The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 11

Miami Art Week is fast approaching, and if you're among those who prefer art without the crowds, Pérez Art Museum Miami is offering a special experience prior to the December mayhem. The museum's Calm Before the Storm Celebration will feature live classical music as visitors take in the art on view. Aiming to create harmony between sound and visual, the intimate art experience will be a far cry from the throngs that will invading the city in a few weeks. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16; free admission for museum members. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas brings her Vernos de Nuevo Tour to Mad Club Wynwood on Thursday. Venegas last album, La Enamorada, was released in 2019, and she recently collaborated with Tainy and Bad Bunny on the track "Lo Siento BB:/" Since her 1997 debut, Aquí, she's been wowing listeners and critics alike with her expert lyricism and racking up Grammy and Latin Grammy trophies. Her Wynwood show should prove to be an impressive retrospective of the artist's work. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-204-5164; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $80 to $115 via tickeri.com. Jose D. Duran

Producer Firstworld celebrates the release of his debut album, Pop, on Thursday with a show at Gramps in Wynwood. The bedroom-pop aficionado has been working on the album for the past few years, finally delivering it via his label Timemind Records this month. Firstworld will be joined on the night by local Wan, whose style blends R&B and disco, and by producer Millionyoung, who's also celebrating a return to the stage following a two-year hiatus. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Friday Photo courtesy of Kilburn Live

Friday, November 12

Techno producer and Filth on Acid imprint head Reinier Zonneveld takes his live act to the open-air venue Space Park on Friday night. The artist, who recently unveiled a techno remix of Ferry Corsten's 2002 single "Punk," will be joined onstage by witchy warehouse techno purveyor Sara Landry and local DJ Thunderpony. The day-into-night event will make the most of the cooling weather, allowing guests to wander the pop-ups throughout the venue. 4 p.m. Friday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is already a magical place filled with plants from all over the world. But starting again this month, the garden will transform into a whole new world of lights and sound. NightGarden returns on Friday, illuminating Fairchild into a mystical and otherworldly experience. With beautiful lights to welcome the holiday season, multiple immersive experiences, and local food trucks, the bright spectacle is fun the whole family can enjoy. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through January 2, 2022, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $24 to $34 via thenightgarden.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Miami Short Film Festival celebrates its 20th edition on Friday with a red carpet gala at the courtyard of Deering Estate. A cocktail reception follows the red carpet entrance at 6:30 p.m. Then eight films will be screened, including the experimental short Every Step Is a Prayer, directed by Cara Stricker, the documentary Living with Snow Leopards, and the French animated flick Le Cri. The event kicks off the three-day festival, which highlights more than 50 of the best short films from around the world. 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $25 via miamishortfilmfestival.com. Olivia McAuley

On Friday, Gin Blossoms take the stage for a night of rock music and nostalgia at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The alternative rock band is best known for its 1992 breakthrough album, New Miserable Experience, which featured the hit single "Hey Jealousy." The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals" for its 1996 single "As Long as It Matters." The quintet's performance is part of the Miami Beach hotel venue's Bleau Live series, with packages starting at $55. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $55 to $99 via fontainebleau.com/gin-blossoms. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Tacolandia at River Landing: See Saturday Photo by Daniella Mía

Saturday, November 13







The city's craft-beer scene has proliferated over the last decade, and for the past eight years, North Miami BrewFest has celebrated the culture of Florida brewing. On Saturday, the festival will feature over 150 craft beers in addition to gourmet food pairings, restaurant pop-ups, and live music and seminars. Beat Culture, Black Flamingo, Funky Buddha, the Tank, Wynwood Brewing, and more will be pouring out samples. With an exclusive beer from each brewery, you can drink your way across Florida's hoppy scene. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; northmiamibrewfest.com. Tickets cost $55 to $85 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Hard or soft shell? When it comes to tacos, the answer is never hard. Get your fill of the Mexican staple when New Times' Tacolandia returns on Saturday to River Landing. More than 20 of the city's best taco joints will converge on the newly launched retail space in Miami's Mid River District to showcase their takes on the street food staple. Participating restaurants include Bartaco, Pilo's Street Tacos, La Tiendita, El Santo, Rocco's Tacos, and La Diosa. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat golden ticket to sample all the dishes on offer. 2 p.m. Saturday, at River Landing Miami, 1400 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-442-3108; riverlandingmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100 via newtimestacolandia.com. Olivia McAuley

