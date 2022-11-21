The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 21Vinya Table is a wine lover's paradise. From its monthly wine subscription to its same-day delivery, the local shop caters to novices and diehard oenophiles alike. The Coral Gables location also hosts one of the best happy hours in the city. Seven days a week from 3 to 7 p.m., Vinya serves delicious wine for as little as $7 a glass — plus half-off well drinks and bites like morçilla spring rolls and Manchego croquetas. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at Vinya Table, 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-203-4229; vinyawine.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, November 22Poet and life coach Adam Roa is all about taking risks in order to snag that reward. While it can seem a bit scary, Roa pushes his students to take a leap of faith and trust that life has a plan for them. Modern Ōm and Faena Miami Beach host Roa on Tuesday for its "Poetry & Possibility" class. Under Roa's guidance, you'll be led through a workshop to get those creative juices flowing, followed by a Q&A. The class is limited to 30 people, so make sure to grab your spot. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Faena Miami Beach Screening Room, 3201 Collins Ave., Fourth Floor, Miami Beach; faena.com. Tickets cost $65 to $75 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Every Tuesday, the Goodtime Hotel hosts its weekly Karaoke Night, inviting all amateur singers to belt out their favorite songs. Guests are welcome to grab the mic and showcase their vocal abilities or to enjoy a cocktail as they watch the brave souls take the stage. Although the event is open to both the hotel's guests and nonguests alike, there's limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis — so be sure to arrive early if you want the chance to practice your Barbra Streisand routine. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, at the Goodtime Hotel (in the Library, Third Floor), 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; thegoodtimehotel.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, November 23What are you thankful for? If the answer is bass, well, then listen up! Party promoters Culture and Shady Teez are giving you all the rumble you can handle when it brings Bassgiving to Rácket on Thanksgiving Eve. Dynamix II and Hyrdraulix serve as the headliners for the skull-shattering showcase, along with Merlyn, Shade, and Drop Zone. The best part? Your brain will be so rattled come Thursday that you won't care that your mom says you've gained a lot of weight this year. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
For 19 years, Sweat Records and Vagabonds at Large have been hosting the ultimate Thanksgiving Eve bash in Miami. It's become the spot to get a little buzz before tomorrow's family dinner, all while dancing to timeless '80s classics. This year's '80s Prom delivers everything you expect from the party, including sets by DJs Lolo, Hottpants, Carmel Ophir, Carlos Menendez, and Rippin Kittin; live music by the State Of; and a prom photo booth. Don't worry about making an awkward prom-posal because you will have fun regardless of whether you come with a date or not. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, November 24Gobble your way over to your first course on Thanksgiving Day — a running course, that is. Baptist Health hosts its Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday to get everyone moving before the feast. Participants will receive a T-shirt and post-race food and beverages. Once runners cross the finish line and their medals are earned, there will be a Thanksgiving festival that includes fun activities such as oversized Jenga, cornhole, and face painting. 7 a.m. Thursday, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-278-8668; turkeytrotmiami.com. Registration costs $20 to $56. Sophia Medina
Before the stress of cooking and entertaining your family, head to Peacock Park for Thanksgiving Yoga. Natalie Morales of Open Door Yoga will lead people of all fitness levels in a guided class. It will probably be your last chance to find inner peace before the onslaught of the holidays. BYOM (that's Bring Your Own Mat). 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via grovefit.eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It may be Thanksgiving, but it's never too early to celebrate Christmas. Now located near the industrial area of Medley, Santa's Enchanted Forest is back to celebrate the holidays with carnival rides, food, and lots of Christmas lights. The annual tradition opened earlier this week and will be open on Thanksgiving Day for those who can't wait to get in the holiday spirit. But no need to rush — the food and rides will be there through January 8, 2023. 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday through January 8, at 7400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; santasenchantedforest.com. Tickets cost $34.58 to $42.99. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, November 25While everyone else is getting trampled for the door-buster deals at big-box stores, you can enjoy a calmer experience at RSD Black Friday. The Record Store Day initiative pushes everyone to visit their local record stores the day after Thanksgiving to shop locally. Local record stores like Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami), Technique Records (880 NE 79th St., Miami), and Radio-Active Records (5975 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale) will host sales and offer RSD Black Friday exclusives (available in limited quantities). Friday, at various locations; recordstoreday.com. Jose D. Duran
