 Best Running Events in Miami: 5K, 10K, Marathons, and More | Miami New Times
12 Best Running Races in Miami

From a race on an airport runway to a willpower-testing 26.2-mile race through the heart of the city, here are the top races in Miami.
September 27, 2024
Costumes are encouraged at the Halloween Half Marathon and Freaky 4-Miler.
It's that time of year in Miami when we say adios to the treadmill and hit the pavement. Summer is in the rearview, and the weather will soon change from miserable to mild, making running outside almost tolerable. The fun runs and half-marathons around the city will begin to look more enticing when there's less of a risk of heatstroke and swamp ass.

But with a different run taking place just about every other weekend through the spring, it's difficult to know which of Miami's many races to choose. From a race on an airport runway to a willpower-testing 26.2-mile race through the heart of the city, here are New Times' picks for the top races in Miami.
click to enlarge Participants running in the South Florida Craft Beer Run
South Florida Craft Beer Run knows what you really want at the end of a run: a cold beer.
Photo by Julia Rose Photography

South Florida Craft Beer Run

Some runners think having a finisher medal placed around their neck at the end of a race is rewarding. Some believe a post-race beer is the true reward. At South Florida Craft Beer Run, you get both. Runners receive a finisher medal, a complimentary beer after the 5K, and a celebratory cigar. The post-race party should be lively, with around a half dozen breweries scheduled to take part. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Tank Brewing, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; southfloridacraftbeerrun.com. Registration costs $40 to $45.
click to enlarge Participants on the runway
MIA Runway 5K allows you to run on the runway of Miami International Airport.
MIA Runway 5K photo

MIA Runway 5K

This unique race invites you to hit the runway. The course begins at Miami International Airport on runway 8L-26R, inside the American Airlines maintenance hangar. Just be prepared for tighter security than usual. You'll need to provide your citizenship status during registration, and K-9 units will be on site. This is, after all, an airport. 7 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Miami International Airport, 4640 NW 36th St., Bldg. 890, Miami; miarunway5k.com. Registration costs $75.
click to enlarge Participants in the Zombie Run
Your goal in the Zombie Run? Survival.
Village of Pinecrest photo

Pinecrest Zombie Run

Run the two-mile course as if your life depended on it because, in a way, it does. The race is crawling with zombies, who you'll want to avoid if you hope to escape with your brain intact. Does playing a hungry zombie sound like more fun? The race is accepting zombie volunteers if that's your thing. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St., Pinecrest; pinecrest-fl.gov. Registration costs $25 to $30.
click to enlarge Participants in the Halloween Half Marathon
Halloween Half Marathon and Freaky 4-Miler encourage you to run in costume.
Exclusive Sports Marketing photo

Halloween Half Marathon and Freaky 4-Miler

There's nothing spooky about this Miami Beach race — unless you count the potential threat of blisters, stomach cramps, and bloody nipples. However, the Halloween theme is still prevalent, as many participants dress up in costumes to run. Then there's the finisher's medal, which features a new Halloween design every year and is maybe the coolest in all of Miami. New this year is the Trick-or-Treat Kids Dash for children 2 to 9. 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m., and 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at 7th St. and Ocean Dr., Miami Beach: halloweenhalfmarathon.com. Registration costs $25 to $90.
click to enlarge Participants in the ZooRun
ZooRun's course runs through Zoo Miami.
Zoo Miami Foundation photo

ZooRun

One way to stand out from Miami's many other races is by offering a course unlike any other. ZooRun checks that box with its 10K/5K race through Zoo Miami, home to lions, tigers, and, um, sloth bears. There's something for the children as well. Kids 2 to 9 can participate in the ZooKidsDash, which is 100 to 400 meters long, depending on age. Following the post-race festival, participants can enjoy the zoo and its 400 species at a less frantic pace because admission — typically $22.95 for adults — is included with every race entry. 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org/run. Registration costs $25 to $65.
click to enlarge Participants of the Cafecito 5K
Runners receive a pre-race cafecito at the Cafecito 5K.
Hannah Avant photo

