The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

is a wine lover's paradise. From its monthly wine subscription to its same-day delivery, the local shop caters to novices and diehard oenophiles alike. The Coral Gables location also hosts one of the best happy hours in the city. Seven days a week from 3 to 7 p.m., Vinya serves delicious wine for as little as $7 a glass — plus half-off well drinks and bites like morçilla spring rolls and Manchego croquetas.Poet and life coachis all about taking risks in order to snag that reward. While it can seem a bit scary, Roa pushes his students to take a leap of faith and trust that life has a plan for them. Modern Ōm and Faena Miami Beach host Roa on Tuesday for its "Poetry & Possibility" class. Under Roa's guidance, you'll be led through a workshop to get those creative juices flowing, followed by a Q&A. The class is limited to 30 people, so make sure to grab your spot.Every Tuesday, the Goodtime Hotel hosts its weekly, inviting all amateur singers to belt out their favorite songs. Guests are welcome to grab the mic and showcase their vocal abilities or to enjoy a cocktail as they watch the brave souls take the stage. Although the event is open to both the hotel's guests and nonguests alike, there's limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis — so be sure to arrive early if you want the chance to practice your Barbra Streisand routine.What are you thankful for? If the answer is bass, well, then listen up! Party promoters Culture and Shady Teez are giving you all the rumble you can handle when it bringsto Rácket on Thanksgiving Eve. Dynamix II and Hyrdraulix serve as the headliners for the skull-shattering showcase, along with Merlyn, Shade, and Drop Zone. The best part? Your brain will be so rattled come Thursday that you won't care that your mom says you've gained a lot of weight this year.For 19 years, Sweat Records and Vagabonds at Large have been hosting the ultimate Thanksgiving Eve bash in Miami. It's become the spot to get a little buzz before tomorrow's family dinner, all while dancing to timeless '80s classics. This year'sdelivers everything you expect from the party, including sets by DJs Lolo, Hottpants, Carmel Ophir, Carlos Menendez, and Rippin Kittin; live music by the State Of; and a prom photo booth. Don't worry about making an awkward prom-posal because you will have fun regardless of whether you come with a date or not.Gobble your way over to your first course on Thanksgiving Day — a running course, that is. Baptist Health hosts itson Thursday to get everyone moving before the feast. Participants will receive a T-shirt and post-race food and beverages. Once runners cross the finish line and their medals are earned, there will be a Thanksgiving festival that includes fun activities such as oversized Jenga, cornhole, and face painting.Before the stress of cooking and entertaining your family, head to Peacock Park for. Natalie Morales of Open Door Yoga will lead people of all fitness levels in a guided class. It will probably be your last chance to find inner peace before the onslaught of the holidays. BYOM (that's Bring Your Own Mat).It may be Thanksgiving, but it's never too early to celebrate Christmas. Now located near the industrial area of Medley,is back to celebrate the holidays with carnival rides, food, and lots of Christmas lights. The annual tradition opened earlier this week and will be open on Thanksgiving Day for those who can't wait to get in the holiday spirit. But no need to rush — the food and rides will be there through January 8, 2023.While everyone else is getting trampled for the door-buster deals at big-box stores, you can enjoy a calmer experience at. The Record Store Day initiative pushes everyone to visit their local record stores the day after Thanksgiving to shop locally. Local record stores like Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami), Technique Records (880 NE 79th St., Miami), and Radio-Active Records (5975 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale) will host sales and offer RSD Black Friday exclusives (available in limited quantities).Ready to burn off those Thanksgiving Day calories surrounded by men?returns to South Beach with four days of events where Speedos are not just the norm but basically a requirement. It all kicks off on Friday at M2 nightclub with Matinee Pervert, a raunchy party with plenty of beats and bodies. Saturday, enjoy a pool party at the Royal Palm South Beach, followed by the main event, Urge Warrior, that night. Sunday, the boys will all be dancing on the sands for a beach party, followed by the Urge Surreal party at Story nightclub and an after-party at Lvl One.Fashionistas should head to O Cinema South Beach on Friday for a screening of. The documentary spotlights the life of Salvatore Ferragamo, the shoemaker of the Hollywood stars during the silent film era. Viewers will see how the designer became one of the best in the industry, leading him to start his own luxury brand.Lin-Manuel Miranda's massive Broadway hithas returned to the South Florida stage. The musical tells the story of America's founding, focusing mainly on Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Since its 2015 debut, the musical has amassed several accolades, from Tony Awards to Grammy Awards. Because of its ardent fanbase, tickets to anyproduction — whether on Broadway or a touring production — can be hard to come by. So if you're able to nab a ticket, count yourself lucky.Drum 'n' bass legendstops at Revolution Live on Friday to deliver a bass-heavy set. Joining the producer on the lineup are Tonn Piper, Craze, Danny Bled, Circle K, and Shinobi. The British DJ made his start in the club scene in 1989. Andy C has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including from the Ibiza DJ Awards, and was named "Best British DJ" byin 2018.Art installation meets music festivalreturns to Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which started in Mexico in 2018 before making its Miami debut last year, welcomes everyone to express themselves as they have fun interacting with various art installations and structures. This year's lineup includes Moderat, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, Jamie XX, Big Wild, Lee Burridge, and Magdalena Bay. With the focus on music and art, the festival might be the best way to prepare for Miami Art Week.Commonly thought of as a feminine art form,seeks to explore and deconstruct the notion of masculinity. The production is the work of the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and artistic director Vladimir Issaev. "Men Who Dance takes the audience on an artistic journey that explores and affirms men's roles in the evolution of movement from ancient times to the present," the company states in a press release.DJ/producerstops at 1-800 Lucky to shake up the Wynwood hot spot. Also on Saturday's bill are Damaged Goods and Too Kind. Khan started his career as a hip-hop producer but eventually found himself in the hands of OWSLA, the record label founded by Skrillex. There, he released his single "Make Some Noise," which landed on's Emerging Artists chart. In 2015, he released "Deep Down Low," which became a staple throughout music festivals worldwide.For many people in the LGBTQ community, the holidays can serve as a reminder of their fraught relationship with their families. That's why many celebrate with their found families instead. Whatever your family looks like, bring them together forat the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. The old-fashioned tea dance features performers JoMody, David Knapp, Smeejay, Adora, Kitty Meow, Athena Dion, Morphine Love, and Maryel Epps.is perhaps best known as the YouTuber who interviewed a bunch of spring breakers in Miami Beach amid the pandemic. It amassed 4.4 million views and inspired the Maya Rudolph-starringskit "Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!" The 25-year-old had already found success with the YouTube channel All Gas No Brakes, a sort of citizen journalism meets cultural commentary where he'd dress up in a tan suit and awkwardly interview people at various events around the nation. Callaghan brings his deadpan humor to the Parker, perhaps offering some insight into why Florida is the way it is.