Ready to burn off those Thanksgiving Day calories surrounded by men? Urge Miami returns to South Beach with four days of events where Speedos are not just the norm but basically a requirement. It all kicks off on Friday at M2 nightclub with Matinee Pervert, a raunchy party with plenty of beats and bodies. Saturday, enjoy a pool party at the Royal Palm South Beach, followed by the main event, Urge Warrior, that night. Sunday, the boys will all be dancing on the sands for a beach party, followed by the Urge Surreal party at Story nightclub and an after-party at Lvl One. Friday through Monday, at various locations; urgemiamifestival.com. Tickets cost $95 to $630. Jose D. Duran
Fashionistas should head to O Cinema South Beach on Friday for a screening of Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. The documentary spotlights the life of Salvatore Ferragamo, the shoemaker of the Hollywood stars during the silent film era. Viewers will see how the designer became one of the best in the industry, leading him to start his own luxury brand. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday through Thursday, December 1, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $9.50 to $11. Sophia Medina
Lin-Manuel Miranda's massive Broadway hit Hamilton has returned to the South Florida stage. The musical tells the story of America's founding, focusing mainly on Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Since its 2015 debut, the musical has amassed several accolades, from Tony Awards to Grammy Awards. Because of its ardent fanbase, tickets to any Hamilton production — whether on Broadway or a touring production — can be hard to come by. So if you're able to nab a ticket, count yourself lucky. 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, December 11, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $189 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Drum 'n' bass legend Andy C stops at Revolution Live on Friday to deliver a bass-heavy set. Joining the producer on the lineup are Tonn Piper, Craze, Danny Bled, Circle K, and Shinobi. The British DJ made his start in the club scene in 1989. Andy C has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including from the Ibiza DJ Awards, and was named "Best British DJ" by DJ Mag in 2018. 9 p.m. Friday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, November 26Art installation meets music festival Art With Me returns to Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which started in Mexico in 2018 before making its Miami debut last year, welcomes everyone to express themselves as they have fun interacting with various art installations and structures. This year's lineup includes Moderat, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, Jamie XX, Big Wild, Lee Burridge, and Magdalena Bay. With the focus on music and art, the festival might be the best way to prepare for Miami Art Week. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $75 to $349 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina
Commonly thought of as a feminine art form, Men Who Dance seeks to explore and deconstruct the notion of masculinity. The production is the work of the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and artistic director Vladimir Issaev. "Men Who Dance takes the audience on an artistic journey that explores and affirms men's roles in the evolution of movement from ancient times to the present," the company states in a press release. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
DJ/producer Valentino Khan stops at 1-800 Lucky to shake up the Wynwood hot spot. Also on Saturday's bill are Damaged Goods and Too Kind. Khan started his career as a hip-hop producer but eventually found himself in the hands of OWSLA, the record label founded by Skrillex. There, he released his single "Make Some Noise," which landed on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. In 2015, he released "Deep Down Low," which became a staple throughout music festivals worldwide. 9 p.m. Saturday, at 1-800 Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, November 27For many people in the LGBTQ community, the holidays can serve as a reminder of their fraught relationship with their families. That's why many celebrate with their found families instead. Whatever your family looks like, bring them together for Jody McDonald's Thanksgiving Tea Dance at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. The old-fashioned tea dance features performers JoMody, David Knapp, Smeejay, Adora, Kitty Meow, Athena Dion, Morphine Love, and Maryel Epps. 5 p.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25.75 to $195.70 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Andrew Callaghan is perhaps best known as the YouTuber who interviewed a bunch of spring breakers in Miami Beach amid the pandemic. It amassed 4.4 million views and inspired the Maya Rudolph-starring Saturday Night Live skit "Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!" The 25-year-old had already found success with the YouTube channel All Gas No Brakes, a sort of citizen journalism meets cultural commentary where he'd dress up in a tan suit and awkwardly interview people at various events around the nation. Callaghan brings his deadpan humor to the Parker, perhaps offering some insight into why Florida is the way it is. 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 707 NW Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $31 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran