12 Best Running Races in Miami

It's that time of year in Miami when we sayto the treadmill and hit the pavement. Summer is in the rearview, and the weather will soon change from miserable to mild, making running outside almost tolerable. The fun runs and half-marathons around the city will begin to look more enticing when there's less of a risk of heatstroke and swamp ass.But with a different run taking place just about every other weekend through the spring, it's difficult to know which of Miami's many races to choose. From a race on an airport runway to a willpower-testing 26.2-mile race through the heart of the city, here are' picks for the top races in Miami.Some runners think having a finisher medal placed around their neck at the end of a race is rewarding. Some believe a post-race beer is the true reward. At South Florida Craft Beer Run, you get both. Runners receive a finisher medal, a complimentary beer after the 5K, and a celebratory cigar. The post-race party should be lively, with around a half dozen breweries scheduled to take part.This unique race invites you to hit the runway. The course begins at Miami International Airport on runway 8L-26R, inside the American Airlines maintenance hangar. Just be prepared for tighter security than usual. You'll need to provide your citizenship status during registration, and K-9 units will be on site. This is, after all, an airport.Run the two-mile course as if your life depended on it because, in a way, it does. The race is crawling with zombies, who you'll want to avoid if you hope to escape with your brain intact. Does playing a hungry zombie sound like more fun? The race is accepting zombie volunteers if that's your thing.There's nothing spooky about this Miami Beach race — unless you count the potential threat of blisters, stomach cramps, and bloody nipples. However, the Halloween theme is still prevalent, as many participants dress up in costumes to run. Then there's the finisher's medal, which features a new Halloween design every year and is maybe the coolest in all of Miami. New this year is the Trick-or-Treat Kids Dash for children 2 to 9.One way to stand out from Miami's many other races is by offering a course unlike any other. ZooRun checks that box with its 10K/5K race through Zoo Miami, home to lions, tigers, and, um, sloth bears. There's something for the children as well. Kids 2 to 9 can participate in the ZooKidsDash, which is 100 to 400 meters long, depending on age. Following the post-race festival, participants can enjoy the zoo and its 400 species at a less frantic pace because admission — typically $22.95 for adults — is included with every race entry.Where else but Miami is there a race dedicated to cafecito? The third-annual 5K run along the water kicks off with a pre-race shot of cafecito at the start line. After the race, participants will be treated to — you guessed it — more cafecito. Hey, they say runners should stay hydrated, right?Runners are extra motivated to finish this 10K race as fast as possible. Waiting for them at the end are unlimited Flanigan's baby back ribs, craft beer, and wine samples (while supplies last). Want the samples but don't feel like breaking a sweat? Flanigan's has your lazy ass covered. You can buy food and beverage wristbands for $20. And feel free to bring the little ones; they can participate in the Miami Marlins Kid's Dash.Turkey Trot races are nationwide, but runners typically have to brave the elements and bundle up for that frigid mid-fall morning run. Not in Miami. In Tropical Park, you can expect warm weather during the Thanksgiving-themed 10K and 5K. No need to worry about breathing in the painful, cold air here. The air around Tropical Park's horse stables? That's a different story. After the race is the holiday-themed Finish Festival, where you can snap a pic for the 'gram with the 20-foot Perky Turkey and enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie, among other foods.Forget race T-shirts. This Christmas season run in Miami — which also has races scheduled for Fort Lauderdale, Key Biscayne, and Delray Beach — provides participants with full-blown Santa costumes. We're talking hat, beard, and jacket. Bells that attach to your running shoes are also included. That way, you can jingle all the way to the finish line along with hundreds of other Santas. The 5K course features fa-la-la-la-la-ing Christmas carolers and, for those running with bae, mistletoe. Keeping with the holiday spirit, the post-race party will feature eggnog and holiday cookies.Despite all of its flaws, Miami is a beautiful city. And if you forgot about its pleasing aesthetics — maybe because you're too focused on the God-awful drivers and skyrocketing rent — let the Miami Marathon and Half serve as a reminder. The course features many of the 305's greatest hits, including the beach and art deco architecture on Ocean Drive, ocean views from the MacArthur Causeway bridge and Bayfront Park, where the finish line is located. The scenic run attracted around 18,000 runners from 50 states and more than 70 countries in 2024.This race isn't kidding when it bills itself as "the ultimate Miami experience." Formerly known as the 13.1 Miami Beach and 5K, the 305 Half Marathon and 5K have been known to offer pre-race cafecito and post-run croquetas and pastelitos. Runners who top their personal record don't ring a bell at the finish line to mark the achievement like at many other races. They instead bang away on pots and pans. ¡Dale!The Miami-Dade Youth Fair will again celebrate opening weekend with this third annual race. More than 500 runners participate each year, weaving past colorful rides and concession stands en route to the finish line. The race will, as usual, include free Youth Fair admission (which costs $12 to $16 in 2024) in the registration fee.