The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Sunday, August 21

Pérez Art Museum Miami was recently gifted a collection of drawings by Christo, and on Friday, the museum is sharing it with the public as part of the exhibitionChristo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, are known for their impact on the contemporary art scene, thanks to their large-scale environmental installations. In 1983, the pair surrounded several islands in Biscayne Bay with bright-pink fabric for the installation "Surrounded Islands." PAMM's recently acquired collection includes drawings from the project, among other important Christo works.Tanya Saracho'sis a witty dramatic comedy about class, integrity, and culture. Nervous on her first day on the job, Lucia feels like she's the "diversity hire" at her TV writing gig. She bonds with the other Latino employee at her job, the janitor Abel. The play ultimately explores class and race within the Latin community. Teo Castellanos directs GableStage's production of Saracho's work, with a preview performance on Friday and a regular run kicking off Saturday through September 18.On Friday, Coral Gables Art Cinema gives audiences a chance to catch a screening of the director's cut of. During the 2020 shutdown, star and director Sylvester Stallone completed the long-planned recut to match his original vision for the 1985 film. "So is Stallone's new version, dubbed, an improvement? In several cases, absolutely," wrote Polygon's Jeremy Smith in his review. Friday's viewing includes a prerecorded Q&A with Stallone.On Saturday, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum opensa solo exhibition of the work of Peruvian artist Rafael Soldi. Through his work, Soldi often examines how queerness and masculinity intersect with immigration, memory, and loss. "As is often for queer people, I felt my identity existed in a slightly different dimension than everyone else's. Growing up in Peru, I knew that whatever society expected of me as a man, I was destined to disappoint," the artist said in a statement. What doesn't disappoint is Soldi's work. His photography feels both intimate and powerful, reflecting the artist's deep retrospection.takes over Hard Rock Live when Adriene "The Problem" Broner and Omar "Panterita" Figueroa don their gloves and face off in a lightweight showdown. Broner is making his long-awaited return when he faces off with Figueroa, the all-action former world champion. Both men are known for their contrasting styles in the ring, with Broner opting for flashy technical skills and Figueroa choosing a bruising, volume attack.The monthlyparty returns to Revolution Live on Saturday with the theme Gods & Monsters. The alternative flea market will have local vendors on hand selling handmade arts and crafts, vintage clothing, jewelry, used vinyl records, and oddities. Afterward, enjoy music by Las Nubes, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, Ordinary Boys, and more. And, of course, there will be drag and burlesque performers, including Persephone Von Lips, Angie Ovahness Pryce, Ground Zero, Alice Dee, and Sin Silva.Curated by Deborah Magdalena and Just John,at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts invites the community to immerse itself in the art of spoken word by some of the nation's talented poets. During the slam poetry competition, artists from around the country will showcase some of their original works for a chance to win up to $1,000. Members of the audience, as well as spoken-word connoisseurs Darius Daughtry and Octavia Yearwood, will be the judges who crown this year's winner.At 31 years old,has decided she's ready to quit the music business. It's hard to blame her. Despite enjoying a devoted cult following, the R&B singer has failed to achieve commercial success despite signing to labels like Pharrell Williams' Star Trak and, more recently, Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music. Under West's imprint, her album releases have been completely chaotic. In 2020, on Instagram Live, the singer confessed, "I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed... there is literally no push." She later announced her Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour and subsequent retirement. On Saturday, Taylor stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater to give South Florida fans a chance to say goodbye.On Saturday, comediandelivers the laughs at Villain Theater. The Miami native is no stranger to the local comedy scene, performing often at the Little Haiti venue. Haig's most notable trait is her sweet-sounding voice, but don't let that fool you. She can most definitely cut a heckler down if it comes to that. Hosting Saturday's show is Poppy J Snack, who will invite their friends to warm up the stage.Ghetto Legends have some unfinished business to attend to with their latest comedy show. Comedic tricksters DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean will assemble at the James L. Knight Center to host a night full of antics, humor, and roasts that will have you falling out of your seat. 85 South first teamed up in Steve Harvey's studio to create a podcast focused on improv, freestyling, and roasting. Since then, the dynamic trio has traveled the world to bring laughs to the masses.