Miami Art Week 2022 Fair Guide: Art Basel, NADA, Scope, Untitled, and More

When Art Basel landed in Miami Beach 20 years ago, it was clear the fair would change the city's art scene for the better. But nobody could have predicted that it would literally transform the first week of December into a cornucopia of visual art. The arrival of the Swiss fair also brought with it satellite events looking to capitalize on the crowds in Miami.
Fairs like Scope, NADA, and Design Miami have existed for almost as long as Art Basel itself — and some even rival it in quality. Then you have relatively newer offerings like Satellite, Untitled, and Prizm, which have only served to further elevate Miami Art Week.
This year also brings the return of Aqua Art Miami, which went on hiatus during the pandemic, and a new fair, Feria Clandestina, which is set to take up residence at the Seven Seas Motel in Miami's Upper Eastside. Additionally, Pinta moves from Wynwood to Coconut Grove, giving the historic neighborhood its first proper art fair during the week.
And while NFTs continue to be somewhat part of the conversation, most of the fairs have chosen to ignore them, with Scope, which is selling its VIP tickets as NFTs, seemingly the lone exception. (NFT Now and Mana Common are cohosting an event called "The Gateway," but it feels less like a fair and more like a Tony Robbins-esque "NFT Is the Future!" seminar.)
Below, in alphabetical order, is a listing of every art fair taking place during Miami Art Week.
Art Basel. Thursday, December 1, through Saturday, December 3, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $55 to $2,200 via artbasel.com.
Art Beat Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; and MiamiCentral Station, 600 NW First Ave., Miami; artbeatmiami.com. Admission is free.
Art Miami. Tuesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 4, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; artmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $275.
Aqua Art Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; aquaartmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $275.
Context Art Miami. Tuesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 5, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; contextartmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $275.
Design Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at Pride Park, Convention Center Drive and 19th Street, Miami Beach; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $31 to $112.50.
Feria Clandestina. Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4, at Seven Seas Motel, 5940 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; clandestina.art. Admission is free.
Fridge Art Fair. Tuesday, November 29, through Saturday, December 3, at Esquina de Abuela, 2705 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-762-2192; fridgeartfair.com. Admission is free.
Ink Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at the Suites at the Dorchester, 1849 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com. Admission is free.
Muse Art Fair. Wednesday, December 30, through Sunday, December 4, at Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; museartfair.com. Admission is free.
NADA Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Saturday, December 3, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-347-7400; newartdealers.org. Tickets cost $35 to $150.
Pinta Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at the Hangar in Coconut Grove, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; pintamiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $50.
Prizm Art Fair. Tuesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 11, 4220 N. Miami Ave., Miami; prizm.art. Tickets cost $15 to $500.
Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami. Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; redwoodartgroup.com. Tickets cost $25 to $100.
Satellite Art Show. Tuesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 4, at Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; satellite-show.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100.
Scope Miami Beach. Tuesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 4, at Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach; scope-art.com. Tickets cost $60 to $544.40.
Untitled Miami Beach. Tuesday, November 29, through Saturday, December 3, at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; untitledartfairs.com. Tickets cost $45 to $75.