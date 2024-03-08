 Arsht Center Announces 2024-25 Broadway Season in Miami | Miami New Times
Arsht Center Announces 2024-25 Broadway Season With Chicago and Mamma Mia!

Here we go again — the Adrienne Arsht Center's 2024-25 Broadway season includes productions of Mamma Mia!, Chicago, and Some Like It Hot.
March 8, 2024
Chicago will come to the Adrienne Arsht Center June 17-22, 2025, as part of the Broadway Across America series.
Chicago will come to the Adrienne Arsht Center June 17-22, 2025, as part of the Broadway Across America series. Photo by Jeremy Daniel
It's a new season of glitz, glamor, and all that jazz at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Last week, the center announced its 2024-25 season in partnership with Broadway Across America, with subscription packages now available.

Although two musicals may sound familiar as they return once again to South Florida (Mamma Mia! and Chicago), Dale Edwards, Arsht's vice president of marketing, tells New Times the show selection process is unique every year. "We work directly with Broadway Across America on what shows are being routed in the area," Edwards explains. "We also do a customer survey each year to find out what people are interested in seeing. Miami is such a unique market that we have a great time programming for it because we want to hit all the areas and get as many people in to see Broadway as possible."

He adds that the community is so diverse that no matter the show, the team is confident there's an audience it'll resonate with. "We always try to find those shows that would be new for our audience, or they perhaps didn't have a chance to see on Broadway," Edwards says.

The season features two Broadway classics, two musical adaptations of popular films, and two musicals based on the lives of famous musicians. The 2024-25 season features Some Like It Hot (December 3-8), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (January 14-19, 2025), Mamma Mia! (February 18-23, 2025), MJ The Musical (March 18-23, 2025), Beetlejuice (April 29-May 4, 2025), and wrapping up the season is the tried and true classic Chicago (June 17-22, 2025).

Speaking to New Times over the phone, Edwards boasts about the lineup. He truly believes Miami audiences will be pleased with the six shows selected. Of the six, Edwards has a pair he's most excited about. Some Like It Hot and MJ The Musical are two performances that will be making their South Florida debut at the Arsht next season — and they're the two at the top of Edwards' list.
click to enlarge Adriana Hicks on stage for Some Like It Hot
Some Like It Hot is the Broadway adaptation of the 1959 film of the same name.
Photo by Matthew Murphy
"One thing that I'm really excited about for next year is that we have two South Florida premieres, Some Like It Hot, which won four Tony Awards, and the other one is MJ The Musical. It's the musical about Michael Jackson that really took Broadway by storm. I was able to see both of these shows in New York, and they really are just crowd pleasers," he adds.

A subscription package for all six shows starts at $230 — "that's less than $40 per show," Edwards adds. For musical theater fans in Miami, this is a small price to pay to enjoy the sounds of Broadway in their backyard.

In addition to the performances themselves, the Arsht Center is working to enhance guests' overall experience.

"We really try to give the audience members who are coming to the Arsht Center a big experience," Edwards says. "We have a new program called Broadway on Biscayne, which takes place on opening night, and we bring in different activations on the plaza."

This past season, guests were treated to a costume contest during the Cher Show, a giant limo photo opportunity for Pretty Woman, and coming up for the performances of Hamilton, guests will witness a live debate. The performing arts venue aims to offer some pre-show entertainment through the series.

"You can come to the Arsht Center hours beforehand and just enjoy your time here before you see the show," Edward says.
