10 Best Hotel Pools in Miami

Just in case Miami's white-sand beaches or Biscayne Bay aren't enough, Miami has pools, pools, and more pools for all to soak up year-round.Zooming in, Miami's hotel pool landscape is enviable. Whereas less steamy confines are restricted to a dip during the summer months only, Miami's are typically bumpin' year-round and come in various forms, from thumping day clubs to tranquil oases and seemingly everything in between.Below, in alphabetical order, are the ten best hotel pools in Miami that always make a splash. (And, yes, they are accessible to the public by purchasing a pass or cabana through the hotel or the offerings from apps like ResortPass and Daycation .)Miami's best hotel pools don't have to be on the beach or come with a hefty entry fee. Case in all the points: Arlo Wynwood's rooftop utopia. To a backdrop of graffiti art and panoramic vistas, this spot has a heated pool, first-come, first-served loungers, and a pool bar when thirst calls. Day passes start at $25 a person, and cabanas start at $250 for groups of four, including a stocked fridge of Red Bull, Perrier, and more.You have a couple of pool options at this wellness mecca. The rooftop option has vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Beach and an infinity-edge cabana pool closest to the beach. A day pass ($179 on weekdays and $199 on weekends) gets you so much more than that, with access to a thermal hydrotherapy circuit, beach loungers, a towel and umbrella service, and complimentary valet. It's a world of feel-good fun at Carillon, which is on-brand, considering it's home to the largest spa and fitness center on the East Coast.Arguably Miami Beach's most iconic hotel (which includes a Las Vegas counterpart), the Fontainebleau's poolscape is an undeniable facet of its allure. The pools come in all shapes and sizes here, from Fontainebleau's signature bow-tie to cabanas around circular oases to its adult playground, Arkadia Day Club , where DJs spin and splash. Your access options here start at around $500 for a circular plush daybed for four people.During Miami Music Week, the Kimpton Surfcomber is the place to be, with some of the best DJs spinning for splish-splashing crowds. During a given week, it's a similar yet much chiller vibe with a DJ, central rectangular pool, gleaming wood cabanas, and beach access. For $40, you get access to the pool and the hotel's fitness center.On South Beach, the hotels on the Atlantic side tend to get all the love. But let's not forget Biscayne Bay and the magic that awaits at Mondrian South Beach. Baia Beach Club is the Mondrian's pool haven, complete with daybeds, a sunset pool bar, and sweeping Miami skyline views. Group daybed reservations for up to six people start at $816, and you'll want to book your experience ahead of time. For regulars, Baia offers memberships that encompass pool access in addition to spa discounts, fitness center entry, yoga classes, and social events.For infinity-edge pool lovers, the National is bliss. At 203 feet, the pool is the city's longest. (Fun fact: At one point, it was also the longest pool in Florida.) Complementing the vibe is a second leisure pool, tropical fauna galore, and oodles of options on the chaise longue and cabana front. Day passes to access the grounds are $45, and you'll want to leave the kids at home, as the resort is adults-only.If you're not looking to splurge on a Ritz stay, know that you can at least book a pool experience there. Starting in the $130 range on the likes of Resort Pass, you get a poolside lounge chair, free sunscreen, water, and Wi-Fi, and access to its expansive heated pool, flanked by white daybeds and umbrella-covered loungers. When you inevitably dry off, you also have Lincoln Road and its multifaceted fun at your doorstep.Consider this your quaint, deco-infused tropical escape in the heart of Miami Beach. Tropical courtyards abound at the Savoy, with two acres of oceanfront vistas and two outdoor pools. A day pass typically starts in the $80 range and includes a poolside chaise lounge chair, a VIP lounge chair with an umbrella on the beach, and — prepare for a quirky perk — a book rental from the hotel's lobby library.The pool at the Standard Spa is anything but standard. The Belle Isle spot's grounds are an adult playground with an infinity pool, arctic plunge, and Roman waterfall hot tub. A bayside daybed for four starts at $217 and includes access to the aforementioned amenities as well as the property's spa. Worth noting, there is a required food and beverage spend ($250 Monday-Thursday; $450 Friday-Sunday) to seal the deal. With massage, facial, nail, and body treatment options galore, you'll probably want to book a spa package, too. Make sure to walk its grounds — there is a shady swing lounge, garden fire lounge, and sunrise yoga dock, among other tranquil nooks.In 2021, hospitality mogul David Grutman and music producer Pharrell Williams opened the Goodtime Hotel . The hotel boasts the bright and contemporary stellar vibes you'd expect, and its swim club is no exception. Strawberry Moon has two pools, vibrant landscaping, and irresistible striped cabanas. The public has access during ticketed events, which typically happen all week, or when snagging a day pass, typically starting at $50 a person.