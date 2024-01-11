Art Deco Weekend 2024 Spotlights Florida's Coastal Communities

Last year was a big one for art deco.
Among the 2023 headlines, the World Congress on Art Deco was hosted in Miami Beach for the first time since its 1991 inception, attracting more than 100 delegates from art deco organizations worldwide as well as diehard fans of the design style. Bills introduced to the Florida legislature also loomed that could have led to the demolition of many Miami Beach architectural icons — while the Senate bill has passed, it has stalled in the House.
A year later, the arts décoratifs style is in the spotlight yet again as the 47th annual Art Deco Weekend takes over January 12-14 with the theme of "Celebrating Florida's Historic Coastal Communities." Its epicenter is Ocean Drive and Lummus Park between Fifth and 12th Streets, with various events throughout the city as well.
"Last year, in the state of Florida's legislature, there were some bills that were filed that would have had a major impact on historic preservation within our coastal communities," Daniel Ciraldo, executive director of Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL), tells New Times. "MDPL took a leading role in Tallahassee to push against such legislation, and we realized we need to do more to promote our historic communities, from Jacksonville to Key West to Pensacola and everything in between. So, this time, we're really zooming out to promote our historical communities that are at risk."
According to Ciraldo, the 2023 event attracted nearly 100,000 attendees over three days. Perennial events core to the experience include architectural tours, an artisan market, a classic car show, fitness classes, an "Arf Deco" dog walk, and various lectures. Speaking sessions of note this year include "Advocating for Florida's Historic Places" on January 12, featuring the CEO and president of Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, Melissa Wyllie.
the Original Miami Beach Antique Show's schedule aligns with Art Deco Weekend and takes place January 11-15 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
"Not only will visitors be able to experience our festival along Ocean Drive and throughout town, but we have the stars aligning to have the largest indoor antique show in the U.S.," Ciraldo says. "It's a great week for our community."
Beyond MDPL's hallmark weekend, Ciraldo says there's plenty to keep art deco fans engaged year-round in our community.
"We have a number of projects we're keeping an eye on, be it cutting edge design, the restoration of historic structures, new additions, or rehab projects, like with the Raleigh Hotel and Shore Club," he says. "It's an exciting time to be a part of art deco."
Art Deco Weekend 2024. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, January 12, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, at various locations; artdecoweekend.org. Admission is free, except for select ticketed events.