Cafecito 5K

Where else but Miami is there a race dedicated to cafecito? The third-annual 5K run along the water kicks off with a pre-race shot of cafecito at the start line. After the race, participants will be treated to — you guessed it — more cafecito. Hey, they say runners should stay hydrated, right? 7 a.m. Sunday, November 3, at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; cafecito5k.com. Registration is $28.
click to enlarge Participants of the Flanigan’s Rockin' Rib Run
Flanigan’s Rockin' Rib Run gives you extra motivation thanks to baby back ribs and beer waiting for you at the finish line.
Photo by Michael Giacobbe

Flanigan's Rockin' Rib Run

Runners are extra motivated to finish this 10K race as fast as possible. Waiting for them at the end are unlimited Flanigan's baby back ribs, craft beer, and wine samples (while supplies last). Want the samples but don't feel like breaking a sweat? Flanigan's has your lazy ass covered. You can buy food and beverage wristbands for $20. And feel free to bring the little ones; they can participate in the Miami Marlins Kid's Dash. 7 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday, November 17, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; flanigansrockinribrun10k.com. Registration costs $10 to $80.
click to enlarge Participants of the Turkey Trot in Miami
Miami's Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving race.
Photo by J Odell Photography

Turkey Trot

Turkey Trot races are nationwide, but runners typically have to brave the elements and bundle up for that frigid mid-fall morning run. Not in Miami. In Tropical Park, you can expect warm weather during the Thanksgiving-themed 10K and 5K. No need to worry about breathing in the painful, cold air here. The air around Tropical Park's horse stables? That's a different story. After the race is the holiday-themed Finish Festival, where you can snap a pic for the 'gram with the 20-foot Perky Turkey and enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie, among other foods. 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 28, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; turkeytrotmiami.com. Registration costs $15 to $56.
click to enlarge Participants of the Jingle Bell Jog in Miami
The Jingle Bell Jog gives out a Santa suit rather than the typical race shirt.
Photo by WildSide Online Action Photography

Jingle Bell Jog

Forget race T-shirts. This Christmas season run in Miami — which also has races scheduled for Fort Lauderdale, Key Biscayne, and Delray Beach — provides participants with full-blown Santa costumes. We're talking hat, beard, and jacket. Bells that attach to your running shoes are also included. That way, you can jingle all the way to the finish line along with hundreds of other Santas. The 5K course features fa-la-la-la-la-ing Christmas carolers and, for those running with bae, mistletoe. Keeping with the holiday spirit, the post-race party will feature eggnog and holiday cookies. 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St. Miami; jinglebelljog.net. Registration costs $15 to $20.
click to enlarge Participants of the Miami Marathon and Half
Miami Marathon and Half offers a picturesque course.
Photo by We Fly Aerial Media

Miami Marathon and Half

Despite all of its flaws, Miami is a beautiful city. And if you forgot about its pleasing aesthetics — maybe because you're too focused on the God-awful drivers and skyrocketing rent — let the Miami Marathon and Half serve as a reminder. The course features many of the 305's greatest hits, including the beach and art deco architecture on Ocean Drive, ocean views from the MacArthur Causeway bridge and Bayfront Park, where the finish line is located. The scenic run attracted around 18,000 runners from 50 states and more than 70 countries in 2024. 6 a.m. Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. General registration is sold out. Waitlist registration costs $225 to $250.
click to enlarge Participants of the 305 Half Marathon and 5K
305 Half Marathon and 5K bills itself as "the ultimate Miami experience."
Photo by JP Pedicino

305 Half Marathon and 5K

This race isn't kidding when it bills itself as "the ultimate Miami experience." Formerly known as the 13.1 Miami Beach and 5K, the 305 Half Marathon and 5K have been known to offer pre-race cafecito and post-run croquetas and pastelitos. Runners who top their personal record don't ring a bell at the finish line to mark the achievement like at many other races. They instead bang away on pots and pans. ¡Dale! 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Lummus Park, 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305halfmarathon.com. Registration costs $60 to $140.
click to enlarge Participants of the Be There! 5K
The Be There! 5K race course takes place in and outside of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair.
Miami Youth Fair photo

Be There! 5K

The Miami-Dade Youth Fair will again celebrate opening weekend with this third annual race. More than 500 runners participate each year, weaving past colorful rides and concession stands en route to the finish line. The race will, as usual, include free Youth Fair admission (which costs $12 to $16 in 2024) in the registration fee. 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; fairexpo.com. Registration costs $30.
