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $56 to $556 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
The monthly Black Market party returns to Revolution Live on Saturday with the theme Gods & Monsters. The alternative flea market will have local vendors on hand selling handmade arts and crafts, vintage clothing, jewelry, used vinyl records, and oddities. Afterward, enjoy music by Las Nubes, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, Ordinary Boys, and more. And, of course, there will be drag and burlesque performers, including Persephone Von Lips, Angie Ovahness Pryce, Ground Zero, Alice Dee, and Sin Silva. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $20 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
At 31 years old, Teyana Taylor has decided she's ready to quit the music business. It's hard to blame her. Despite enjoying a devoted cult following, the R&B singer has failed to achieve commercial success despite signing to labels like Pharrell Williams' Star Trak and, more recently, Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music. Under West's imprint, her album releases have been completely chaotic. In 2020, on Instagram Live, the singer confessed, "I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed... there is literally no push." She later announced her Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour and subsequent retirement. On Saturday, Taylor stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater to give South Florida fans a chance to say goodbye. 8 p.m. Saturday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $25 to $59.50 via livenation.com.
