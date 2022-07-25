The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 25

Tuesday, July 26

click to enlarge Last Call Comedy Show at Beat Culture Brewery: See Wednesday Photo by Jipsy for Yo Miami

Wednesday, July 27

click to enlarge Steely Dan at Hard Rock Live: See Thursday Photo by John Vettese

Thursday, July 28

click to enlarge Swedish House Mafia at FTX Arena: See Friday Photo by Alexander Wessely

Friday, July 29

click to enlarge The French Horn Collective at Jazz at MOCA: See Friday Photo courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

click to enlarge Miami Girls Rock Camp Grand Finale Showcase at Miami Beach Bandshell: See Saturday Photo by Monica McGivern

Saturday, July 30

click to enlarge DJ Seinfeld at Floyd: See Sunday Photo by Dani Canto

Sunday, July 31

There's no reason to wait for the weekend to make a night of it, and Wynwood watering hole Gramps knows it. Its weeklyevent sees local DJs spinning vinyl on the palapa-covered stage on the patio. This week, catch Got Now and Riki Steez as they dish out hip-hop classics all night long.On Monday, Proud Society invites all you Cancer babies to head to Hotel Gaythering for. Hosted by drag queen Captain C.C. Glitzer, the event commences with a song battle between 12 contestants for a cash prize. Anyone can register for $10, and it's first-come, first-served. At 11 p.m., after the contest has concluded, you can take the stage and sing "My Heart Will Go On." (Please don't.) Proceeds benefit Rainbow Lotus, the Lotus House's program supporting homeless LGBTQ individuals.Move over, salsa — bachata is having a moment. Fusing European, indigenous, and African musical elements, bachata has been proudly coming out of the Dominican Republic since the early 20th Century, with regional scenes in Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Panama. Spanish singer Rosalía even did a take on the genre with "La Fama," her collaboration with the Weeknd. If you want to sharpen those dancing skills, head to Ball & Chain any Tuesday for. The Little Havana bar hosts a free class starting at 9 p.m. with DJ Jorge Charun spinninguntil closing.Whether you love or hate the cherubic Ed Sheeran, there's no denying the man can write an earworm. Event producer Fever definitely knows that, so for its latest Candelight series, it's hosting. This candlelit orchestral performance at the Coral Gables Congregational Church reimagines the work of the British singer-songwriter. Performed by Listeso String Quartet, the show's setlist damn well better include takes on "Perfect," "Happier," and "Bad Habits."Miami's longest-running stand-up showcase,, pairs laughs with craft beer for a guaranteed good time. The event brings together established and up-and-coming comedians to Beat Culture Brewery. This week's lineup: Only in Dade's Carlos Hernandez, Bradlys Philoctete, Nico Prada, Shira Weitz, and Sebastian Rodriguez. On top of all that, there are $2 tacos all night and, of course, an ample array of craft beers.With live music venues seemingly in danger these days, it's nice to see the City of Miami Beach step up and give local musicians a space to perform. On Thursday, Miami Beach OnStage!, in partnership with Young Musicians Unite, hosts a free concert at Pride Park.are on the bill, making this a solid lineup of made-in-the-305 sounds.Every last Thursday of the month, Dogfish Head Miami hosts, its open-mic night. The city's up-and-coming talent are invited to come onstage and show off their skills. Talent on display can range from music to poetry to the visual arts. Interested participants should arrive early; signup starts at 6:30 p.m. Otherwise, feel free to take a seat and enjoy the craft beers.After announcing a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach last year,pushed back the shows to 2022. The bad news didn't stop there: With the Fillmore currently closed, the band was forced to move the show to Hard Rock Live, and instead of four shows, it would only be one. After being taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, Steely Dan fans will finally see the legendary group live on Thursday. For the Fillmore shows, the band promised to play several albums in their entirety over the residency. Instead, we're getting Plan B: Donald Fagen and Co. will run through the group's greatest hits. 8 p.m.Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz's latest endeavor,, makes landfall at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Thursday, bringing light to even the darkest moments. The production focuses on the story of a truck driver and an actress who find love during an unknown pandemic. With the characters forced apart in order to protect their fate, the play spotlights the journey and sacrifices they must make to come together.Broward brewery LauderAle is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a weekend-long party. Thekicks off on Friday with an art market and a live performance by Got You Covered. Headlining the entire shindig is singer-songwriter Zach Deputy on Saturday. And, of course, there will be beer — lots and lots of beer, including specialty releases dropping every hour.Whether you’re new to drawing or are an experienced artist searching for a new muse,' pop-up figure-drawing classes make for an inspiring way to spend an evening. On Friday, the class partners with the Wolfsonian-FIU to offer a clothed model in a multitude of poses. For this edition, the model will take inspiration for their poses from the museum's collection. Limited materials will be available, so be sure to bring paper and a pencil at the very least. There’ll be complimentary drinks from Topo Chico for all to stay hydrated.On Friday, EDM powerhousebrings its Paradise Again Tour to FTX Arena. Consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia has dominated the dance-music charts with tracks such as “Save the World” and “Don’t You Worry Child.” Following an indefinite hiatus in 2013, the Swedes officially returned in 2018 at Ultra Music Festival. Opening the show is experimental-pop artist Grimes and DJ/producer Chloe Calliet.Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's free outdoor concert series,, returns on Friday. This month’s edition features a performance by the French Horn Collective. Led by singer/songwriter Vincent Raffard, the multifaceted group isn't all French horns — trumpet, guitar, violin, clarinet, and other instruments are also represented. Attendees are invited to push their personal tastes aside and discover new music. Visitors also have the opportunity to visit the museum's exhibits during the event.And another one bites the dust. Say farewell to ATV Records this weekend, as the venue closes to make way for a new restaurant and lounge. The nightclub's existence was short-lived, opening in 2019 when the Electric Pickle's Will Renuart teamed up with the partners at 1306. As part of ATV's closing weekend festivities, Safe Soundsystem hostson Friday. The lineup: Diego Andres, Terence Tabeau, Mutant Pete, Artime, Wngdu, and Mich Smith. They'll provide the beats for you to let go of that anger of losing yet another underground, locals-only space in the city.Support the next generation of musicians through theat the Miami Beach Bandshell. Coming from an intensive week of work and fun, girls and nonbinary children come together to share some of the original work they have created. Organized and produced like an actual concert, the all-ages show features the campers performing live, with DJ sets by Robbi Robsta and Vida.For many in the LGBTQ community, prom only served to enforce performative gender stereotypes and hetero relationships. That’s why Lezplay Bae has organized, a queer prom for those who didn’t get to live out their teenage dreams or are just looking for a safe space to party. The 21-and-over event promises drag performances, photo booths, drinks, and more.Bad Bunny let everyone know that, but women still have to contend with unwanted advances at parties when they're just trying to have fun. That's wherecomes in. The all-girl reggaeton party by women, for women promises femme attendees all the safety of being able to twerk in peace. The nationwide party stops at Oasis Wynnwod on Saturday, so follow Beyoncé's instructions, ladies, and leave your man at home because the club is jumpin' jumpin'. DJs King Inesse, Miriam, and Marj will selecting the night's tunes alongside themed photo-ops and plenty of pretty cocktails.Cool off with a nice can of seltzer at the inaugural, a refreshing summertime celebration. Guests will be offered to taste an array of hard seltzers from brands including White Claw, Truly, Funky Buddha, Corona, and High Noon. After tasting, attendees can vote for their favorite spiked beverage. Apart from sipping on fizzy drinks, seltzer fans can enjoy a wide range of entertainment and activities, including giveaways and games.What's the deal with dance music these days? Find out whentakes over the decks at Floyd on Sunday. The Swedish producer is known for focusing on lo-fi beats with tracks like “These Things Will Come to Be” and "U Already Know." Rest assured that while his nom de plume may be a joke, Armand Jakobsson takes beat-making very seriously.