Slut Walk Miami is set to take place on December 4, but get ready to pregame! On Saturday, Decrim 305, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and Pridelines host the Pre-Slut Walk Party, dedicated to the decriminalization of sex work and protection of rights for sex workers. RSVP ahead of time to get two free drinks tickets and explore the multiple resources at the event. In line with what Slut Walk is fighting for, the party will offer STI/HIV testing, information on PrEP, condoms, food and drinks, and sex-positive vendors. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Pridelines, 6360 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-571-9601; pridelines.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Innovative dance company Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will kick off its 2021-2022 season on Saturday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "Program I: World Premieres" will feature the debuts of "Preludes" by Ariel Rose and "DECO," which draws inspiration from the art deco movement and is choreographed by Kevin Jenkins. The programs came about as a collective effort of talented creatives working together to build an auditory and visually captivating experience. After much time unable to perform live, Dimensions' return to the stage should be an exciting one. 8 p.m. Saturday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $25 to $75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Miami Book Fair: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Sunday, November 14

For all the frivolity the city is known for, the Miami Book Fair proves residents like to read too. The annual literary celebration kicks on Sunday, ushering in eight days of programming featuring authors and vendors from around the world. With its new hybrid program, everybody can experience the fair — be it in-person, at home virtually, or both. On Sunday, a week before the street fair, there are five different activations, including author talks, story time, and poetry readings. The day's highlight: an in-person chat with Amor Towles, whose latest book, The Lincoln Highway, was released last month. Sunday through Sunday, November 21, at various locations; miamibookfair.com. Ticket prices vary. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sample hundreds of the finest rums fro the Caribbean and beyond on Saturday at the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival. The annual gathering unites an impressive array of international rum judges, producers, distillers, bartenders, collectors, and enthusiasts to discover more about the beloved cane spirit. Held at the &etilde;&etilde;Coral Gables Woman's Club, the two-day festival features seminars, workshops, and cocktail competitions to keep your tastebuds and mind buzzing. 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-7080; coralgableswomansclub.org. Tickets cost $39 to $89 via rumrenaissance.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, November 15

With the holidays fast approaching, let's be honest — your family is going to get on your nerves. It's hard to keep calm between your mother questioning all your life choices and your uncle's overtly racist comments. Get ahead of it with Modern OM, which is offering a Kundalini Yoga Class on Monday, and awaken your energy through guided meditation, breathing exercises, and body awareness. The hourlong class will focus on the foundations of kundalini, and all levels are welcome to join. 7 p.m. Monday, at Modern OM, 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-617-5056; modernom.co. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Santa's Enchanted Forest at Hialeah Park: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Santa's Enchanted Forest

Tuesday, November 16

Whichever side you may fall in the "When does Christmas begin?" debate, in Miami there's no arguing that day falls on the opening of the seasonal pop-up amusement park Santa's Enchanted Forest. This year it has moved to Hialeah Park, but the world's largest holiday theme park remains precisely that, offering Christmas-themed entertainment including carnival games, rides, food stalls, acrobats, magic, Santa himself, and, yes, much more. 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday, at Hialeah Park, 3100 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-892-9997; santasenchantedforest.com. Tickets cost $28.04 to $37.38. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, November 17

The American Black Film Festival curated this year's SoundScape Cinema Series lineup. On Wednesday, the free, open-air event returns with Academy Award-winning flick Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield. The film will be projected onto the 7,000-square-foot wall of the New World Center. Upcoming films in the lineup include Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (November 24) and a seasonal screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas (December 22). 8 p.m. Wednesday, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org/soundscape-cinema-series. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley